City of La Porte City FY19 Wage Report
Bagenstos, Jim 4,361.50
Blocker, Allen 1,880.00
Brecher, Christopher 54,052.15
Brown, Troy 1,267.50
Bucknell, Sydney 815.56
Burkgren, Bob 144.50
Clapp, Megan 963.02
Clark, Becky 3,130.50
Corpman, Ava 430.80
Corpman, Emma 324.75
Davis, Darian 399.50
Davison, Hayle 289.00
Davison, Katie 32,972.82
Davison, Timothy 3,926.00
Deaton, Emma 164.78
Deaton, Mary 93.03
Dewitt, Janice 10,222.72
Dewitt, Madison 3,227.52
Eilander, Thavier 523.52
Ellsworth, Haven 169.35
Ellsworth, Scarlett 2,599.09
Feuerbach, Zoie 2,336.67
Frost, Levi 915.06
Gaston, Jasmine 840.00
Grote, Julie 1,322.00
Haas, Aaron 1,607.05
Hager, Ronald 680.00
Hakeman, Brett 350.00
Hakeman, Danielle 267.76
Hall, Gracie 255.84
Hansen, Emma 184.78
Harrill, James 42,300.86
Harrill, Kristi 840.00
Harrison, Mitch 399.50
Hartman, Brooke 2,760.72
Hartz, Allen 41,037.44
Hayungs, Jonah 46.80
Hazelwood, Austin 135.83
Hudson, Megan 415.86
Husmann, Garret 46,763.89
Hutton, Angela 3,321.50
Hutton, Jeff 4,997.00
Janikowski, Kyle 500.00
Jenkins, Mary 475.61
Johnson, Michael 490.00
Johnston, Alex 355.19
Jolley, Jared 381.50
Juhl, Chloe 603.66
Keefe, John 25,032.70
Kibe, Kody 306.00
Kronschnabel, Jolene 36,317.60
Lange, Dakota 216.41
Langford, Richard 9,792.02
Laniohan, Franklin 47,118.07
Lashbrook, Collin 36,796.86
Lebahn, Lake 844.54
Long, Rylie 1,693.77
Mcfarland, Jeff 4,959.00
Meyer, Lucus 195.50
Moine, Charline 8,145.08
Moore, Carter 1,198.50
Neil, David 4,500.00
Neiswonger, Cody 178.18
Nelson, Emily 14,549.00
Nolan, Alexis 235.12
Nygren, Tess 975.26
Opperman, Colton 302.22
Paulhus, Anthony 1,232.50
Pennell, Matt 459.00
Rathe, Ellie 1,007.68
Rathe, Gracie 584.48
Rathe, Madelon 1,293.92
Rathe, Madelon 401.64
Rempe, Benjamin 343.40
Rempe, Bradyn 1,978.36
Rempe, Laura 630.15
Renaud, Tate 1,360.00
Rife, Laurie 4,130.63
Robb, Kayla 291.15
Rohrbach, Victor 47,993.96
Rolston, Nolan 272.00
Rosauer, Riley 1,071.36
Sadler, Brent 840.00
Sash, Olivia 690.47
Sash, Rylee 1,656.46
Scheel, Michael 1,453.50
Scheel, Wendy 773.50
Schmitz, Brad 187.00
Schmitz, Jordan 603.50
Shepard, Cade 155.60
Sides, Leigh 246.50
Sides, Scott 263.50
Siech, Joshua 4,317.96
Skram, Stephen 34.00
Smith, Corey 114.61
Smith, Timothy 840.00
Smock, Byron 41,865.89
Steinlage, Jenna 283.82
Stevens, Cynthia 144.00
Stika, Casey 300.00
Stocks, Amanda 32,224.53
Strubel, William 4,694.50
Tharp, Robert 110.50
Vobr, Matthew 714.00
Vogeler, Matthew 2,512.33
Weich, Sam 66,962.41
Whittlesey, Jane 61,511.07
Wiest, Jadyn 1,078.02
Williams, Robert 55,283.72
Wilson, Tyler 46.55
Report Total 812,856.13
