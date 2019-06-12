City of La Porte City

COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS

June 10, 2019

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session June 10, 2019. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Brett Hakeman, Kristi Harrill, Brent Sadler and Tim Smith present.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Smith to approve the agenda.

Greg Slick of the American Legion Post 207 expressed his appreciation of City public works staff for their help in repairing flag holders an the graves of veterans at Westview Cemetery.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Sadler to approve the consent agenda including Minutes of May 28 and June 4, 2019, disbursements totaling $414,713.00, Police Report for May 2019 and Administrative Report.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to adopt RESOLUTION 19-42 SETTING SALARIES FOR CITY EMPLOYEES. The resolution sets the salary for Police Officer Garrett Husmann at $18.94/hr, for one year of service, and Officer Collin Lashbrook at $18.71/hr for becoming a certified officer. Both rates are set by the collective bargaining agreement.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Hakeman to adopt RESOLUTION 19-43 APPROVING CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL AT WOLF CREEK PARK. The resolution approves alcohol consumption (limited to beer and wine) at Wolf Creek Park on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 9 AM to 8 PM in conjunction with the La Porte City Fire Association’s mud volleyball tournament.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Harrill to approve the FIRST READING OF ORDINANCE 547 ESTABLISHING LOAD LIMITS ON MAIN STREET. The ordinance sets a maximum weight of 5 tons for vehicles traveling in the 200 – 500 blocks of Main Street. School buses, city owned vehicles, vehicles to receive service or repair and vehicles making deliveries in the 200 – 500 blocks of Main Street are exempt. The Council will consider the second reading at the June 24th meeting.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to approve the FIRST READING OF ORDINANCE 549 ESTABLISHING NO PARKING ZONES. The ordinance establishes no parking zones on both sides of Third Street from the Locust Street intersection to a point 30 feet southeast and on both sides of Third Street from the Commercial Street intersection to a point 50 feet northwest. The Council will consider the second reading at the June 24th meeting.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Smith to table a decision on the FIRE DEPARTMENT VOLUNTEER STIPEND pending a wage comparison with the current pay structure.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Sadler to adjourn at 7:17 PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk David Neil, Mayor

City of La Porte City

Claims for 6/10/2019

Acco, Chemicals 956.61

Advanced Systems, Std Pmt 166.09

Allen Occ Health, Fd Fit Test 819.75

Althof A, 3/4 Baseball Coach 150.00

Aspro Inc, Upm Cold Mix 834.72

Bader B, Rec Director 2 Of 4 375.00

Bankers Trust, GO Bond Pmt 329,288.75

Bistline M, 5/6 Baseball Coach 162.50

BH Waste Disposal, Contract 15,304.56

Black Hills Energy, Natural Gas 828.01

Bound Tree Medical, Supplies 236.57

Braun Intertec, Main St Eval 4,220.00

Buckingham B, 3/4 Baseball 150.00

Carey A, 5/6 Softball Coach 162.50

Carey J, 5/6 Softball Asst Coach 137.50

CECHFP, Fuel 1,956.12

City Laundering, Cleaning 664.25

Covenant, Mutual Aid 305.57

EFTPS, PR Taxes 7,015.13

Emergency Svcs Marketing, Sub 860.00

Fire Svc Training, Hazmat Cert 100.00

Fossil Industries, Storyboard 546.00

Fusion Forward, Contract 1,950.00

Hakeman D, Operating Supplies 78.05

Heiman Inc, Supplies 296.02

Hora N, 5/6/ Bb Asst Coach 137.50

Hudson M, 3/4 Softball Coach 162.50

Ia Dept Of Public Safety, Mailbox 300.00

IAMU, Hiss June-Aug 2019 554.77

IA League Of Cities, Dues FY20 1,520.00

IAWD, Q4-18 Unemp 27.14

IPERS, Pension 1,563.04

LPC Printing, Printing & Pubs 893.13

Lebahn L, 3/4 Softball Coach 137.50

LPC Motor Supply, Supplies 218.22

Menards, Watt Element 9.55

Motorhead Mayhem, Svc 402.95

MSA Prof Svc, Main St Project 14,280.00

Orkin Pest Control, Pest Control 107.89

Palmer B, Rec Conc Reimburse 237.65

US Postmaster, Stamps 110.00

Powerplan, Tooth & Pin 20.39

Sandry Fire Supply, Repairs 574.50

Stocks A, Clerk Mtg Mileage 10.41

Storey Kenworthy, Office Supplies 51.57

Superior Welding, Oxygen 41.68

Teamsters, Union Dues 107.00

Test America Inc, Testing 1,040.55

Thriftway, Cleaning Supplies 7.58

Urb’s Do It Best Hdwe, Poly Seat 264.48

Van Meter, Relay Cross Wired 147.47

Varsity Cleaners, Laundry Svc 27.00

Vinton Trophy, Engraving 59.10

Waterloo Fire Mutual Aid 300.00

Total Accounts Payable 390,877.27

Payroll Checks, 23,835.73

Report Total 414,713.00

Fund Recap

General 53,610.13

Economic Development 1,950.00

Road Use Tax 5,645.79

Debt Service 329,288.75

Main Street Rehab 18,515.00

Sewer 4,376.25

Ambulance 1,327.08

Grand Total 414,713.00

May 2019 Receipts

General 179,522.72

Equipment Replacement 575.00

Economic Development 5,441.31

Road Use Tax 27,547.33

Employee Benefits 12,604.90

Special Revenue TIF 13,058.06

Debt Service 166,989.99

Permanent Funds 1,355.24

Sewer 33,040.21

Ambulance 12,384.06

May 2019 Receipts 452,518.82