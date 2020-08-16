City of La Porte City

COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS August 10, 2020

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session on August 10, 2020. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Kristi Harrill and Brent Sadler present. Absent were Council Members Brett Hakeman and Tim Smith.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Sadler seconded by Gaston to approve the agenda.

Moved by Harrill seconded by Gaston to approve the consent agenda including Minutes of July27, 2020, disbursements totaling $114,159.29, Clerks Report, Police Report and Administrative Report for July 2020.

Jan Erdahl and Maureen Hanson updated the Council on Historic Preservation’s upcoming projects. Those projects include a storyboard that will be placed in front of LPC Connect and tell the history of the north side of the 300 block and a website that will provide additional information in conjunction with the story boards (linked by a QR code) as well as the buildings and businesses in the commercial district. The website will also have information on homes in La Porte City that are on the historic register. The commission has applied for a Guernsey Foundation Grant in the amount of $3,550.00 for the storyboard and the website. If the grant is not funded, the commission will focus on the website and postpone the storyboard until additional funds are available.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Sadler to APPROVE QUOTE FOR SCBA DEVICES FOR LA PORTE CITY FIRE/RESCUE SERVICE. The quote from Sandry Fire Supply would provide 12 breathing apparatus, 24 air bottles, 22 face pieces, 1 charging station, 6 rechargeable batteries and 12 integrated thermal image cameras. Total cost is $99,706.36 and would be paid from the equipment reserve fund.

Ryan Hosch with MSA Professional Services provided a MAIN STREET RECONSTRUCTION UPDATE. Brick work has begun in the 300 block, paving crews continue work in the 400 block and sanitary sewer service is in process for the 500 block.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to approve PAY APPLICATION #4, MAIN STREET RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT in the amount of $609,581.75.

Hosch also provided updates on WOLF CREEK TRAIL AND PARKING LOT AND SWEET 2nd & 3rd SUBDIVISIONS. The striping in the parking lot is complete, and seeding will begin soon for Wolf Creek Trail and Parking. Midwest is expected to start sanitary sewer installation on the Sweet Subdivision project the week of August 10th.

Mayor Neil declared that the time and date had arrived for the PUBLIC HEARING ON FY21 BUDGET AMENDMENT. Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to open the public hearing. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to receive and place on file proof of publication. The amendment includes reductions in projected Road Use Tax revenues as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic based on information from the State of Iowa, as well as reductions in public works payroll estimates due to work force reductions. In addition, changes were made to expected revenues from receipt of bond proceeds and construction expenditures for the Main Street, Wolf Creek Trail and Parking and Sweet 2nd & 3rd Subdivision projects. Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to close the public hearing.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to APPROVE RESOLUTION 20-62 ADOPTING FY21 BUDGET AMENDMENT. Amendments increased projected revenues by $4,916,500.00 and increased projected expenditures by $3,328,965.00.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to accept, with regret, the resignation of Emily Nelson as Museum Director.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to APPROVE JOB DESCRIPTION FOR MUSEUM DIRECTOR AND MUSEUM ASSOCIATE.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Sadler to approve OVERLAY ESTIMATES FOR FY21 STREET PROJECTS. Based on amounts budgeted for overlay projects for FY21, City will contract with Aspro to overlay South Street from Lincoln to McQuilken, Madison Street from Bishop to Fillmore and either Beech Street from Iowa to Fillmore or 5th and 6th Streets from Cedar to Spruce, depending on cost estimates and recommendation of Street Foreman Rob Williams. Estimated cost for the improvements is $100,000.00 per budget.

The Council reviewed QUOTES FOR NEW CITY HALL SERVER AND COMPUTER FOR CITY CLERK. The City Hall server has reached End of Life and will no longer be serviced by the manufacturer.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Sadler to APPROVE PURCHASE OF CITY HALL SERVER AT AN ESTIMATED COST OF $17,586.70 AND PURCHASE OF COMPUTER FOR CITY CLERK AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $1,800.00.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to APPROVE THE MAYOR’S APPOINTMENT OF TERRA WOOD TO THE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT. Wood’s term will begin immediately and run for five years.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Sadler to APPROVE THE MAYOR’S APPOINTMENT OF JAN ERDAHL TO THE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION. Erdahl’s term will begin immediately and will run for three years.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to adjourn at 8:18PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk Dave Neil, Mayor

City of La Porte City

Claims for 8/10/2020

Accounts Payable Total 90,992.98

Payroll Checks 23,166.31

Report Total 114,159.29

Total Funds 114,159.29

July 2020 Receipts

July 2020 Receipts 3,966,220.84