City of La Porte City

COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS

February 10, 2020

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session on February 10, 2020. Mayor Pro Tem Brent Sadler called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Brett Hakeman, Kristi Harrill, and Tim Smith present. Absent was Mayor Dave Neil.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to approve the agenda.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Hakeman to approve the consent agenda including Minutes of January 27, 2020, disbursements totaling $83,816.76, Clerk’s Report for January 2020 and approval of liquor license for The Getaway.

Mayor Pro Tem Sadler announced that the date and time had arrived for the PUBLIC HEARING ON THE FY21 MAXIMUM LEVY CERTIFICATION. Moved by Smith, seconded by Hakeman to OPEN THE PUBLIC HEARING. Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE PROOF OF PUBLICATION. The hearing is to allow for public comment on certain levies for the FY21 City budget. Sadler asked the City Clerk if any comments had been received, and there were none. Sadler asked if there were any comments from those in attendance, and there were none. Moved by Harrill, seconded by Smith to CLOSE THE PUBLIC HEARING.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to ADOPT RESOLUTION 20-09 APPROVING THE MAXIMUM TAX DOLLARS FOR CERTAIN LEVIES FOR THE CITY’S PROPOSED FISCAL YEAR 2020-2021 BUDGET. The resolution does not include the City’s debt service levy. The proposed dollars for the affected levies is $805,209, which does not represent an increase of greater than 102% from the maximum property tax dollars requested for FY20. Roll call vote passed 5-0.

The City Council reviewed BIDS FOR SOLID WASTE COLLECTION. Black Hawk Waste, Rite Environmental and Serious Sanitation each submitted bids. Under the City’s current contract with Black Hawk Waste, the City pays approximately $15,224.28 per month for residential and commercial garbage and recycling collection. Bids received were:

Black Hawk Waste $13,459.64/mo. 3-year contract with prices guaranteed Rite Environmental $17,259.65/mo.

5-year contract with annual CPI increases

Serious Sanitation $14,573.00/mo. 3-year contract with annual adjustments for landfill increases

Moved by Smith, seconded by Harrill to AWARD THREE YEAR SANITATION CONTRACT TO BLACK HAWK WASTE.

Fire Chief Jeff McFarland presented the 2019 ANNUAL FIRE REPORT. For 2019, the fire department responded to 106 calls for service and the ambulance responded to 314 calls for service. The department consists of 27 active members and 1 probationary member with 9 EMT’s, 2 Advanced EMT’s and 2 EMT-Paramedics. Twenty-two members of the department are also Firefighter 1 or Firefighter 2 certified.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Hakeman to approve the FIRST READING OF ORDINANCE 557 – SNOWMOBILES. The ordinance adds language to Chapter 75 of the City’s Code of Ordinances to allow snowmobiles on City streets for the purpose of using the most direct route for ingress to and egress from the City. Moved by Harrill, seconded by Smith to waive the requirement for three readings and move to adoption. Roll call vote passed 5-0 and Mayor Pro Tem Sadler declared Ordinance 557 adopted and effective upon publication.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to approve the FIRST READING OF ORDINANCE 558 – ALL NIGHT PARKING PROHIBITED. The ordinance removes overnight parking restrictions on Main Street, but adds restrictions to the Community Center parking lot. The second reading will take place at the February 24th, 2020 City Council meeting.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Hakeman to adopt RESOLUTION 20-10 APPROVING FY21 SALARIES FOR NON UNION EMPLOYEES. The salaries will become effective July 1, 2020.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to adopt RESOLUTION 20-11 APPROVING FY21 SALARIES FOR UNION EMPLOYEES. The salaries, as mandated by the collective bargaining agreement will become effective July 1, 2020. Roll call vote passed 4-0 with Harrill abstaining due to a conflict of interest.

Moved by Hakeman, seconded by Smith to adopt RESOLUTION 20-12 APPROVING SALARIES FOR POOL EMPLOYEES FOR THE 2020 SEASON. The resolution appoints Madison DeWitt as pool manager and sets salaries for manager, guards and concession workers for the 2020 season.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Hakeman to adopt RESOLUTION 20-13 APPROVING CONTRACTOR PAYMENTS FOR THE 2020 RECREATION SEASON. The resolution appoints Mike Bistline as Recreation Director sets salaries for the rec director, coaches and concession manager for the 2020 season.

