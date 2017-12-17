City of La Porte City

COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS December 13, 2017

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in special session on December 13, 2017. Mayor David Neil called the meeting to order at 6:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Mike Johnson and Brent Sadler present. Absent were Council Members Eric Allsup and Kristi Harrill. Also present was Chris Brecher, Josh Seich, Tim Smith, Jeff McFarland and Stuart Grote.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to approve the agenda.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Johnson to approve the CONSENT AGENDA including the following: Minutes of November 27, 2017, Clerk’s Report, Administrative Report and Police Report for November 2017 and disbursements, totaling $142,364.51.

Moved by Johnson, seconded by Gaston to adopt RESOLUTION 17-77 CONGRATULATING POLICE CHIEF LARRY FEAKER ON HIS RETIREMENT. In addition, the City will present Feaker with a plaque and his sidearm as a sign of appreciation for his service to the community.

Moved by Johnson, seconded by Sadler to adopt RESOLUTION 17-78 CHANGING STATUS OF POLICE OFFICER. The resolution approves the change is status for Officer John Keefe from regular three-quarter time to regular full-time effective January 1, 2018.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to adopt RESOLUTION 17-79 AMENDING FEE SCHEDULE. The resolution sets the fee for carbon monoxide and smoke detector call when no service is rendered at $100.00.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Johnson to adopt RESOLUTION 17-80 AMENDING AND ADOPTING CITY CREDIT CARD POLICY. The resolution removes Larry Feaker and add Christopher Brecher to the list of approved credit card holders.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to ADOPT RESOLUTION 17-81 SETTING SALARY FOR CITY EMPLOYEE. The resolution sets the salary for part time patrol officer Josh Seich at $16.79/hr.

Moved by Johnson, seconded by Gaston to ADOPT RESOLUTION 17-82 TRANSFERRING FUNDS FROM DOWNTOWN FAÇADE FUND TO ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT FUND AND CLOSING CHECKING ACCOUNT AT FARMERS STATE BANK. The resolution approves the transfer of $18,594.41 from the Downtown Façade Rehabilitation Fund to the Economic Development Fund, as well as the closure of the Downtown Façade Rehabilitation Project checking account at Farmers State Bank.

The Council reviewed a PROPOSAL FOR CITY CODE UPDATES from Iowa Codification. Cost to add ordinances 506 – 527 to the City’s Code is $1,800 – $2,300. Cost for a complete code update is $5,700. The City has not done a complete code update since 2003. Moved by Johnson, seconded by Sadler to contract with Iowa Codification for a complete code update.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Johnson to APPROVE THE FOLLOWING FIRE DEPARTMENT OFFICERS FOR 2018-19:

Assistant Chief Sam Weich

Truck Captain Troy Brown

Ambulance Captain Julie Grote

Asst. Amb. Captain Matt Vogeler

Fire Assoc Sec. Becky Clark

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to APPROVE THE APPOINTMENT OF EMILY NELSON AND KYLE JANIKOWSKI as probationary members of the La Porte City Fire Rescue Service.

Moved by Sadler seconded by Johnson to APPOINT TRAVIS FLESHNER, KATHY NORRIS and JANE WHITTLESEY TO THE LA PORTE CITY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION. Fleshner and Norris will serve three year terms and Whittlesey will serve a one year term, all beginning January 1, 2018

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE RESIGNATION OF RICK LUBBEN FROM THE PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION.

PROPOSAL FOR SCHOOL USE OF CITY PROPERTY. Union Community Schools has requested use of the property adjacent to the bus barn on Commercial Street. Moved by Johnson, seconded by Sadler to explore a long-term lease with the school district.

The Council reviewed a complaint received from the owner of the property located at 1106 Benton and the adjacent lot to the south regarding a fence built in the right of way at the rear of property by the owner of the property located at 1107 Jackson Street. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Johnson to issue a letter to the property owner requesting that they move the fence located in the right of way.

