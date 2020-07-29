City of La Porte City

COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS

July 27, 2020

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session on July 27, 2020. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Brett Hakeman, Kristi Harrill and Brent Sadler present in Council chambers and Council Member Brett Hakeman present electronically. Absent were Council Members Jasmine Gaston and Tim Smith.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to approve the agenda.

Moved by Sadler seconded by Harrill to approve the consent agenda including Minutes of July 13, 2020, disbursements totaling $720,160.88, Administrative Report and approval of liquor license for Dollar General.

PeopleService presented a report on operations at the sewer treatment plant. Issues included high flows at the plant and rags that are clogging the diffusers. Both are ongoing issues that cause problems at the sewer treatment plant. PeopleService also presented bids for annual pump maintenance and service agreements and a quote on Omni Sites for each of the City’s lift stations. The Omni Sites would provide alarm notification to the plant operator.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Sadler to approve a three-year contract with Electric Pump for annual pump inspections and maintenance.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Sadler to approve purchase of seven Omni Sites for the City’s lift stations. Total cost is $14,105.70 with an annual wireless plan fee of $276.00 per lift station.

Dan Arends from VJ Engineering addressed the Council regarding the sewer treatment plant upgrades. VJ continues to work on the treatment plant plans and getting the plans ready for submission to the DNR. Additional items added to the project are estimated to cost an additional $60,000 to $70,000. A new construction permit is required for the project.

The Council reviewed MAIN STREET RECONSTRUCTION UPDATE. Brickwork is complete in the 200 block and street paving in the 300 block is complete. Sidewalk paving will begin in the 300 block and water service installation will be completed in the 400 block.

Moved by Sadler, seconded Harrill to approve CHANGE ORDER #8 – MAIN STREET RECONSTRUCTION. The non-monetary change order adds an additional 14 calendar days.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to approve CHANGE ORDER #9 – MAIN STREET RECONSTRUCTION. The $10,856.94 reduction is due to design changes to the plaza in the 200 block.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Hakeman to approve CHANGE ORDER #10 – MAIN STREET RECONSTRUCTION. The $2,232.00 increase is to install beam curb 203 and 209 Main and to remove a portion of the foundation at the FFA Ag & Historical Museum.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Hakeman to approve CONTRACT AMENDMENT #2 – MAIN STREET RECONSTRUCTION. The amendment is for additional construction observation by MSA Professional Services, estimated to be $88,000.00

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to CHANGE ORDER #6 – WOLF CREEK TRAIL AND PARKING LOT. The $3,980.00 change order is for additional fill and excavation due to flooding.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to approve CHANGE ORDER #9 – WOLF CREEK TRAIL AND PARKING LOT. The $880.00 change order is for additional rolled erosion control.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to APPROVE AMENDMENT #1 SWEET 2nd & 3rd SUBDIVISION. The amendment is for construction observation by MSA Professional Services estimated to be $28,000.00.

The Council reviewed an update on the EAST BALL DIAMOND PROJECT. The Parks & Recreation Commission has fundraisers planned for the fall and requested permission to move forward requesting bids for portions of the project.

Moved by Harrill seconded by Sadler to AWARD BID FOR 1992 FORD F250 2WD PICKUP to Chad Hansen for $200.00. Hansen’s bid was the only one submitted.

Moved by Harrill seconded by Sadler to AWARD BID FOR 2003 FORD F250 2WD PICKUP to Chad Hansen for $600.00. Hansen’s bid was the only one submitted.

Moved by Harrill seconded by Sadler to AWARD BID FOR 2003 CHEVROLET 2500 2WD PICKUP to John Rasmussen for $1,591.00. Other bids were submitted from Chad Hansen ($1,500.00) and Heather Schoenberger ($750.00).

