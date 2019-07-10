COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS July 8, 2019

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session July 8, 2019. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Brett Hakeman, Kristi Harrill and Tim Smith present. Absent was City Council member Brent Sadler.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to approve the agenda.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Smith to approve the consent agenda including Minutes of June 24, 2019, disbursements totaling $70,392.71 and Police report for June 2019.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to approve the THIRD READING OF ORDINANCE 547 ESTABLISHING LOAD LIMITS ON MAIN STREET. The ordinance sets a maximum weight for vehicles traveling in the 200 – 500 blocks of Main Street. School buses, city owned vehicles, vehicles to receive service or repair and vehicles making deliveries in the 200 – 500 blocks of Main Street are exempt. Roll call vote passed 4-0 and Mayor Neil declared Ordinance 547 adopted and effective upon publication and placement of signage.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to approve the THIRD READING OF ORDINANCE 548 ESTABLISHING 2 HOUR PARKING LIMITS ON MAIN STREET. The ordinance would establish 2-hour parking in the 200 – 500 blocks of Main Street between the hours of 6:00 AM and 8:00 PM. Roll call vote passed 4-0 and Mayor Neil declared Ordinance 548 adopted and effective upon publication and placement of signage.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to approve the THIRD READING OF ORDINANCE 549 ESTABLISHING NO PARKING ZONES. The ordinance establishes no parking zones on both sides of Third Street from the Locust Street intersection to a point 30 feet southeast and on both sides of Third Street from the Commercial Street intersection to a point 50 feet northwest. Roll call vote passed 4-0 and Mayor Neil declared Ordinance 549 adopted and effective upon publication and placement of signage.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Hakeman to adopt RESOLUTION 19-49 APPROVING STREET CLOSURES FOR BIKE RIDE. The resolution approves the closure of the 200 block of Main Street from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 13, 2019 for a benefit ride.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to adopt RESOLUTION 19-50 APPROVING CARRYOVER OF CASUAL AND VACATION TIME. The resolution approves the carryover of casual time hours for Garrett Hussman and Colin Lashbrook that would normally be forfeited on June 30, 2019 and vacation hours for Garrett Hussman that would normally be forfeited on August 31, 2019.

Moved by Gaston seconded Hakeman to adopt RESOLUTION 19-51 APPROVING REIMBURSEMENT FOR GYM MEMBERSHIP. The resolution approves reimbursement of up to $20 per month for full-time employees for gym memberships.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to adopt RESOLUTION 19-52 APPROVING BUDGET TRANSFERS FOR FY20. The resolution approves the following transfers from the General Fund to the Equipment Replacement Fund:

Police $ 8,000

Fire $33,000

Parks $ 7,500

Pool $ 5,000

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Hakeman to adopt RESOLUTION 19-53 APPROVING TRANSFER OF FUNDS FROM LIBRARY TRUST TO GENERAL FUND. The resolution approves the transfer of $10,443.00 from the Library Trust to the General Fund for capital purchases made during FY19.

Moved by Hakeman, seconded by Smith to adopt RESOLUTION 19-54 APPROVING TRANSFER OF FUNDS FROM POLICE TASK FORCE TO GENERAL FUND. The resolution approves the transfer of $4,371.12 from the Police Task Force Account in the Trust Fund to the General Fund to reimburse for the purchase of new guns.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to adopt RESOLUTION 19-55 APPROVING TRANSFER OF FUNDS FROM GENERAL FUND TO EQUIPMENT REPLACEMENT FUND. The resolution approves the transfer of $8,851.59 in excess township contributions from the General Fund to the Fire Department Account in the Equipment Replacement Fund.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to adopt Resolution 19-56 SETTING TIME AND DATE FOR PUBLIC HEARING ON THE SALE OF CITY PROPERTY. The public hearing on the sale of Black Hawk County Parcel 8712-25-482-009 will take place on July 22nd, 2019 at 7:00 PM and City Hall.

