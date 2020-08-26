City of La Porte City

COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS August 24, 2020

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session on August 24, 2020. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Brett Hakeman, Kristi Harrill, Brent Sadler ad Tim Smith present.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Smith to approve the agenda.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Hakeman to approve the consent agenda including Minutes of August 10, 2020, disbursements totaling $694,928.46 and Administrative Report.

Moved by Hakeman, seconded by Gaston to APPROVE QUOTES FOR COMPRESSOR SYSTEM AND HELMETS FOR LA PORTE CITY FIRE/RESCUE SERVICE. The quotes from Midwest Breathing is for a compressor and fill station for the department’s SCBA units ($5,025.00) and from Sandry Fire Supply for 27 helmets ($7,125.00). Both purchases would be paid with funds the equipment reserve fund.

Coby Forth of PeopleService provided the SEWER TREATMENT PLANT REPORT for July 2020. PeopleService has continued maintenance including manhole inspections. Forth is also working with Electric Pump for inspections and maintenance on the pumps.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Hakeman to AUTHORIZE THE MAYOR AND CITY CLERK TO ENTER INTO CONTRACTOR AGREEMENT WITH PUBLIC CONSULTING GROUP (PCG). The contract is for assistance in analyzing reporting costs for the Ground Emergency Medical Transportation (GEMT) Program. PCG will charge the City 9% of any additional revenue that is generated from the GEMT program.

Jolene Kronschnabel presented the 4th quarter and FY20 Annual REPORT FOR HAWKINS MEMORIAL LIBRARY. As the library has not been open for summer reading or other programming due to the COVID-19 pandemic, library staff have been working to promote online e-book and audio options for patrons.

Moved by Harrill seconded by Smith to ADOPT RESOLUTION 20-63 APPROVING FY20 STREET FINANCE REPORT. The Street Finance Report is the City annual accounting to the Iowa Department of Transportation of how Road Use Tax and other street monies are spent.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to ADOPT RESOLUTION 20-64 REQUESTING REIMBURSEMENT FROM THE IOWA COVID-19 GOVERNMENT RELIEF FUND. The State of Iowa has allocated $125 million of the State’s CARES Act funding to local governments for direct expense incurred in response to the COVID-19 emergency. Request for reimbursement for expenses incurred March 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020 is due September 15, 2020.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Hakeman to ADOPT RESOLUTION 20-65 APPROVING ADDITIONAL WAGES FOR CITY EMPLOYEES. The resolution sets bonuses for City employees associated with the aquatic center and summer recreation programs. Roll call vote passed 4-0 with Sadler abstaining due to conflict of interest.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Harrill to APPROVE PURCHASE OF MAIN STREET HOLIDAY DECORATIONS. The lighted garlands will be used to wrap the street lights on Main Street, the City parking lot and the plaza. Estimated cost is $6,215.95.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Harrill to APPROVE PURCHASE OF SKID LOADER. Total cost for the 2019 John Deere Skid Steer with three-year extended warranty is $60,500.00 and will be purchased from P&K Midwest. La Porte City Utilities will pay $20,000.00 towards the cost with the remaining amount to be paid from the Road Use Tax Fund.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to offer old Main Street lights for sale. The poles will be advertised and the highest bidder will be allowed to purchase as many as they wish, then the remaining poles will be offered to the next highest bidder until all of the poles are sold.

The Council reviewed proposed changes to the City Code of Ordinances related to the Main Street district. The proposed changes would limit seating, benches and flowers pots to those approved by the City Council as well as limiting the placement of merchandise and signage on the sidewalk.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to adjourn at 8:24PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk Dave Neil, Mayor

City of La Porte City

Claims for 8/24/2020

Access Syst, Contract 87.42

Acco, Pool Chemicals 2,622.20

Aecom, 2020 Bridge Review 1,480.96

Bergankdv, Server 9,334.33

BHC Health Dept, Pool Insp 418.00

BMC Aggregates, Roadstone 1,998.61

Bound Tree Medical, Supplies 170.85

Buchanan Co Fire Assn, Dues 30.00

CECHFP Fuel 1,610.03

Ecolab, Pest Control 60.84

EFTPS, PR Taxes 5,921.68

Farmers State Bank, Visa 2,680.88

Fowlkes Tree Removal, Tree 13,803.00

Gordon Flesch Co., Contract 30.96

Hoover J, 3/4 Softball Asst Coach 137.50

Hoover Z, 3/4 Softball Coach 162.50

Kronschnabel J, Mileage 12.47

LPC Connect, Communications 1,028.67

LPC Utilities, Utilities 7,446.22

LPC Motor Supply, Supplies 22.33

Midwest Conc, MS Pay #4 609,581.75

Odd Pops, Tractor Ride Supplies 497.00

P&K Midwest, Supplies 95.08

Peopleservice,, Sept WW Svc 12,265.00

Petty Cash, Postage, Training 139.80

Photographic Images, Pictures 195.00

Proshield, Extinguisher Insp 437.05

Quality Ag Service, Round Up 63.25

Radar Road Tec, Rader Cert 140.00

Smock B, Reimb Uniform 297.48

Storey Kenworthy, Windex 11.93

Teamsters Local 238, Union Dues 92.00

Unitypoint Clinic-Occ Med, Testing 42.00

Us Cellular, Cell Service 223.90

Waterloo Fire, Mutual Aid 300.00

Accounts Payable Total 673,440.69

Payroll Checks 21,487.77

Report Total 694,928.46

Fund Recap

General 44,668.77

Economic Development 497.00

Road Use Tax 22,553.61

Main Street Rehab 609,581.75

Sweet Second Addn 41.00

Sewer 16,192.82

Ambulance 1,393.51

Total Funds 694,928.46