City of La Porte City

COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS

January 14, 2019

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session on January 14, 2019. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Kristi Harrill, Brent Sadler and Tim Smith present. Council member Mike Johnson was absent.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to approve the agenda.

Jan Erdahl representing the Historic Preservation Commission undated the Council on storyboards for the downtown district. A storyboard documenting the Wishmore Café will be placed on the empty lot in the 200 block of Main Street. The storyboard will be partially paid for by Janice Abel and Ruth Anne Schneck. Another storyboard will be placed near the fire station museum at the corner of Chestnut and First Street. This storyboard will be paid for from Historic Preservation funds and the Friends of the Museum Endowment. In addition, new metal bases for the two story boards in the yard beside the fire station museum will be ordered to replace the wood bases currently in use.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to approve the consent agenda including Minutes of December 12, 2018, disbursements totaling $184,486.62, Clerk’s Report and Police Report for December 2018, Administrative Report for January 2019 and Approval of Liquor License for Veteran’s Hall.

Moved by Sadler seconded by Gaston to ADOPT RESOLUTION 19-01 NAMING DEPOSITORY INSTITUTIONS. The resolution designates the financial institutions and the depository maximums that City may use for deposit of public funds.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Smith to ADOPT RESOLUTION 19-02 AUTHORIZING THE CITY CLERK TO PAY CERTAIN CLAIMS PRIOR TO COUNCIL APPROVAL. The resolution authorizes payment of claims that because of their nature must be paid before the City Council can meet to specifically authorize payment. All such claims must be reported to the Council for review and approval with and in the same manner as other claims at the next meeting following payment.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to approve the CITY INVESTMENT POLICY. The policy sets forth the scope, authority, objectives and requirements for investment of City funds in accordance with State law.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to approve the CITY COUNCIL PROCEDURAL RULES. The rule sets forth the manner in which the City Council will conduct business for the City.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to ADOPT RESOLUTION 19-03 RESCHEDULING THE REGULAR DATE OF THE SECOND COUNCIL MEETING IN MAY 2019. The resolution changes the date for the second Council meeting in May from Monday, May 27 (Memorial Day) to Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gatson to RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE RESIGNATION OF FIRE RESCUE DEPARTMENT MEMBER DARIAN KIBE. Kibe’s resignation was effective December 4, 2018.

Moved by Sadler seconded by Smith to RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE RESIGNATION OF KATHY NORRIS FROM ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Sadler to APPOINT BOB PIPHO TO THE PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION. Pipho’s term will start immediately and run for five years.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to adopt RESOLUTION 19-04 SETTING SALARY FOR CITY EMPLOYEE. The resolution sets the salary for Street Foreman Rob Williams at $22.86/hr.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Smith to adopt RESOLUTION 19-05 APPROVING TRANSFER FROM GENERAL FUND TO AMBULANCE FUND. The resolution approves the transfer of $670.76 from the General Fund to the Ambulance Fund to reimburse for a General Fund expense paid from the Ambulance Fund in error.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to adopt RESOLUTION 19-06 SETTING POLICY FOR FIRE RESCUE SERVICE PAY. The resolution details activities for which fire and ambulance volunteers are paid.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to SET DATE AND TIME FOR PUBLIC HEARING ON FY20 BUDGET. The public hearing will take place on February 25, 2019.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE RESIGNATION OF CITY COUNCIL MEMBER MIKE JOHNSON. Johnson’s resignation will become effective January 31, 2019.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to POST NOTICE OF COUNCIL’S INTENT TO APPOINT TO FILL COUNCIL VACANCY. The City will accept letters of interest from individuals interested in filling the vacancy created by Mike Johnson’s resignation until Friday, February 8th, 2019 and will review them for a possible appointment on February 11th, 2019

