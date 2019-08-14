City of La Porte City

COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS

August 12, 2019

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session August 12, 2019. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Brett Hakeman. Kristi Harrill, Brent Sadler and Tim Smith present.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to approve the agenda.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to approve the consent agenda including Minutes of July 22, 2019, disbursements totaling $94,622.07 Clerk’s Report and Police Report for July 2019, Ambulance Report for Q2-19, Administrative Report and approval of alcohol permit for Dollar General.

Museum Director Emily Nelson provided a MUSEUM UPDATE. The Museum has been working on a strategic planning process to determine a vision and direction for the museum. Results from recent museum surveys shows a desire for more programming at the Museum. Recent programs and events include multiple tours, hosting a retirement event Union Community Schools. The Museum also hosted the Mobile Museum at Festival of Trails and over 300 people viewed the display. Summer programming has focused on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) programming. Nelson also shared that the museum has been looking into options for repair of the façade and other minor work on the Fire Station museum. Estimated cost to have the work done is $6,000. Nelson also informed the Council that one of the air conditioners at the Main museum is no longer working and needs to be replaced. Cost estimate to replace the unit and move it off the roof is $2,800.00.

Library Director Jolene Kronschnabel provided a Library update for FY19. During the fiscal year, patrons saved over $215,000 by using the library instead of purchasing materials. Use of Bridges, the Library’s eBooks system increased 12% from FY18. Volunteers recorded 625 hours of service. The library also completed microfilm/digitization of back issues of The Progress Review through 2017.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE RECOMMENDATION FROM PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION. The planning & zoning commission recommended that the City Council amend the development ordinance to remove all references to festivals, carnivals and circuses as use exceptions.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Sadler to SET TIME AND DATE FOR PUBLIC HEARING ON AMENDMENT TO DEVELOPMENT ORDINANCE. The public hearing will take place on August 26, 2019.

Moved by Sadler seconded by Hakeman to RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE RECOMMENDATION FROM PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION. The planning & zoning commission recommended that the City Council accept the preliminary plat for Sweet 2nd Addition.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Smith to adopt RESOLUTION 19-59 ACCEPTING PRELIMINARY PLAT FOR SWEET 2nd ADDITION.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to adopt RESOLUTION 19-60 AMENDING SALARY FOR CITY EMPLOYEE. The resolution approves an increase in salary for patrol officer Collin Lashbrook to $19.51/hr for his 1st anniversary in accordance with the collective bargaining agreement.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Harrill to adopt RESOLUTION 19-61 APPROVING TRANSFER OF FUNDS FROM MUSEUM TRUST TO GENERAL FUND. The resolution approves the transfer of $16,281.78 from the Museum Trust to the General Fund for FY19 operating expenses.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to approve the FIRST READING OF ORDINANCE 550 – CONFLICTS OF INTEREST. The ordinance increases the maximum amount of purchases allowed for good or services that benefit a City officer or employee from $2,500 to $6,000 per fiscal year. The amendment is in response to SF 283 passed by the Iowa legislature and signed by Governor Reynolds on May 3, 2019. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Smith to waive the requirement for three readings and move to adoption. Roll call vote passed 5-0 and Mayor Neil declared Ordinance 550 adopted and effective upon publication.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Hakeman to approve the FIRST READING OF ORDINANCE 551 –OPERATING BUDGET PREPARATION. The ordinance changes the requirement that the public hearing for state budget adoption be held prior to May 15 and instead require that it be held prior to the date that the budget must be certified to the county auditor. The amendment is in response to SF 634 passed by the Iowa legislature and signed by Governor Reynolds on May 23, 2019, which changed the deadline for budget certification from May 15 to May 31. Moved by Smith, seconded by Harrill to waive the requirement for three readings and move to adoption. Roll call vote passed 5-0 and Mayor Neil declared Ordinance 551 adopted and effective upon publication.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Harrill to approve PURCHASE OF POLICE POLICIES MAINTENANCE CONTRACT.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE RESIGNATION OF FIRE DEPARTMENT MEMBER TONY PAULHUS.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE RESIGNATION OF PARKS & RECREATION COMMISSION MEMBER JULIE GROTE.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to table REQUEST FOR COUNCIL MEMBER TO BE ASSIGNED TO THE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to approve FENCE QUOTE FOR PUBLIC WORKS PROPERTY. The quote for $13,709.14 is for installation of 424’ of a 6’ high fence along City property adjacent to the north end of the Sweet Addition.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Hakeman to approve QUOTATION FOR SEWER LINING. The quote for $49,723.75 is for sewer lining from Lincoln Circle to Poplar & Madison.

The Council discussed BUDGET PROCESS AND CALENDAR CHANGES because of SF634 passed by the Iowa legislature for FY20. The new legislation requires an additional public notice and public hearing in the budget process.

The Council reviewed a summary of the recent community survey conducted by Fusion Forward. Fusion Forward will be using information from the survey for logo, tagline and marketing plan development.

The Council discussed ongoing issues at the KAYAK LANDING. The landing is silting in, making it difficult to use the landing.

The Council discussed SALE OF CITY GARBAGE CANS. The City owns 36-gallon cans that cannot be used for garbage collection. City staff will set a price for the cans and report back to the Council at the August 26, 2019 Council meeting.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Smith to adjourn at 8:13PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk David Neil, Mayor

City of La Porte City

