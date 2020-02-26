City of La Porte City

COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS

February 24, 2020

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session on February 24, 2020. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Brett Hakeman, Kristi Harrill, Brent Sadler and Tim Smith present.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Sadler seconded by Hakeman to approve the agenda.

Teresa Hager and Peggy Sadler spoke to the Council regarding parking issues at Heritage Park. With the passage of Ordinance 558 establishing no overnight parking in the Community Center parking lot, there is concern that Heritage Park residents will begin parking on Main Street overnight. Hager also asked if the Council would consider removing snow piles in the Heritage Park parking lot to open up more parking.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to approve the consent agenda including Minutes of February 10, 2020, disbursements totaling $40,285.32 and Administrative Report

Mayor Neil presented Public Works Director Sam Weich with a plaque in recognition and thanks for his 37 years of service to the City. Weich will retire from the City on February 28, 2020.

Hawkins Library Director Jolene Kronschnabel presented the LIBRARY REPORT FOR Q-4 2019. For the 4th quarter of 2019, 6,233 items were circulated and patrons saved $40,920 by borrowing items from the library rather than purchasing them.

Jan Erdahl presented the HISTORIC PRESERVATION ANNUAL REPORT. In 2019, the Historic Preservation Commission focused on adding five new storyboards and replacing two wood storyboard stands with metal. For 2020, the commission will work on the webpage for the storyboards and additional storyboards.

The City Council reviewed the bids received for the Main Street Reconstruction Project. The City received five bids for the project:

Midwest Contractors $3,832,929.52

Pirc-Tobin Const. $3,932,675.00

Lodge Construction $4,291,654.00

Vieth Construction $4,170,798.00

Tschiggfrie Excavating $4,554,766.70

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Smith to ADOPT RESOLUTION 20-16 AWARDING BID FOR MAIN STREET RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT TO MIDWEST CONTRACTORS.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston ADOPT THE SECOND READING OF ORDINANCE 558 – OVERNIGHT PARKING. The ordinance eliminates the restriction on overnight parking on Main Street and adds an overnight parking restriction to the Community Center parking lot. Moved by Smith, seconded by Hakeman to waive the requirement for three readings and move to adoption. Roll call vote passed 5-0 and Mayor Neil declared Ordinance 558 adopted and effective up publication.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to ADOPT THE FIRST READING OF ORDINANCE 559 – PARKING FINES. The ordinance increases the fine for snow parking violations to $30.00 and all other violations except improper use of a persons with disabilities parking permit to $20.00. The fine for improper use of a person with disabilities permit remains $100.00. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Smith to waive the requirement for three readings and move to adoption. Roll call vote passed 5-0 and Mayor Neil declared Ordinance 559 adopted and effective up publication.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to ADOPT RESOLUTION 20-14 APPROVING 28E AGREEMENT WITH BLACK HAWK COUNTY – PARKING TICKETS. The 28E agreement allows the City to submit parking tickets that remain unpaid for more than 30 days to the Black Hawk County Treasurer and renewal of registration of vehicle shall be refused until unpaid fines are paid to the Office of City Clerk.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to ADOPT RESOLUTION 20-15 APPROVING 28E AGREEMENT WITH BLACK HAWK COUNTY – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS. The updated 28E agreement updates the cost share formulas for financing and the budget schedule.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to SET TIME AND DATE FOR PUBLIC HEARING ON WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT. The public hearing will take place on March 9, 2020.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to SET TIME AND DATE FOR PUBLIC HEARING ON SWEET 2nd & 3rd ADDITION PROJECT. The public hearing will take place on March 9, 2020.

The Council reviewed proposed designs and colors for the new City logo. The Economic Development Commission will review the designs at their meeting on February 26, 2020.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to adjourn at 7:37PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk Dave Neil, Mayor

City of La Porte City

Claims for 2/24/2020

Access Systems Leasing, Cont 73.63

Bmc Aggregates, Sand/Salt Mix 2,835.18

Cechfp, Fuel 1,060.04

Clia Labs, Certificate Fees 180.00

Davis Plbg, Repair Sludge Tank 159.00

Davison K, Mileage 38.82

Ecolab, Pest Control 60.84

EFTPS, PR Taxes 5,914.33

IaDNR., Storm Water Permit 175.00

Kronschnabel J, Mileage 7.00

Lpc Connect, Telephone/Comm 890.63

LPCUtilities, Electric Utilities 6,757.35

LPC Motor Supply, Tire Rep 409.86

Menards, Supplies 15.97

Mercy One, Mutual Aid 136.00

Mid Iowa, Sweeper Parts 1,242.99

P&K Midwest, Seal 18.15

Powerplan, Windows For Jd 464.89

Racom Corp, Service Labor 157.50

Rohrbach V, Reimb for Supplies 74.87

Scheel M, Radio Strap 85.98

Superior Welding, Oxygen 53.92

Teamsters, Union Dues 115.00

Thriftway, Supplies 11.26

Unitypoint Clinic, Testing 42.00

Ned Venter, Reimb 115.56

Vinton Trophy Plaque 34.20

Total Accounts Payable 21,129.97

Total Payroll Checks 19,155.35

Report Total 40,285.32

Fund Recap

General 20,418.87

Road Use Tax 12,548.07

Main Street Rehab 175.00

Sewer 6,173.17

Ambulance 970.21

Grand Total 40,285.32