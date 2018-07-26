City of La Porte City

COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS July 23, 2018

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session on July 23, 2018. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Kristi Harrill, Mike Johnson and Tim Smith present. Absent was Council Member Brent Sadler.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Johnson, seconded by Smith to approve the agenda.

Moved by Johnson, seconded by Gaston to approve the consent agenda including Minutes of July 9, 2018, disbursements totaling $110,929.32, and Clerk’s Report for June 2018, Administrative Report and approval of beer and wine permit for Dollar General.

Mayor Neil declared that the date and time had arrived for PUBLIC HEARING ON URBAN REVITALIZATION PLAN. Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to open the public hearing. Moved by Johnson, seconded by Harrill to receive and place on file proof of publication. The City Clerk presented the Council with a list of comments received: One citizen asked if property taxes would be raised to fund the proposed incentive program, four residents inquired about eligibility and start date for the proposed incentive program and one resident asked if any action from residents was required for the plan. Brian Schoon and Ryan McKinley with the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments reviewed the plan with the Council. In 2017 La Porte City commissioned the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments (INRCOG) to conduct a city-wide Housing Needs Assessment (HNA). The HNA was formally adopted by the City on June 11, 2018 via Resolution # 18-36. The results of the HNA show that there are not a sufficient number of available residential lots to accommodate housing demand. The HNA identified 12 residential lots available for new construction as of 2017. However, the HNA projects that the City will require an additional 30 to 52 lots by 2030 to accommodate expected housing. The HNA also found that many prospective homeowners are seeking larger lot sizes than those that are currently available in the City. The amount of land assessed as agricultural land in the City, when that amount is compared to the amount of agricultural land in Black Hawk County and surrounding area, is minimal and use of use of such land is necessary to accomplish the stated objectives of the Urban Revitalization Plan, specifically, to “Provide sufficient land for new Residential and Multi-Residential development”. Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to close the public hearing.

Mayor Neil declared that the date and time had arrived for PUBLIC HEARING ON SALE OF PROPERTY LOCATED AT 1013 E MAIN STREET. Moved by Johnson, seconded by Gaston to open the public hearing. Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to receive and place on file proof of publication. The Mayor asked if any comments were received. There was none. The Mayor asked if there were any comments from those in attendance. There was none. Moved by Harrill, seconded by Smith to close the public hearing.

The City Council reviewed the bids received for the property located at 1013 E Main Street. Two bids for the property were received:

Laura Jo Bagenstos $5,825.00

Ted Oberhauser $6,814.24

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to ADOPT RESOLUTION 18-47 APPROVING THE SALE OF CITY OWNED REAL ESTATE. The property located at 1013 E Main Street will be sold to Ted Oberhauser for $6,814.24.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Johnson to ADOPT RESOLUTION 18-42 SETTING SALARIES FOR FY19. The resolution sets salaries per budget and collective bargaining agreement effective July 1, 2018.

Emily Nelson updated the Council on issues with the air conditioning unit at the main museum. The unit will likely need to be replaced. In addition, it has been recommended that the ceiling of the building have insulation installed where there is none. Nelson is gathering information on possible grant sources and getting quotes for the work.

Moved by Johnson, seconded by Gaston to RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE RESIGNATIONS OF FIRE RESCUE SERVICE MEMBERS. Those resigning include Matt Vogeler and Kyle Janikowski.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to APPROVE ELECTION OF ASSISTANT AMBULANCE CAPTAIN. Zoie Feuerbach will fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Matt Vogeler.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Smith to APPROVE THE APPOINTMENT TO LA PORTE CITY FIRE RESCUE SERVICE. Steve Skram will begin service as a probationary member of the Fire Rescue Service.

Moved by Smith seconded by Harrill to ADOPT RESOLUTION 18-43, APPROVE HIRE AND SALARY FOR FULL-TIME POLICE OFFICER. The resolution approves the hiring and sets the salary for Officer Colin Lashbrook at $17.73/hr effective July 30, 2018.

Moved by Johnson, seconded by Smith to ADOPT RESOLUTION 18-44 TRANSFERRING PROCEEDS FROM WOLF CREEK LANDING MERCHANDISE FROM GENERAL FUND TO WOLF CREEK REHAB FUND. The net proceeds of $521.89 will be transferred from the General Fund to the Wolf Creek Rehab Fund to be used for future improvements.

Moved by Johnson, seconded by Gaston to ADOPT RESOLUTION 18-45 APPROVING TRANSFERS FROM THE GENERAL FUND TO EQUIPMENT RESERVE FUND. The resolution approves the transfer of $35,000 for fire, $7,500 for parks and $5,000 for aquatic center from the General Fund to the respective accounts in the Equipment Reserve Fund.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to ADOPT RESOLUTION 18-46 APPROVING THE TEMPORARY CLOSING OF CITY STREETS. The resolution approves closing the 200 block of Main Street from 2:30PM to 6:00PM on Saturday September 15, 2018 for a benefit car cruise.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to APPROVE THE PROPOSAL FROM ASPRO, INC FOR OVERLAY OF 8th STREET. The proposal includes the overlay of 8th Street from the railroad tracks to Spruce Street for a total cost of $69,062.50.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Harrill to APPROVE VEHICLE PURCHASE FOR SEWER DEPARTMENT. The proposal is for the purchase of 2018 Ford F-150 4 x 4 Supercab from Witham Auto at a cost of $31,795.00.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to DENY REQUEST FOR REIMBURSEMENT OF MOSQUITO SPRAYING FEE from Linda Miller, 220 Valley Drive #6C.

Moved by Johnson, seconded by Gaston to AUTHORIZE MAYOR NEIL TO SIGN STIPULATION OF AMENDMENT – TEAMSTERS LOCAL 238. The City’s two collective bargaining units have requested the City approve a merger of the two. Motion passed 3-0 with Harrill abstaining due to a conflict of interest.

Moved by Johnson, seconded by Harrill to adjourn at 7:36PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk David Neil, Mayor

City of La Porte City

