COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS

January 28, 2019

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session on January 28, 2019. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Kristi Harrill, Brent Sadler and Tim Smith present. Council member Mike Johnson was absent.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to approve the agenda.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to approve the consent agenda including Minutes of January 14, 2019, disbursements totaling $88,885.96 and Administrative Report.

Fire Chief Jeff McFarland presented the ANNUAL REPORT FOR LA PORTE CITY FIRE/RESCUE SERVICE. In 2018, the fire department responded to 59 calls for service, and the ambulance responded to 271 calls for service. Volunteers worked a total of 1,618.50 hours in service to the community and surrounding townships.

The Council reviewed the proposed update FEMA FLOOD MAPS. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has issued updated flood maps for Black Hawk County based on new, more accurate mapping technology. A public meeting will be scheduled in the coming months where a representative from FEMA will review and answer questions about the new maps. The new maps are expected to take effect by the end of 2019.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Smith to APPROVE GRANT WRITING SERVICES FOR WELLMARK LARGE MATCH GRANT.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to APPOINT DORIS WAGNER TO THE PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION. Wagner’s term will begin immediately and expire on December 31, 2023.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to approve the Mayor’s appointment of Maureen Hanson and Susan Robertson to the HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION. Both appointments will begin on February 23, 2019 and run for three years.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Smith to adjourn at 7:10 PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk David Neil, Mayor

City of La Porte City

Claims for 1/28/2019

Adv Syst, Contract 95.46

AFLAC, Ins 172.57

Auditor Of State, FY18 Audit 13,094.90

Bergankdv, Server Warranty 576.92

BMC Aggregates, Sand/Salt Mix 788.10

CECHFP, Fuel 848.42

Center Point Large Print, Books 45.54

Chief Supply, Acct Tags & Clips 429.26

Davison K, Mileage For Amb Conf 47.60

Dutton Braun et al , Legal 830.41

EFTPS, PR Taxes 6,569.99

EMC Ins , Work Comp 500.00

Farmers State Bank , VISA 2,948.47

GIS Benefits , Ins 298.29

Iowa FF Assoc , 2019 Dues 364.00

IPERS, Pension 8,940.54

LPC Telephone , Comm 863.40

LPC Utilities , Electric 6,543.43

LPC Motor Supply , Supplies 206.90

Mutual Of Omaha , Ins 125.91

Nutrien Ag, Calcium Chloride 760.17

St Clair, Small Sewer Machine 101.51

Superior Welding , Oxygen 41.40

Teamsters, Union Dues 87.00

Test America Inc , Testing 695.10

IA Treas, State Taxes 2,162.00

Unitypoint , MUCCA Dues 40.00

US Cellular , Cell Service 265.53

Vinton Trophy Recognition Plaque 29.60

Wellmark Of Iowa , Health Ins 18,349.46

Wex Bank , Fuel 895.47

Total Accounts Payable 67,717.35

Total Payroll Checks 21,168.61

Report Total 88,885.96

General 70,440.11

Road Use Tax 7,329.28

Employee Benefits 500.00

Sewer 9,167.82

Ambulance 1,448.75

Grand Total 88,885.96