City of La Porte City

COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS February 11, 2019

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session on February 11, 2019. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Kristi Harrill, Brent Sadler and Tim Smith present.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to approve the agenda.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Smith to appoint BRETT HAKEMAN TO FILL THE CITY COUNCIL SEAT vacated by Mike Johnson. Hakeman’s term will begin immediately and run until the November 2019 City Council election is canvassed.

The City Clerk administered the Oath of Office to Hakeman.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to approve the consent agenda including Minutes of January 28, 2019, disbursements totaling $64,141.85, Clerk’s Report and Police Report for January 2019, Ambulance Report for Q4-18 and approval of liquor permit for The Getaway.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to adopt the FIRST READING OF ORDINANCE 544 – STOP REQUIRED. The ordinance would require drivers to stop when exiting the drive at Dollar General before turning on to East Reinbeck Rd. Roll call vote passed 5-0. The second reading will take place on February 25, 2019.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to adopt RESOLUTION 19-07 SETTING TIME AND DATE FOR PUBLIC HEARING ON SALE OF CITY PROPERTY. The public hearing to consider bids for the sale of 804 3rd Street will take place on March 6, 2019. The property will be available for potential bidders to tour on March 1, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Roll call vote passed 4-0 with Sadler abstaining due to conflict of interest

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to adopt RESOLUTION 19-08 APPROVING TRANSFER FROM EQUIPMENT REPLACEMENT TO CAPITAL PROJECTS. The resolution approves the transfer of $100,000 from the Equipment Replacement Fund in the form of an interfund loan to the Capital Projects Fund for payment of engineering and design costs associated with the Main Street Rehabilitation Project. The loan will be repaid when bond proceeds for the project at received.

Deputy Clerk Amanda Stocks updated the City Council on the BALL DIAMOND PROJECT. The City intends to apply for two grants for the project, a Wellmark Grant of up to $100,000 and a Land Air & Water Conservation Grant of up to $75,000.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Smith to adopt the DISASTER RECOVERY PLAN – FINANCIAL SYSTEMS. The plan identifies critical systems, applications and materials to be safeguarded in the event of a critical failure to ensure continuity of City financial operations.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Harrill to adjourn at 7:14PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk David Neil, Mayor

City of La Porte City

Claims for 2/11/2019

Advanced Syst, Cont 246.74

Advanced Syst, Contract Pmt 27.40

BHC Treasurer, Access Fees 1,194.70

BHC Landfill, Couch 9.00

BH Waste, Contract 15,195.26

Black Hills Energy, Natural Gas 1,976.26

CECHFP, Fuel 1,122.67

Central Iowa Dist, Hand Soap 76.50

City Laundering, Cleaning 826.58

EBS, Health Ins Admin 167.88

EFTPS, PR Taxes 6,303.94

EBS, Flex 184.81

IMFOA, 2019-20 Duess 100.00

LPC, Pubs 163.03

LPC Motor Supply, Supplies 353.87

Miller Window Svc, Cleaning 92.00

Motorhead Mayhem, Repair 2,165.51

MSA Prof Svc, Main St Recon 12,240.75

On-Site Information Dest., Shred 194.76

Orkin Pest Control, Pest Control 87.89

P&K Midwest, Parts 406.76

Sandee’s, Stamp 14.25

Stocks A, Mileage 10.27

Storey Kenworthy, Office Supplies 94.16

Teamsters, Union Dues 127.00

Urb’s Do It Best Hdwe, Batteries 476.03

Varsity Cleaners, Laundry-Amb 3.00

Total Accounts Payable 43,861.02

Total Payroll Checks 20,280.83

Report Total 64,141.85

Fund Recap

General 40,351.44

Road Use Tax 7,988.79

Capital Project 10,710.00

Sewer 4,269.73

Ambulance 821.89

Grand Total 64,141.85

January 2019 Receipts

General 74,116.34

Equipment Replacement 1,379.00

Economic Development 1,085.73

Road Use Tax 24,930.95

Employee Benefits 2,109.07

Special Revenue TIF 1,275.25

Debt Service 2,131.00

Permanent Funds 1,832.14

Sewer 31,627.01

Ambulance 8,019.62

January 2019 Receipts 148,506.11