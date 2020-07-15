City of La Porte City

COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS

July 13, 2020

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session at the La Porte City Community Center on July 13, 2020. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Brett Hakeman, Kristi Harrill, Brent Sadler and Tim Smith present.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Hakeman to approve the agenda.

Joan Sherwood of 903 Fillmore Street addressed the City Council regarding the excessive amount of fireworks debris that was left in her yard after the 4th of July weekend. Sherwood indicated that she did not mind the fireworks but did not think that she should have to clean up after someone else.

Brooke Hewitt of 104 Chestnut Street addressed the City Council regarding flooding in her home on June 23rd, 2020. After the rain event June 21-22, her home was inundated with 14” of water on her first floor. She requested information on the storm drain near her home. Mayor Neil informed her that the City would be discussing options for installation of a flap valve in the pipe. Estimated installation for the flap valve is three to four weeks after the Council approves the work.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Harrill to move Agenda Item 7a – APPOINTMENTS TO LA PORTE CITY FIRE RESCUE SERVICE to the beginning of new business

Moved by Smith, seconded by Sadler To APPROVE APPOINTMENT OF ZACHARY POTHAST AND AIMEE LUNDY TO LA PORTE CITY FIRE/RESCUE SERVICE.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Sadler to approve the consent agenda including Minutes of June 22 and 29, 2020, disbursements totaling $783,934.85, Clerk’s Report and Police Report for June 2020, Ambulance Report for Q2-20 and Administrative Report.

The Council reviewed MAIN STREET RECONSTRUCTION UPDATE. Brick is being installed in the 200 block and should be competed the week of July 20th. Concrete work is scheduled to start on July 14th and water service installation in the 400 block will begin July 15th.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Smith to approve PAY APPLICATION #3 – MAIN STREET RECONSTRUCTION. The amount of the pay application is $571,080.82 of which $45,769.50 will be reimbursed from La Porte City Utilities.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to approve CHANGE ORDER #4 – MAIN STREET RECONSTRUCTION. The $5,370.00 change order is for signage at the Commercial Street intersection, geogrid installation on Locust Street and foundation removal in the 200 block.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Hakeman to approve CHANGE ORDER #5 – MAIN STREET RECONSTRUCTION. The $6,520.00 change order is for new concrete at 401 Commercial Street. The property owner will reimburse the City for the cost.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Hakeman to approve CHANGE ORDER #6 – MAIN STREET RECONSTRUCTION. The $1,875.00 change order is for new concrete at Hawkins Library. The Library Trust will reimburse the City for the cost.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Hakeman to approve CHANGE ORDER #7 – MAIN STREET RECONSTRUCTION. The $1,500.00 change order is for valve vault adjustment at Locust Street. La Porte City Utilities will reimburse the City for the cost.

The Council reviewed the WOLF CREEK TRAIL & PARKING LOT UPDATE. The contractor is working to repair flood damage including scour holes and sand deposits. The contractor has requested a change in substantial completion date of August 3, 2020.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Harrill to CHANGE ORDER #5 – WOLF CREEK TRAIL AND PARKING LOT. The change order is for new substantial completion date of August 3, 2020.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Hakeman to approve CHANGE ORDER #8 – WOLF CREEK TRAIL AND PARKING LOT. The $19,100.00 change order is for flap gate installation north of the Hwy 218 bridge.

The Council reviewed the BIDS FOR EAST BALL DIAMOND PROJECT. The City received four bids for the project. Midwest Concrete was the low bidder at $212,405.20. The bid was nearly $100,000.00 over the engineer’s estimate for the project. Moved by Sadler seconded by Harrill to REJECT ALL BIDS FOR THE EAST BALL DIAMOND PROJECT.

Mayor Neil announced the time and date had arrived for PUBLIC HEARING ON COVID 19 RELIEF GRANT. Moved by Gaston seconded by Smith to open the public hearing. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gatson to receive and place on file proof of publication.

The COVID19 RELIEF GRANT is a Community Development Block Grant received by the City to provide groceries and food the low to moderate income person and others impacted by the COVID 19 pandemic through job loss, wage reductions, self isolation or quarantine requirements. The $12,200.00 in grant funds will be utilized in three program areas (PA):

PA 1 – Prepared meal pickup provided by local volunteers $ 1,500.00

PA 2 – Prepared meal delivery provided by local restaurants $ 1,200.00

PA 3 – Grocery boxes including fresh items for pickup $ 7,500.00

PA 4 – Food panty supplies for ongoing community needs $ 2,000.00

Total Grant $12,200.00

The grant program estimates at 70% of the program funds will benefit low and moderate income persons. Most of the program activities, including weekly meal pickup, grocery boxes and food pantry will be located at Heartland Community Church, 705 Bishop Avenue, La Porte City. The prepared meal delivery will be located at Odd Pops (216 Main Street), The Getaway, (406 Commercial Street), Pizza Palace (411 Main Street) and/or Rockets Bakery (309 Main Street).

No relocation will need to take place as a result of the project.

Residents with concerns or questions should contact Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk, 202 Main Street, La Porte City, IA 50651, (319) 342-3396, lpcclerk@lpctel.net with questions, concerns or complaints regarding the project.

In addition to the relief activities outlined in the COVID19 Relief Grant, the City has identified a need for housing assistance for low and moderate income persons in the community. In an effort to meet those needs, the City has applied for a Community Development Block Grant for Housing Rehabilitation. The City will also utilized low and moderate income funds generated from Tax Increment Financing revenues on the Sweet 2nd and 3rd Addition project to address other needs in the community as those fund become available.

