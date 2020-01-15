City of La Porte City

COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS

January 13, 2020

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session on January 13, 2020. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Kristi Harrill, Brent Sadler and Tim Smith present. Absent was Council member Brett Hakeman.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Smith to approve the agenda.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Sadler to approve the consent agenda including Minutes of December 10 and 30, 2019, disbursements totaling $194,097.12, Clerks Report and Police Report for December 2019, Police Annual Report for 2019 and approval of liquor permit for Veteran’s Hall.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION MEETING MINUTES OF JANUARY 7, 2020.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to ADOPT RESOLUTION 20-01 APPROVING AND ACCEPTING SWEET SECOND ADDITION FINAL PLAT. The final plat includes eight new lots on 4.5 acres. Allison and Sweet Avenues would both be extended approximately 190’ to the east, ending in cul de sacs with four lots situated around each.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to ADOPT RESOLUTION 20-02 APPROVING AND ACCEPTING SWEET THIRD ADDITION PRELIMINARY AND FINAL PLATS. The final plat includes six new lots on 3 acres. The addition would include the extension of Bowers Avenues to the north to intersect with Schull Avenue. Lot sizes range from .33 to .55 acres.

Mayor Neil assigned Council Committees for 2020 – 21(first name listed is committee chair):

Finance & Economic Development – Gaston/Harrill, Legislation & Personnel – Hakeman/Smith, Parks & Recreation – Harrill/Sadler, Public Safety – Smith/Gaston, Public Works – Sadler/Hakeman

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to ADOPT COUNCIL RULES OF PROCEDURE. The rules set the framework for how the Council will operate and conduct meetings.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Smith to APPOINT JANE WHITTLESEY AS CITY CLERK/TREASURER to a two-year term beginning January 1, 2020.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Smith to APPOINT LAURA FOLKERTS AND JOSHUA MOON AS CITY ATTORNEYS.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to ADOPT RESOLUTION 20-03 APPROVING DEPOSITORY INSTITUTIONS. The resolution designates the financial institutions and the depository maximums that City may use for deposit of public funds.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Smith to ADOPT RESOLUTION 20-04 AUTHORIZING THE CITY CLERK TO PAY CERTAIN CLAIMS PRIOR TO COUNCIL APPROVAL. The resolution authorizes payment of claims that because of their nature must be paid before the City Council can meet to specifically authorize payment. All such claims must be reported to the Council for review and approval with and in the same manner as other claims at the next meeting following payment.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Sadler to ADOPT RESOLUTION 20-05 RESCHEDULING THE SECOND CITY COUNCIL MEETING OF MAY 2020. The resolution sets the date of the second City Council meeting in May 2020 for May 26, 2020.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to APPROVE PUBLIC WORKS CREW JOB DESCRIPTION.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to APPOINT ROSS ALBERT TO LA PORTE CITY FIRE RESCUE SERVICE.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Sadler to SET TIME AND DATE FOR PUBLIC HEARING ON MAIN STREET REHABILITATION. The public hearing to review plans, specifications and costs estimates will take place on January 27, 2020.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Smith to SET TIME AND DATE FOR PUBLIC HEARING ON MAX LEVY FOR FY21 BUDGET. The public hearing setting the maximum levy for a portion of the City’s FY21 budget will take place on February 10, 2020.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Harrill to adjourn at 7:05 PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk David Neil, Mayor

City of La Porte City

Claims for 1/13/2020

Ability Network Inc, Rev Mgmt 150.00

Access Systems Leasing, Lease 69.55

Gordon Flesch Co, Lease 202.12

American Legion, 2 Flags 96.00

Bergankdv, Qtrly Server Check 200.00

BHC Auditor, CC Q3Fy20 9,729.00

Black Hawk Waste, Contract 16,408.21

Black Hills Energy, Natural Gas 1,543.45

BMC Aggregates, Sand/Salt 2,678.68

CECHFP, Fuel 1,576.41

CB Humane Society, Stray 30.00

Center Point Large Print, Books 91.68

Central Iowa Distributing, Gloves 139.00

City Laundering Supplies 209.08

Dewitt J, Popcorn Supplies 43.53

Don’S Truck, Skid Shoes 489.64

C Tech, Email Repair 25.00

Ecolab, Pest Control 60.84

EFTPS, PR Taxes 12,808.02

EMC Ins, Claim 997.86

EBS, Flex 583.31

Farmers State Bank, Visa 2,893.23

Fire Service Training, Books 243.00

Fire Service Training, Training 100.00

Gall’s Inc, Boots 238.95

GIS Benefits, Met Life 298.29

Hendershot D, Reimb 137.29

Henninger Electric, Heat Tape 1,250.00

Iowa FF Assoc, Membership 364.00

Iowa Prison Industries, Signs 655.10

IAWD Q4-19 Unemp 29.32

IPERS, Pension 9,073.86

LPC Printing, Legal Pub 388.99

LPC Connect, Telephone 916.20

LPC Utilities, Utilities 5,622.01

LPC Chamber, 2020 Dues 85.00

LPC Motor Supply, Battery 308.75

Mcfarland N, Supplies 38.45

Menards, Chairs 223.92

Mercy One, Drugs 47.88

Midwest Breathing Qtrly Air Test 173.25

Morarend J, Yoga Classes 390.00

MSA Prof Svc, Main Street 34,085.65

Mutual Of Omaha, Ins 132.92

Orkin Pest Control, Pest Control 107.89

Petty Cash, Postage, Training, 137.75

Pollution Control, Pump 19,861.00

US Postmaster, Postage-Amb 55.00

Powerplan, Hy-Gard & Oil Filter 120.24

Sheffler S, Waterproofing 156.19

Shred-It Usa, Shredding Service 45.00

Sides & Bown, Snow Guards 233.40

Smock B, Uniform Reimburse 72.81

Speer Financial, Inc, TIF Report 350.00

Storey Kenworthy, Supplies 277.55

Superior Welding, Oxygen 78.42

Teamsters, Union Dues 230.00

Test America Inc, Testing 1,170.75

Thriftway, Supplies 59.94

Treas Of IA, State Tax 2,228.00

UMB Bank, N.A., Bond Fees 750.00

Urb’s Do It Best Hdwe, Batteries 166.30

US Cellular, Cell Phone 223.79

USA Bluebook, Pump Lifting Kit 990.61

Utility Equipment, Parts 513.24

Van Meter, Bulbs 344.49

Varsity Cleaners, Laundry 21.00

Waterloo Med Ctr, Mutual Aid 544.00

Wellmark, Health/Dental Ins 15,628.81

Wendling Quarries Inc, Rock 997.61

Wex Bank, Fuel 773.06

Whittlesey J, Mileage Reimb 477.60

Williams R, Uniform Reimburse 83.79

Total Accounts Payable 152,525.68

Total Payroll Checks 41,571.44

Report Total 194,097.12

Fund Recap

General 104,648.02

Economic Development 1,140.12

Road Use Tax 13,706.99

Debt Service 1,100.00

Wolf Creek Rehabilitation 16,414.79

Main Street Rehab 17,850.00

Sewer 15,041.11

Ambulance 24,196.09

Grand Total 194,097.12

December 2019 Receipts

General 109,331.90

Equipment Replacement 550.00

Economic Development 788.70

Road Use Tax 18,108.75

Employee Benefits 9,535.74

Special Revenue TIF 7,695.10

Debt Service 11,823.27

Main Street Rehab 34.00

Permanent Funds 1,321.62

Sewer 35,389.73

Ambulance 11,498.49

December 2019 Receipts 206,077.30