Mayor Neil announced CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEES effective January 1, 2018. First name listed is chairperson:

Finance/ED Gaston/Smith

Legislation/Personnel Harrill/Johnson

Parks & Recreation Smith/Harrill

Public Safety Johnson/Sadler

Public Works Sadler/Gaston

Moved by Johnson, seconded by Sadler to adjourn at 6:41PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk David Neil, Mayor

City of La Porte City

Claims for 12/8/2017

General Fund

Advanced Systems, Std Pmt 161.91

Advanced Systems Contract 24.46

AFLAC, Ins 305.35

Black Hills Energy, Natural Gas 1,029.00

Camenzind Masonry, 8 Pavers 144.00

CECHFP, Fuel 40.18

City Laundering, Cleaning 636.88

CSC, Child Support 197.08

Dutton Braun et all, Legal 203.00

EFTPS, PR Taxes 6,789.96

EBS, PSF/Flex 954.72

Gall’s Inc, Police Shield Emblems 35.95

Heiman Fire Equpiment, Hoses 726.01

Ia Dept Of Revenue, Garnishment 47.62

Iamu, Hiss, Dec 17-Feb 18 277.31

IPERS, Pension 1,710.62

La Porte City Printing, Pubs 510.09

LPC Motor Supply, Supplies 21.95

Medtox Lab, Emp Screening 335.94

Menards, Concrete Crackfill 39.98

Monkeytown, Copy Paper 214.78

Orkin Pest Control, Pest Control 68.75

Racom Corp, Edacs Access 26.77

Sandry Fire Supply, Name Patch 58.00

Teamsters, Union Dues 88.83

Thriftway, Supplies 27.75

IA Treas, Taxes 47.17

Urb’s DIB, Supplies 27.15

Van Meter, Traffic Light Bulbs 29.74

Varsity, Uniform Cleaning 117.00

Vinton Trophy, Plaque 29.20

Wellmark Of Iowa, Health Ins 9,635.50

Wex Bank, Fuel 756.08

Whittlesey J, Mileage 17.68

Total General 25,336.41

Road Use Tax Fund

Black Hills Energy, Natural Gas 75.97

BMC Aggregates, Fill Sand 1,498.35

CECHFP, Fuel 643.01

Compressed Air, Parts 33.29

EFTPS, PR Taxes 948.79

Env Syst Research, Annual Sub 1,250.00

Grosse Steele, Parts 48.45

Harrison Truck, Sweeper 7,776.47

LPC Motor Supply, Supplies 377.80

Seda Truck & Tractor, Repair 1,628.19

Teamsters, Union Dues 15.41

Urb’S Do It Best Hdwe, Gloves & Waste Basket 43.08

Van Meter, Traffic Light Bulbs 216.24

Wellmark Of Iowa, Health Ins 144.33

Total Road Use Tax 14,699.38

Economic Development Fund

BMC Aggregates, Fill Sand 547.77

Total Economic Development 547.77

Debt Service Fund

Bankers Trust, Bond Payment 31,348.75

Total Debt Service 31,348.75

Sewer Fund

A1 Septic, Pumped Lift Stations 550.00

CECHFP, Fuel 120.57

City Laundering, Cleaning 191.96

CSC Child Support 9.87

EFTPS, PR Taxes 790.62

Env Syst Research, Annual Sub 1,250.00

IA Dept Of Revenue, Garnishment 2.38

IAMU, Hiss, Dec 17-Feb 18 277.30

Pollution Control, Float 144.00

Teamsters, Union Dues 0.76

Test America Inc, Testing 835.80

Urb’s DIB, Supplies 88.97

Utility Equipment, Flex Coupling 12.50

Van Meter, Traffic Light Bulbs 75.53

Wellmark Of Iowa, Health Ins 2,425.71

Total Sewer 6,775.97

Ambualance Fund

Black Hills Energy, Natural Gas 55.36

EFTPS, PR Taxes 5,333.67

IPERS, Pension 412.31

Orkin Pest Control, Pest Control 18.27

Racom Corp, Edacs Access 26.77

IA Treas, State Tax 313.83

Varsity Cleaners, Uniform Cleaning 6.00

Wellmark Of Iowa, Health Ins 1,837.50

Wex Bank, Fuel 152.31

Total Ambulance 8,156.02

Total Accounts Payable 86,864.30

Total Payroll Checks 55,500.21

Report Total 142,364.51

General 52,059.32

Road Use Tax 17,067.19

Economic Development 547.77

Debt Service 31,348.75

Sewer 9,092.09

Ambulance 32,249.39

Grand Total 142,364.51

November 2017 Receipts

General 146,187.47

Road Use Tax 26,392.78

Equipment Replacement 4,512.00

Employee Benefits 10,661.87

Special Revenue TIF 13,835.13

Economic Development 4,070.97

Debt Service 14,120.74

Capital Projects

Wolf Creek Rehabilitation –

DTR CDBG Grant 161,699.00

Permanent Funds 3,777.04

Sewer 28,196.66

Ambulance 7,869.94

November 2017 Receipts 421,323.60