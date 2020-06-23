City of La Porte City
FY20 Wage Report
Bagenstos, Jim 4,080.13
Brecher, Christopher 53,895.77
Brown, Troy 1,284.50
Bucknell, Sydney 1,078.66
Burkgren, Bob 170.00
Clapp, Megan 2,108.46
Clark, Becky 2,781.00
Corpman, Ava 1,229.28
Corpman, Emma 1,373.33
Davis, Darian 207.00
Davison, Katie 34,453.10
Davison, Timothy 2,317.00
Deaton, Mary 482.08
Dewitt, Janice 10,943.75
Dewitt, Madison 4,626.57
Eilander, Thavier 2,300.00
Ellsworth, Haven 847.03
Ellsworth, Scarlett 318.28
Feuerbach, Zoie 2,088.00
Frost, Levi 940.24
Gaston, Jasmine 840.00
Haas, Aaron 1,769.77
Hager, Ronald 493.00
Hakeman, Brett 840.00
Hakeman, Danielle 424.76
Hall, Gracie 635.19
Hansen, Emma 687.27
Harrill, James 43,921.32
Harrill, Kristi 840.00
Harrison, Mitch 263.50
Hartz, Allen 41,476.60
Hazelwood, Austin 437.65
Husmann, Garret 46,236.72
Hutton, Angela 3,280.00
Hutton, Jeff 4,417.50
Johnston, Alex 469.17
Juhl, Chloe 1,487.26
Keefe, John 8,109.57
Kibe, Kody 76.50
Kronschnabel, Jolene 37,398.40
Lange, Dakota 335.22
Langford, Richard 10,164.00
Laniohan, Franklin 37,791.75
Lashbrook, Collin 47,425.73
Mahood, Marc 59.50
Mcfarland, Jeff 3,970.13
Meyer, Lucus 161.50
Moine, Charline 8,218.11
Moore, Carter 2,127.13
Neil, David 4,500.00
Neiswonger, Cody 593.02
Nelson, Emily 12,696.00
Nolan, Alexis 968.06
Opperman, Colton 243.46
Paulhus, Anthony 920.13
Pennell, Matt 858.50
Rathe, Ellie 2,247.58
Rathe, Gracie 1,744.54
Rathe, Madelon 1,973.29
Rempe, Laura 1,210.56
Renaud, Tate 445.00
Rife, Laurie 3,720.53
Rohrbach, Victor 48,351.70
Rolston, Nolan 367.63
Sadler, Brent 840.00
Sash, Rylee 2,922.34
Scheel, Michael 3,881.13
Scheel, Wendy 3,700.13
Schmitz, Brad 13,340.88
Schmitz, Jordan 2,733.63
Shepard, Cade 720.96
Sides, Leigh 331.50
Sides, Scott 365.50
Siech, Joshua 734.03
Skram, Stephen 348.50
Smith, Corey 682.62
Smith, Timothy 840.00
Smock, Byron 42,658.44
Stika, Casey 48.00
Stocks, Amanda 34,278.35
Strubel, William 2,941.50
Tharp, Robert 614.13
Vobr, Matthew 690.63
Weich, Sam 61,061.30
Whittlesey, Jane 63,394.92
Wiest, Jadyn 1,450.06
Williams, Robert 56,810.07
Wilson, Hayle 136.00
Wilson, Tyler 466.66
Report Total 808,712.71