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Sadler to ADOPT RESOLUTION 20-57 AMENDING AWARD FOR CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT FOR SWEET SUBDIVISION. The resolution amends the amount of the contract from $602,379.70 to $602,375.70. The incorrect amount was entered to the original bid award resolution in error.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Sadler to ADOPT RESOLUTION 20-58 FY21 BUDGET TRANSFERS TO EQUIPMENT RESERVES. The resolution approves the transfer of the following amounts from the General Fund to the Equipment Reserve Fund: Police $8,000, Fire $33,000, Parks $7,500, Aquatic Center $5,000

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to ADOPT RESOLUTION 20-59 TRANSFERRING FUNDS FROM LIBRARY TRUST TO GENERAL FUND. The resolution approves the transfer of $614.52 from the Library Trust to the General Fund for FY20 Special Events and Capital Equipment Purchases.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Sadler to ADOPT RESOLUTION 20-60 TRANSFERRING FUNDS FROM GENERAL FUND TO EQUIPMENT RESERVE FUND. The resolution approves the transfer of $31,435.34 in excess township contributions from the General Fund to the Fire Department Account in the Equipment Reserve Fund.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to ADOPT RESOLUTION 20-61 TRANSFERRING FUNDS FROM MUSEUM TRUST TO GENERAL FUND. The resolution approves the transfer of $13,892.83 from the Museum Trust to the General Fund for FY20 operating and fundraising expenses.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Sadler to SET TIME AND DATE FOR PUBLIC HEARING ON FY21 BUDGET AMENDMENT. The public hearing will take place on August 10, 2020.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Hakeman to adjourn at 8:38PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk Dave Neil, Mayor

City of La Porte City

Claims for 7/27/2020

Access Syst, Lease 68.30

Advantage Administrators, PSF 224.67

AFLAC, Ins 172.57

Ahlers & Cooney, Go2020 15,619.32

Althof A, 3/4 Baseball Coach 162.50

Auditor Of State, FY19 Audit 13,550.00

Axon Enterprise Tasers 1,500.00

BHC Recorder, L&G Rec Fee 47.00

Bistline M, Rec Director 4 Of 4 375.00

BHC Treasurer, Access Fees 2,020.69

BHC CJIS, 1St Half Op Exp 850.00

BMC Aggregates, Concrete Sand 679.63

Buckingham B, 3/4 BB Coach 137.50

CECHFP, Fuel 891.66

Center Point Large Print, Books 131.87

Crosslines, Annual Support 500.00

Digital-Ally, Mag Mount Kit 211.00

Dutton, Daniels, Hines, Legal 525.00

EFTPS, PR Taxes 6,394.42

Fastenal, Chain 1,853.85

Gordon Flesch, Monthly Pmt 30.96

Henninger Electric, Electrical Stp 149.80

Hoover J, 3/4 Softball Asst Coach 137.50

Hoover Z, 3/4 Softball Coach 162.50

IA DNR., NPDES STP 2020 210.00

INRCOG, FY21 Dues 1,165.35

Iowa Auto Re builders, Repair 1,600.00

Keroff D, CC Rental Refund 75.00

L&G Hardware, Ed Loan 50,000.00

LPC Ins, Add’L Premium-Liab 48.00

LPC Connect, Comm 1,081.52

La Porte City Utilities, Utilities 5,344.48

Loveless D, 5/6 Baseball Coach 162.50

LPC Motor Supply, Battery 212.81

Mast S, 5/6 Softball Coach 162.50

Menards, Shield Supplies 90.92

Midwest Con, Main St Pay 3 571,080.82

Miller Window, Window Cleaning 97.00

Motorhead Mayhem, Amb Repair 463.28

Mutual Of Omaha, Life/Ltd 727.45

Operation Threshold, Support 350.00

Pathways, Annual Support 597.00

Peopleservice, STP Contract 12,265.00

Print Trans, Large Photo Print 53.80

Racom Corp, Battery 85.00

Richmond S, Refund CC 50.00

Simon J, 5/6 Softball Asst Coach 137.50

St Clair Plumbing, Pool Maint 94.48

Storey Kenworthy Toilet Cleaner 41.89

Test America Inc, Pool Water Test 21.00

Unitypoint-Allen Occ, Testing 26.00

US Cellular, Cell Service 223.90

LPC Cemetery Assn, Support 1,000.00

Wieland & Sons, Mulch 1,950.00

Zoll, Batteries 1,581.71

Total Accounts Payable 697,394.65

Total Payroll Checks 22,766.23

Report Total 720,160.88

Fund Recap

General 58,830.78

Equipment Replacement 75.00

Economic Development 50,047.00

Road Use Tax 2,489.48

Debt Service 15,619.32

Main Street Rehab 571,080.82

Sewer 17,642.06

Ambulance 4,376.42

Grand Total 720,160.88