Moved by Hakeman, seconded by Smith to APPROVE THE PARKS & RECREATION COMMISSION’S REQUEST TO OFFER NAMING RIGHTS FOR THE CITY BALL DIAMONDS. Persons or organizations donating $10,000 or more to the ball diamond project will be given the opportunity to name one of the two new diamonds, subject to City Council approval.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to approve the transfer of $7,200 from the Parks & Recreation Equipment Replacement Account and $2,600 from the Parks & Recreation Fund raising Account to the Ball Diamond Fund raising Account to be used as grant match.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to SET TIME AND DATE FOR PUBLIC HEARING ON FY21 BUDGET CERTIFICATION. The public hearing to approve the proposed levy rate of $16.08161 will take place on March 9, 2020.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Hakeman to adjourn at 8:01 PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk Brent Sadler, Mayor Pro Tem

City of La Porte City

Claims for 2/10/2020

Ability, Revenue Cycle Mgmt 150.00

Gordon Flesch, Contract 270.49 Advantage Admin, Flex/Admin 861.84

AFLAC, Ins 172.57

Ahlers & Cooney, Legal 581.50

Allen Occ Health, Testing 62.00

Bagenstos J, Garage Door 265.00

Bergankdv Technology, Webroot 22.00

BHC Treas, Radio Access Fees 386.29

BHC CJIS, FY20 Half Op Exp 600.00

BHC Extension, Training 35.00

BH Waste, Contract 15,346.36

Black Hills Energy, Natural Gas 1,784.56

Bound Tree Medical, C Cell Battery 4.72

C And C Welding, Plow & Bolt Kit 303.59

City Laundering, Laundry Service 209.08

Dutton, Daniels, et al, Legal 366.35

EFTPS, PR Taxes 6,443.75

GIS Benefits, Met Life 298.29

GPS, Inc, Sweet 3rd Plat 3,150.00

Grosse Steele, Steel 173.00

IADPS, Iowa System 300.00

IMFOA , Membership 100.00

Iowa Prison Industries, Sign 82.25

IPERS, Pension 13,462.33

LPC Printing, Pubs 382.04

LPC Utilities, Reimb 575.00

LPCMotor Supply, Tube 520.19

Magazine Sub Svc, Subs 153.28

Menards, Hose & Nozzle 167.65

Mid Iowa Solid Waste, Parts 914.36

Miller Window, Window Cleaning 97.00

Motorhead Mayhem Svc, 37.39

Orkin Pest Control, Pest Control 107.89

Pfiffner G, Wreath Ribbon 47.19

Radio Communications, Battery 157.50

Sirchie, Supplies 59.62

Smock B, Boots Reimbursement 80.25

Stocks A, Mileage 24.07

Superior Welding, Oxygen 80.91

Teamsters, Union Dues 115.00

Test America Inc, Testing 554.40

Thriftway, Supplies & Cleaner 39.86

IA Treas, State Taxes 3,319.00

Ultimate Safety, Battery Holder 140.30

Urb’s Do It Best Hdwe, Supplies 91.77

US Cellular, Cell Service 223.33

Varsity Cleaners, Laundry Service 51.00

Watco, Storm Sewer Repairs 8,275.00

Total Accounts Payable 62,644.97

Total Payroll Checks 21,171.79

Report Total 83,816.76

Fund Recap

General 56,360.25

Economic Development 13.16

Road Use Tax 18,275.70

Sweet Second Addn 3,655.50

Sewer 4,081.82

Ambulance 1,430.33

Grand Total 83,816.76

January 2020 Receipts

General 76,475.75

Equipment Replacement 613.00

Economic Development 587.05

Road Use Tax 31,067.15

Employee Benefits 1,554.83

Special Revenue TIF 835.58

Debt Service 1,872.82

Main Street Rehab 212.00

Permanent Funds 271.66

Sewer 32,665.60

Ambulance 32,109.79

January 2020 Receipts 178,265.23