Brandi Baker arrived and inquired about the 2 hour parking limit ordinance that the Council had passed earlier in the meeting.

Council Member Kristi Harrill commented that she had received a complaint about debris from fireworks in resident’s yards. Whittlesey also informed the Council that she had received a verbal complaint that the time period allowed for setting off fireworks was too long and should be reduced run from two days before to two days after July 4th.

Moved by Harrill seconded by Hakeman to adjourn at 7:12PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk David Neil, Mayor

City of LaPorte City

Claims for 7/8/2019

Ability Network, Ability Software 350.00

Acco, Chemicals 1,225.00

Adv Syst, Cont Payment 166.09

Adv Syst, Cont Payment 27.40

AFLAC, Ins 172.57

Althof A, 3/4 Baseball Coach 150.00

Bader B, Rec Director 4 Of 4 425.00

Barz S, Umpire – 8 Games 200.00

Bistline M, 5/6 Baseball Coach 162.50

BHC Auditor, Dispatch Q1-20 8,729.00

Black Hills Energy, Natural Gas 1,273.04

Buckingham B, 3/4 BB Coach 150.00

Builders Select, Field Marker 63.92

Carey A, 5/6 Softball Coach 162.50

Carey J, 5/6 SB Coach 137.50

Carey J, Umpire – 10 Games 250.00

Cowell K, Umpire – 6 Games 150.00

Davison K, Mileage For Training 34.88

Devries R, Umpire – 12 Games 300.00

Dunkerton Rec, BB Tourney 200.00

EBS, Health Ins Admin 174.88

EFTPS, PR Taxes 7,031.14

Fehl S, Umpire 10 Games 250.00

Fleshner H, Umpire – 2 Games 50.00

Gall’s Inc, Name Plates 62.50

Gehling J, Umpire – 4 Games 100.00

GIS Benefits, Met Life 298.29

Hanson G, Umpire – 2 Games 50.00

Hemmer B, Umpire – 12 Games 300.00

Holschlag K, Umpire – 16 Games 400.00

Hora N, 5/6 Baseball Asst Coach 137.50

Hudson M, 3/4 Softball Coach 162.50

Iowa Prison Industries, Signs 454.52

IAWD, Q4-18 Unemp 27.14

IPERS, Pension 1,563.04

Kiefer, Pool Staff Tees 13.10

LPC Printing, Pubs 565.47

Lebahn L, 3/4 SB Coach 137.50

LPC Motor Supply, Supplies 22.93

Mehlert L, Umpire – 14 Games 350.00

Menards, Cord 236.51

Orkin Pest Control, Pest Control 107.89

Palmer B, Concession Manager 621.64

Parker P, Umpire – 4 Games 100.00

Photographic Images, Photos 330.00

Racom Corp, Edacs Access 54.88

Rothmeyer S, Umpire – 1 Game 50.00

Schmitz B, Umpire – 2 Games 50.00

Schmitz S, Umpire – 2 Games 50.00

Shield Technology, Software 1,450.00

Starr Auction Service, Service 50.00

Superior Welding, Agreement 374.00

Teamsters Local 238, Union Dues 107.00

Test America Inc, Testing 835.80

Thomsen J, Concession Mgr 650.00

Varsity Cleaners, Laundry 27.00

Waterloo Bldg Maint, CH Roof 7,645.00

Wex Bank, Fuel 37.42

Wulf T, Umpire – 2 Games 50.00

IPERS, Pension 4,196.78

Treas of IA, State Taxes 1,022.00

Total Accounts Payable 44,525.83 Total Payroll Checks 25,866.88

Report Total 70,392.71

Fund Recap

General Fund 58,988.02

Economic Development Fund 184.89

Road Use Tax Fund 4,269.94

Sewer Fund 4,154.40

Ambulance Fund 2,795.46

Grand Total 70,392.71