Mayor Neil asked if there were any comments received or any comments from those in attendance. There were none.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Harrill to close the public hearing.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to APPROVE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT LOAN DOCUMENTS FOR L&G HARDWARE. The $50,000 loan includes a term of 6 years with a varying interest rate between 0% and 3%. In addition, the City will rebate property taxes for two years.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE FY20 BUDGET AMENDMENT FOR LA PORTE CITY UTILITIES.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Smith to SET TIME AND DATE FOR PUBLIC HEARING ON FY21 BUDGET AMENDMENT. The public hearing will take place on July 27, 2020.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Smith to adjourn at 8:35 PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk Dave Neil, Mayor

City of La Porte City

Claims for 7/13/2020

Ability Network Inc, Subscription 250.00

Acco, Pool Chemicals 1,487.58

Gordon Flesch Co, Standard Pmt 171.16

Advantage Administrators, Flex 319.14

Aflac, Ins 172.57

Ahlers & Cooney, Legal 486.00

Althof A, 3/4 Baseball Coach 325.00

Althof H, Refund Swim Lessons 70.00

Bergankdv, Tech Support 222.00

Bergmann Sandblasting, Paint 4,150.00

Big Creek Township, Overpayment 2.00

Bistline, Rec Director 3 Of 4 375.00

BHC Auditor, Cons Comm 9,429.00

BHC Treasurer, Hazmat Cont 1,142.50

BH EMA, FY Op Budget 3,103.57

Black Hills Energy, Natural Gas 156.06

Bound Tree Medical, Supplies 83.99

Buckingham B, 3/4 BB Coach 275.00

Builders Select, Field Chalk 39.95

Central Iowa Dist, Disinfectant 152.00

City Laundering, Janitor Supplies 209.08

Comp Air, Repair Generator 479.00

Diamond Vogel, Mesh Filter 4.18

EFTPS, PR Taxes 4,977.09

Farmers State Bank, VISA 4,347.78

Heartland Church, Grant Reimb 1,091.08

Hoover J, 3/4 SB Coach 275.00

Hoover Z, 3/4 Softball Coach 325.00

IA Dept Pub Safety, Mailbox 300.00

IAWD Q2-20 Unemp 151.87

Jackson N, Shelter Refund 50.00

LPC Printing, Pubs 736.86

Loveless D, 5/6 Baseball Coach 325.00

LPC Motor Supply, Supplies 36.31

Mast S, 5/6 Softball Coach 325.00

Menards, Supplies 159.41

Midwest Breathing, Air Test 669.52

Midwest Con, Pay #2 Main 291,460.09

Moody’s Inv Svc, Rating Fee 13,000.00

MSA Prof Svc, Const Obs 128,414.39

Mutual Of Omaha, Ins 125.13

NBF, Desk And File Cabinets 1,644.30

Odd Pops, Covid Grant Reimb 203.00

Orkin Pest Control, Pest Control 215.78

P&K Midwest, Hy-Gard 77.68

Peopleservice, Monthly Svc 12,265.00

PCI, Wolf Creek Park Pmt 1 268,811.59

Petty Cash, Pool Starting Cash 80.00

Pizza Palace, Covid Grant Reimb 140.00

Pollution Control, Plant Repair 1,905.00

Rockets, Covid Grant Reimb 178.50

Shirt Shack, Rec Shirts (66 Qty) 846.73

Simon J, 5/6 SB Coach 275.00

St Clair, Pool Repairs 277.42

Storey Kenworthy, Supplies 100.01

Superior Welding, 7.00

Teamsters Local 238, Union Dues 92.00

Teleflex LLC, Medical Supplies 2,090.40

The Getaway, Covid Grant Reimb 35.00

Thriftway, Supplies 42.30

Treas IA, Q2-20 Sales Tax 1,305.00

UMB Bank, Bond Fee 1,050.00

Urb’s DIB Hdwe, Paint Supplies 475.58

Varsity Cleaners, Laundry Service 6.00

Waterloo Bldg Maint, Roof Repair 140.25

Wellmark, Health/Dental Ins 15,561.27

Wex Bank, Fuel 867.34

Total Accounts Payable 767,387.51

Payroll Checks 16,547.34

Report Total 783,934.85

Fund Recap

General 62,853.99

Equipment Replacement 50.00

Road Use Tax 2,326.06

Debt Service 14,050.00

Wolf Creek Rehabilitation 303,506.55

Main Street Rehab 377,089.52

Sweet Second Addn 12,726.00

Sewer 15,728.52

Ambulance 6,783.16

Total Funds 795,113.80

June 2020 Receipts

General 77,814.59

Equipment Replacement 5,365.00

Economic Development 25.37

Road Use Tax 13,675.13

Employee Benefits 3,160.03

Special Revenue TIF 1,698.21

Debt Service 3,806.30

Main Street Rehab 54,398.00

Permanent Funds 6,865.98

Sewer 31,649.07

Ambulance 3,969.25

June 2020 Receipts 202,426.93

FY20 Receipts

General 1,471,149.39

Equipment Replacement 129,951.52

Economic Development 21,405.82

Road Use Tax 293,710.19

Employee Benefits 227,055.83

Special Revenue TIF 184,950.17

Debt Service 435,939.63

Wolf Creek Rehab 70,000.00

Main Street Rehab 352,795.00

Permanent Funds 30,101.16

Sewer 396,539.06

Ambulance 134,769.29

FY20 Receipts 3,748,367.06