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Sadler to direct City staff to being work on an application for a WELLMARK LARGE MATCH GRANT for the City ball diamond restoration project. If awarded, the grant would pay 50% of the project costs up to $100,000. Grant application is due February 22, 2019.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to adjourn at 7:27PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk David Neil, Mayor

City of La Porte City

Claims for 1/14/2019

Advanced Systems,Cont 27.40

Advanced Systems,Cont 263.51

AFLAC, Ins 196.67

Bagenstos J, Garage Door Pd 154.00

Bergankdv, Recovery Sys Renew 162.15

BHC Auditor, Cons Comm 8,424.00

BHC CJIS, CJIS 594.00

BH Waste, Contract 15,195.26

Black Hills Energy, Natural Gas 1,693.68

Bound Tree, Supplies 235.95

Center Point Large Print, Books 93.48

City Laundering, Cleaning 522.25

Crescent Electric, Ballast 95.23

Data Technologies, Tax Forms 132.86

Dutton Braun et al, Legal 157.50

Earney C, Tech Support 25.00

EBS, Health Ins Admin 167.88

EFTPS, PR Taxes 11,608.87

EBS, Flex 1,250.56

Farmers State Bank, VISA 2,917.37

Fossil Industries, Display Board 220.00

Gall’s Inc, Baton & Holder 55.20

GIS Benefits-Met Life, Met Life 298.29

Gumdrop Books, Books 216.85

IA Dept Public Safety, Q3-18 Pmt 300.00

Image Trend, Support Annual 848.72

Iowa Workforce, Q4-18 Unemp 35.98

IPERS, Pension 4,472.41

Kronschnabel J, Reimb 48.01

LPC Printing, Legal Pubs 308.14

LPC Connect, Communications 878.28

LPC Utilities, Electric-Utilities 6,308.94

LPC Chamber, Membership 85.00

LPC Motor Supply, Supplies 954.67

Magazine Sub Srv, Subs 137.77

Mid Iowa Solid Waste, Parts 6,942.30

Midwest Breathing, Qtrly Air Test 169.45

Monkeytown, Paper Towels 40.92

Morarend, J, 6 Weeks Yoga 360.00

MSA Prof Svc, Storm Sewer 10,799.00

Mutual Of Omaha, Ins 125.91

Nutrien Ag Solutions, Tordon 58.77

Orkin Pest Control, Pest Control 87.89

Petty Cash, Petty Cash 125.80

Postmaster, Stamps 200.00

Powerplan, Repair 968.00

Print Transformations, Layout 195.00

Schumacher Elevator, Maint 282.75

Sled Shed, Parts 590.75

Smock B, Uniform Reimb 95.94

Teamsters, Union Dues 174.00

Test America Inc, Testing 1,229.55

Thriftway, Supplies 130.17

IA Treas, State Tax 2,140.00

Urb’s DIB, Supplies 164.44

US Cellular, Cell Phones 265.53

USA Bluebook, Float Switch 299.04

Van Meter, Cvr Box 451.40

Varsity Cleaners, Amb Laundry 30.00

Watco Construction, Case Rd 41,389.30

Wellmark, Health Ins 18,376.82

Wex Bank, Fuel 1,312.89

Whittlesey, J, Mileage 222.70

Total Claims 146,314.20

Total Payroll Checks 38,172.42

Report Total 184,486.62

Fund Recap

General Fund 98,157.53

Road Use Tax Fund 35,465.01

Capital Project Fund 3,570.00

Wolf Creek Rehabilitation Fund 2,125.00

Sewer Fund 40,182.79

Ambulance Fund 4,986.29

Grand Total 184,486.62

December 2018 Receipts

General 190,832.52

Equipment Replacement 1,612.00

Economic Development 878.33

Road Use Tax 25,937.01

Employee Benefits 8,426.12

Special Revenue TIF 6,193.86

Debt Service 8,621.69

Capital Projects 163.02

Permanent Funds 745.09

Sewer 28,236.20

Ambulance 8,550.15

Total 280,195.99