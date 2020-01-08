COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS December 30, 2019

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in special session on December 30, 2019. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 6:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Brett Hakeman, Kristi Harrill and Brent Sadler present. Absent was Council member Tim Smith.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to approve the agenda.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to approve RESOLUTION 19-75 APPROVING THE HIRE AND SALARY OF A CITY EMPLOYEE. The resolution approves the hire of Brad Schmitz in the Public Works department and sets his salary at $17.77/hr.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Hakeman to adjourn at 6:07 PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk David Neil, Mayor