City of La Porte City

COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS January 27, 2020

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session on January 27, 2020. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Brett Hakeman, Kristi Harrill, Brent Sadler and Tim Smith present.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to approve the agenda.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to approve the consent agenda including Minutes of January 13, 2020 and disbursements totaling $53,723.04.

The City Council reviewed the bids received for the WOLF CREEK TRAIL AND PARKING LOT PROJECT:

Dave Schmidt $361,694.25

Lodge Construction $160,548.00

Midwest Concrete $354,670.31

Peterson Contractors $348,284.15

Vieth Construction $370,069.00

The City’s project engineer, MSA Professional Services recommended that the City reject the bid of Lodge Construction due to irregularities in the bid and award the bid to the lowest responsive bidder, Peterson Contractors, Inc.

Moved by Smith, seconded Sadler to approve RESOLUTION 20-06 AWARDING BID FOR WOLF CREEK TRIAL AND PARKING LOT TO PETERSON CONTRACTORS FOR $348,284.15.

Mayor Neil announced that the time and place had arrived for the PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS AND COST ESTIMATES FOR THE MAIN STREET REHABILITATION PROJECT. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to open the public hearing. Moved by Gaston, seconded by Smith to receive and place on file proof of publication. Mayor Neil asked if were any comments, and there were none. The project includes replacement of water main and storm sewer, electrical and light poles, replacement of the brick streets and concrete sidewalks in the 200 – 500 blocks of Main Street as well as rehabilitation of the City parking lot and courtyard in the 200 block. The project engineer’s estimate of costs for the project is $3,366,975.00. Moved by Smith, seconded by Harrill to close the public hearing.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Hakeman to adopt RESOLUTION 20-07 ACCEPTING PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS AND COST ESTIMATES FOR THE MAIN STREET REHABILITATION PROJECT. The project includes replacement of water main and storm sewer, electrical and light poles, replacement of the brick streets and concrete sidewalks in the 200 – 500 blocks of Main Street as well as rehabilitation of the City parking lot and courtyard in the 200 block. The project engineer’s estimate of costs for the project is $3,366,975.00.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Smith to adopt RESOLUTION 20-08 APPROVING THE TRANSFER OF FUNDS FROM THE SEWER FUND TO THE AMBULANCE FUND. The transfer of $19,593.00 is for an invoice for the sewer fund that was paid from the ambulance fund in error.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to approve the MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THE IOWA NORTHLAND COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS (INRCOG) FOR GRANT WRITING SERVICES – LAND AND WATER CONSERVATION GRANT. The grant application is for the ball diamond rehabilitation project. If awarded, the City will pay INRCOG 1.5% of the grant ($1,000 minimum).

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to approve the MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THE IOWA NORTHLAND COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS (INRCOG) FOR GRANT WRITING SERVICES – WELLMARK LARGE MATCH GRANT. The grant application is for the ball diamond rehabilitation project. If awarded, the City will pay INRCOG 1.5% of the grant ($1,000 minimum).

The City Council reviewed a DRAFT 28E AGREEMENT WITH BLACK HAWK COUNTY. The agreement would allow the City to send parking fines that remain unpaid after 30 days to the Black Hawk County Treasurer who would then place a hold on any vehicle registrations until the fines are paid at City Hall. The City will forward the document to the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors for approval.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to adjourn at 7:08 PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk David Neil, Mayor

City of La Porte City

Claims for 1/27/2020

Access Systems, Lease 69.51

Advantage Admin, Ben Admin 36.00

Barco, Street Signs 380.00

BHC Recorder, Recording Fee 24.00

Bound Tree Medical, Supplies 666.10

CECHFP, Fuel 876.94

Center Point Large Print, Books 44.34

EFTPS, PR Taxes 6,409.44

Farmers State Bank, Visa 3,373.01

Graham’S Tree Svc, Trees 3,240.00

IA DNR, Wolf Creek NPDES 175.00

IA DPS, Iowa System Q3-19 300.00

LPCConnect, Communications 900.56

LPC Utilities, Utilities 5,798.02

LPC Motor Supply, Load Binder 203.78

Magazine Sub Svc, Subs 153.28

Miller Window, Cleaning 97.00

Motorhead Mayhem, Oil Change 37.39

Pfiffner G, Wreath Ribbon 47.19

Sirchie, Supplies 59.62

Stocks A, Mileage 24.07

Superior Welding, Oxygen 80.91

Test America Inc, Testing 554.40

Thriftway, Supplies & Cleaner 39.86

Ultimate Safety, Battery Holder 140.30

US Cellular, Cell Service 223.33

Watco, Storm Sewer Repairs 8,275.00

Wex Bank, Fuel 1,042.24

Total Accounts Payable 33,271.29

Total Payroll Checks 20,451.75

Report Total 53,723.04

Fund Recap

General 24,868.97

Economic Development 66.64

Road Use Tax 20,681.03

Wolf Creek Rehabilitation 175.00

Sweet Second Addn 24.00

Sewer 6,017.53

Ambulance 1,889.87

Grand Total 53,723.04