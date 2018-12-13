City of La Porte City

COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS

December 12, 2018

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session on December 12, 2018. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Kristi Harrill and Mike Johnson present. Absent were Council members Brent Sadler and Tim Smith.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to approve the agenda.

Stuart Grote addressed the City Council regarding the proposed Sweet 2nd Addition. He indicated that he thought that it would be loud there with a fire station in the area. In addition, he indicated that he thought the City could do the reconstruction of Main Street cheaper if the City eliminated the brick street and just used asphalt. He also questioned placement of Wolf Creek Park with the potential flooding, the proposed gym membership as part of the collective bargaining agreement.

Moved by Johnson, seconded Harrill to approve the consent agenda including Minutes of November 26, 2018, disbursements totaling $155,105.37, Clerk’s Report and Police Report for November 2018.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to approve the THIRD READING OF ORDINANCE 543 – SEWER RATES. The ordinance includes two rate increases for sewer customers: For all payments due after December 15, 2018, the minimum user charge shall be $27.50 plus $.015 per cubic foot of usage exceeding 750 cubic feet. For all payments due after June 15, 2019, the minimum user charge shall be $29.00 plus $.02 per cubic foot of usage exceeding 750 cubic feet. Roll call vote passed 3-0 and Mayor Neil declared Ordinance 543 adopted and effective upon publication.

The Council reviewed a REQUEST FOR USE OF COMMUNITY CENTER. Be the Change Group Fitness requested permission to use the Community Center twice per week for a fitness class. They offered to pay $50/month and reserve it for 3 months at a time. Moved by Johnson, seconded by Gaston to approve use of the Community Center for the group. Motion carried 2-1 with Harrill opposed.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to table REQUEST TO PLACE STORYBOARD AT FIRE STATION MUSEUM.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to table PROPOSAL FOR PLATTING & DESIGN – SWEET 2nd ADDITION.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to approve PROPOSAL FOR DESIGN & ENGINEERING – MAIN STREET. The proposal from MSA Professional Services includes data collection, design and bidding at $178,500.

The Council reviewed BIDS FOR FIRE TRUCK. Bids were received from Brandon Simon for $3,257 and Dan Bush for $2,500. Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to award bid for the fire truck to Brandon Simon for $3,257.00.

Moved by Johnson, seconded by Gaston to RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE FY18 AUDIT.

Moved by Johnson, seconded by Gaston to APPROVE FY20-21 COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT. The agreement includes a 3% wage increase each year for both public works and public safety employees and partial payment of a gym membership. Motion passed 2-0 with Harrill abstaining due to conflict of interest.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to adopt RESOLUTION 18-78 AUTHORIZING DESTRUCTION OF CITY RECORDS. The records are being disposed of in accordance with the City’s records retention schedule.

Moved by Johnson, seconded by Gaston to adopt RESOLUTION 18-79 APPROVING TRANSFER FROM EQUIPMENT REPLACEMENT TO GENERAL FUND. The resolution approves the transfer of $1,999.96 for the purchase of one set of bunker gear for the fire department.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to table discussion on WOLF CREEK PARK.

Moved by Johnson, seconded to Gaston to adjourn at 7:38PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk David Neil, Mayor

City of La Porte City

Claims for 12/12/2018

Advanced Systems, Cont 166.09

Advanced Systems, Contract 39.40

AFLAC, Ins 196.67

Bagenstos J, Vinyl Lettering 355.00

Bankers Trust, Bond Int 29,288.75

Bergankdv, 3 Hard Drives 264.81

Black Hawk Waste, Contract 15,195.26

Black Hills Energy, Natural Gas 1,249.39

Bound Tree, Supplies 532.89

CECHFP, Fuel 782.18

Central Iowa Distr, Gloves 155.00

City Laundering, Cleaning 519.20

Coots Materials, Rock 258.59

Dutton Braun Et al, Legal 192.50

EBS, Flex 650.87

EBS, Health Ins Admin 167.88

EFTPS, PR Taxes 12,275.37

ESRI, Arc GIS Online 2,500.00

Gall’s Inc, 2 Pairs Tac Pants 75.00

Graham’s Tree Svc, 3 Trees 2,200.00

IA Treas, State Tax 67.00

IAMU, Hiss Dec 2018-Feb 2019 583.01

IPERS, Pension 1,624.99

LPC Motor Supply, Oil & Filter 92.23

LPC Printing, Publications 348.82

Menards, Supplies 59.89

Monkeytown, Paper Towels 113.11

MSA Prof\ Service, SS Design 456.50

Mutual Of Omaha, Ins 125.91

Onsite, Shredding 45.00

Orkin, Pest Control 87.89

Racom, Edacs Access 54.88

Sandee’s, Stamp 14.25

Sandry Fire, Bunker Gear 3,999.92

Star Equipment, Equip Rental 590.60

Stika C, Snow Blower Part 90.00

Teamsters, Union Dues 87.00

Thriftway, Library Supplies 9.87

United Healthcare, Reimb 10.06

Urb’s DIB, Sewer Supplies 395.91

USA Bluebook, Sewage Pump 1,344.55

Varsity Cleaners, Laundry 27.00

Wellmark, Health Dental Ins 18,246.82

Wex Bank, Fuel 1,024.56

Williams R, SRepair Tape 13.91

Zoll, Prev. Maint 510.00

Total Accounts Payable 97,088.53

Payroll Checks 56,467.58

Totals Claims 153,556.11

Fund Recap

General Fund 75,749.25

Road Use tax Fund 8,427.27

Debt Service fund 29,288.75

Sewer Fund 6,558.56

Ambulance Fund 33,532.28

Grand Total 153,556.11

November 2018 Receipts

General 326,416.86

Equipment Replacement 805.00

Economic Development 26,468.69

Road Use Tax 25,618.56

Employee Benefits 15,222.39

Special Revenue TIF 13,492.54

Debt Service 15,802.04

Permanent Funds 12,218.96

Sewer 29,613.10

Ambulance 10,287.40

November 2018 Receipts 475,945.54