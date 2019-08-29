COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS August 26, 2019

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session August 26, 2019. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Brett Hakeman. Kristi Harrill, Brent Sadler and Tim Smith present.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Smith to approve the agenda.

Moved by Hakeman, seconded by Sadler to approve the consent agenda including Minutes of August 12, 2019, disbursements totaling $87,619.11, Administrative Report and approval for transfer of liquor license to Museum for fundraiser on September 22, 2019.

Mayor Neil declared that the date and time had arrived for PUBLIC HEARING ON AMENDMENT TO DEVELOPMENT ORDINANCE. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to OPEN THE PUBLIC HEARING. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE PROOF OF PUBLICATION. The proposed amendment would remove all references to festivals, carnivals and circuses from Chapter 165 of the Code of Ordinances. The Clerk reported that there were no comments. Moved by Gaston, seconded by Smith to CLOSE THE PUBLIC HEARING.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to APPROVE THE FIRST READING OF ORDINANCE 552 AMENDING THE DEVELOPMENT ORDINANCE. The ordinance removes all references to festivals, carnivals and circuses from Chapter 165 of the Code of Ordinances. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to waive the requirement for three readings and move to adoption. Roll call vote passed 5-0 and Mayor Neil declared Ordinance 552 adopted and effective upon publication.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Harrill to APPROVE THE FIRST READING OF ORDINANCE 553 ADDING CHAPTER 124 – TEMPORARY USE PERMIT to the Code of Ordinances. The new chapter allows festivals, carnivals and circuses with City Council permission. Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to waive the requirement for three readings and move to adoption. Roll call vote passed 5-0 and Mayor Neil declared Ordinance 553 adopted and effective upon publication.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Sadler to approve the Mayor’s APPOINTMENT OF GREG PIPHO to the La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees. Pipho’s term will begin Sept 1 and run for 6 years.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to APPOINT SHELLY HOPKINS to the Economic Development Commission. Hopkins term will begin immediately and expire December 31, 2020.

The Council reviewed revenues and expenses for facility rentals and sanitation. The City Council will consider fee increases for both community center and park shelter rental and commercial sanitation fees at a future meeting.

Moved by Hakeman, seconded by Gaston to adjourn at 7:27 PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk David Neil, Mayor

City of LaPorte City

Claims for 8/26/2019

A1 Septic , 7t St Lift Station 250.00

Ability Network Inc, Training 300.00

Access Syst, Lease 73.31

Adv Syst, Lease 27.40

Aspro Inc, Cold Mix 1,124.80

Bagenstos J, Garage Remotes 55.00

BH Abstract, Update Abstract 230.00

BHC Landfill, Landfill 20.41

Book Farm, Hand Puppets (Birds) 50.44

Center Point Large Print, Books (2) 44.94

Dutton, Daniels, et Al, Legal 510.00

Ecolab, Pest Control 60.84

EFTPS, Payroll 7,626.67

Farmers State Bank, VISA 2,597.48

Ferguson Ent, Epdm T/U Bv 25.49

Fusion Forward, Contract 3,250.00

GIS Benefits, Met Life 298.29

Grout Museum, Sky Lab Srp 215.00

Gumdrop Books, Books 119.94

IEMSA, Membership 100.00

Iowa Prison Industries, Signs 500.96

IAWD Q4-18 Unemp 27.14

IPERS, Pension 1,563.04

Kronschnabel J, Reimb Supplies 17.04

lPC Ins, Preimium 18.00

LPC Printing, Subs 40.00

LPC Connect, Telephone 945.34

LPC Utilities, Electric/Water 8,211.37

Lifeguard Store, Water Dumbells 328.50

LPC Motor Supply, Cleaning Wipes 23.24

Magazine Sub Svc, Subs 205.33

Menards, Concrete Mix 63.00

MSA Prof Svc, Main St Recon 5,355.00

Proshield, Fire Ext Insp 1,037.50

Racom Corp, Labor 498.75

Sams Club, Pool Conc 1,157.82

Smock B, Reimb Uniform 134.95

Library Of Iowa, FY20 Database 162.10

Storey Kenworthy Supplies 75.48

US Cellular, Cell Phone 234.76

USA Bluebook, Dry Erase Board 445.45

Van Meter, Fuses 213.18

Waterloo Bldg, Gutter Repair 127.55

Wellmark Of Iowa, Health Ins 16,406.49

Williams R, Reimb Uniforms 66.32

IPERS, Pension 4,648.36

IA Treas, State Taxes 1,228.00

Total 60,714.68

Accounts Payable 60,714.68

Payroll 26,904.43

Report Total 87,619.11

Fund Recap

General 58,700.75

Economic Development 3,250.00

Road Use Tax 8,686.49

Main Street Rehab 5,355.00

Sewer 9,873.96

Ambulance 1,752.91

Grand Total 87,619.11