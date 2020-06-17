COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS

June 11, 2020

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in special session at the La Porte City Community Center on June 11, 2020. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Kristi Harrill, Brett Hakeman and Tim Smith present. Absent was Council Member Brent Sadler.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to approve the agenda.

Maggie Burger presented a negotiated proposal to purchase $3,575,000 in General Obligation Bonds for the Main Street Reconstruction Project and Sweet 2nd and 3rd Addition Project. The loan has a term of 15 years with an interest rate of 1.62% and a cash premium of $132,272.55.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to adopt RESOLUTION 20-50 DIRECTING THE ACCEPTANCE OF A PROPOSAL TO PURCHASE $3,575,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN NOTES 2020. Closing for the loan will be July 7, 2020.

Moved by Hakeman, seconded by Gaston to adopt the FIRST READING OF ORDINANCE 561 PARKING

PROHIBITED – SPECIFIED VEHICLES. The ordinance would amend Chapter 561 of the City’s Code of Ordinances to prohibit parking of oversized vehicles, stand along trailers and similar vehicles on City parking areas and City property without permission of the City.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Smith to waive the requirement for three readings and move to adoption. Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to adopt Ordinance 561. Roll call vote passed 4-0 and Mayor Neil declared Ordinance 561 adopted and effective upon publication.

Moved by Gaston, Smith, seconded by Hakeman to adjourn at 7:12 PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk

Dave Neil, Mayor