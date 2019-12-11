City of La Porte City

COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS December 10, 2019

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session on December 10, 2019. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Brett Hakeman, Kristi Harrill and Brent Sadler present. Absent was Council member Tim Smith

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Hakeman to approve the agenda.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to approve the consent agenda including Minutes of November 25, 2019, Clerks Report and Police Report for November 2019 and disbursements totaling $167,039.33.

Mayor Neil announced that the date and time had arrived for the PUBLIC HEARING ON PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS, and COST ESTIMATES FOR WOLF CREEK TRAIL & PARKING. Moved by Gaston, seconded by Sadler to open the public hearing. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to receive and place on file proof of publication. The Wolf Creek Trail and Parking project includes construction of parking lot and walking trail in Wolf Creek Park and recreational trail from Main Street to the Cedar Valley Nature Trail on 8th Street. Engineer’s estimate of cost is $318,074.35. Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to close the public hearing.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Hakemann to adopt RESOLUTION 19-73 ACCEPTING PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS & COST ESTIMATES FOR WOLF CREEK TRAIL AND PARKING. Bids for the project are due back on January 21, 2020 with anticipated bid award on January 27, 2020.

Moved by Gaston, seconded Harrill to adopt RESOLUTION 19-74 SETTING SALARY FOR CITY EMPLOYEE. The resolution sets the salary for Waste Water Treatment Plant Operator Frank Laniohan at $23.75.75/hr. effective November 25, 2019. This resolution is a correction to Resolution 19-72 adopted on November 25, 2019.

Moved by Gaston seconded by Hakeman to APPROVE PROPOSAL FOR ENGINEERING – MSA PROFESSIONAL SERVICES. The proposal is for design and platting of Sweet Third Addition with a lump sum fee of $6,200. This is an amended proposal and voids the proposal that was approved on November 25, 2019.

The Council reviewed the proposed PRELIMINARY PLAT – SWEET THIRD ADDITION. The plat calls for the extension of Bowers Avenue to intersect with Schull Avenue and the establishment of six residential lots ranging in size from .33 acres to .55 acres. The Planning & Zoning Commission will meet to review, comment and make recommendations on the preliminary plat on January 7, 2020.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to SET TIME AND DATE FOR PUBLIC HEARING ON MAIN STREET REHABILITATION. The public hearing will take place on January 13, 2020.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to AWARD BID TO THE STATE AUDITOR FOR AUDIT SERVICES FY20 – FY22. The estimated fees for the fiscal years covered by the contract are FY20 – $14,325, FY21 – $14,450, FY22 – $14,950.

Moved by Hakeman, seconded by Harrill to APPROVE FIRE DEPARTMENT OFFICERS FOR 2020 – 2021. The officers elected by the department for a two-year term beginning January 1, 2020 are:

Asst Fire Chief Mike Scheel

Truck Capt Ron Hager

Amb Capt TJ Davison

Asst Amb Capt Sam Weich

Sec/Treas Becky Clark

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to approve the APPOINTMENT OF JOEL BISHOP TO THE PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION. Bishop’s term will begin January 1, 2020 and run for five years.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to adjourn at 7:40PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk David Neil, Mayor

City of La Porte City

Claims for 12/10/2019

Ability Network, Contract 150.00

Advanced Systems, Contract 202.12

Aflac, Ins 172.57

BH Waste, Res/Comm Garb 17,210.98

Black Hills Energy, Natural Gas 1,233.30

Cash, Investigation 250.00

CECHFP, Bulk Oil 1,486.40

CB Humane Society, Stray 30.00

City Laundering, Laundry 209.08

Dutton, Daniels, Et Al, Legal 122.50

EFTPS, PR Taxes 13,302.92

Employee Benefit Systems, PSF 213.69

Env Syst, ArcGIS Sub 2,500.00

Graham’S Tree Svc, Removal 1,610.00

Heiman Fire Equp, Helmet Front 98.15

IAMU HISS Dec 19-Feb 20 550.89

IIMC, 2020 Membership Fee 195.00

IA P&R, 2020 Aquatics Ceu 155.00

IPERS, Pension 995.93

LPC Printing, Legals 812.94

LPC Motor Supply, Air Chk 138.66

Main Street Checks, Dep Books 43.63

Menards, Const Materials 230.11

Mercy One, Supplies 187.88

Motorhead Mayhem, Service 39.39

MSA Prof, Main St Reconst 27,277.70

Orkin Pest Control, Pest Control 107.89

P&K Midwest, Oil 67.65

Pollution Control, Repair Pump 6,545.00

US Postmaster, Stamps 110.00

Racom Corp, Replace Lights 292.50

Storey Kenworthy, Supplies 21.65

Teamsters Local 238, Union Dues 115.00

IA Tres, PR Taxes 74.00

True North, 2020 Fire Rescue Ins 378.10

UMB Bank, GO Bond Pmts 26,718.75

Urb’s DIB, Supplies 102.91

Varsity Cleaners, Laundry 39.00

Waterloo Medical Ctr, Mutual Aid 136.00

Wex Bank, Fuel 1,118.68

Total Accounts Payable 105,245.97

Total Payroll Checks 61,793.36

Report Total 167,039.33

Fund Recap

General 56,546.85

Economic Development 2,173.92

Road Use Tax 7,617.01

Debt Service 26,718.75

Wolf Creek Rehabilitation 9,427.70

Main Street Rehab 17,850.00

Sewer 11,141.39

Ambulance 35,563.71

Grand Total 167,039.33

November 2019 Receipts

General 113,547.82

Equipment Replacement 910.00

Economic Development 1,094.04

Road Use Tax 25,065.99

Employee Benefits 20,993.57

Special Revenue TIF 12,282.65

Debt Service 25,418.36

Permanent Funds 6,167.75

Sewer 31,112.17

Ambulance 10,580.43

November 2019 Receipts 247,172.78