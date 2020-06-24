City of La Porte City

COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS June 22, 2020

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session at the La Porte City Community Center on June 22, 2020. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Brett Hakeman, Kristi Harrill and Brent Sadler present. Absent was Council member Brett Hakeman and Tim Smith.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Jasmine, seconded by Harrill to approve the agenda.

Moved by Harrill seconded by Gaston to approve the consent agenda including Minutes of June 4, and 11, 2020, disbursements totaling $379,791.54, Police Report for May 2020 and Museum Report.

Coby Forth, Heath Draeger, Jordan Cooper and Steve Robinette with PeopleService presented the monthly sewer treatment plant report. In addition to the operations report, PeopleService also included a maintenance assessment for the facility. The assessment included a number of recommendations to improve operations, however PeopleService recommended that the City move forward with the WWTP upgrades first, and address the remaining items as time and budget allow.

Mayor Neil announced that the time and date had arrived for the PUBLIC HEARING ON EAST BALL DIAMOND PROJECT. Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to open the public hearing. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to receive and place on file proof of publication. The proposed project is for renovation of the east ball diamonds on Eighth Street, including grading, concrete, fence and seeding. There were no public comments made or submitted. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to close the public hearing.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to ADOPT RESOLUTION 20-51 APPROVING PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS, FORM OF CONTRACT and ESTIMATE OF COSTS FOR THE 8TH STREET BALL DIAMOND PROJECT – EAST PHASE. Estimated costs for the project is $114,390.00.

The Council reviewed project updates and pay application for Wolf Creek Park & Trail and Main Street Reconstruction. Concrete work in the 200 block of Main is substantially complete and street paver installation is scheduled to begin June 23rd. For Wolf Creek Trail Project, trail and parking lot work is substantially complete with seeding and restoration left to complete.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to APPROVE PAY APPLICATION #1 for Wolf Creek and Trail Parking Lot Improvements. The total for the pay application is $268,811.59.

Moved by Sadler seconded by Gaston to ADOPT RESOLUTION 20-52 APPOINTING AND APPROVING UMB BANK, N/A. OF WEST DES MOINES, IOWA TO SERVE AS PAYING AGENT, NOTE REGISTRAR NAD AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION OF THE AGREEMENT the 2020 GO Bond Issue.

Moved by Sadler, seconded Hakeman to ADOPT RESOLUTION 20-53 APPROVING AND AUTHORIZING A FORM OF LOAN AGREEMENT AND AUTHORIZING AND PROVIDING FOR THE ISSUANCE OF $3,575,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN NOTES, SERIES 2020 AND LEVYING A TAX TO PAY SAID NOTES; APPROVAL OF THE TAX EXEMPTION CERTIFICATE AND CONTINUING DISCLOSURE CERTIFICATE.

The Council reviewed the findings of the FY19 Audit. There were three findings related to the City’s recordkeeping including segregation of duties, approval of timesheets and exceeding the budget before amendment. There were also findings related to the La Porte City Firefighters Association and La Porte City Police Association including segregation of duties and disbursements. Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE FY19 AUDIT REPORT.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Hakeman to ADOPT RESOLUTION 20-54 APPROVING CIGARETTE PERMITS FOR FY21. Permits will be issued to Casey’s General Store, Dollar General and Thriftway.

Moved by Sadler seconded Gaston to approve the Mayor’s APPOINTMENT OF TERESA VOPELAK TO THE HAWKINS LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES. Vopelak’s term will begin July 1, 2020 and run for six years.

Moved by Hakeman, seconded by Gaston to APPOINT ADAM ALTHOF, HEATHER FREDERICKSON AND CASEY STIKA TO THE LA PORTE CITY PARKS & RECREATION COMMISSION. All three terms will begin July 1, 2020 and run for four years.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to SET TIME AND DATE FOR PUBLIC HEARING on COVID 19 RESPONSE GRANT. The public hearing will take place on July 13, 2020.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to ADOPT RESOLUTION 20-56 APPROVING HIRE AND SETTING SALARY FOR ASSISTANT BUILDING INSPECTOR. The resolution approves the hire of Brad Bechthold at a rate of $25.00 per inspection.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to APPROVE SALE OF OFFICE FURNITURE – POLICE DEPARTMENT. The cabinets and desks will be offered for sale by posting at City Hall and on social media.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to APPROVE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT LOAN – L&G HARDWARE. The $50,000 loan includes a term of 6 years with a varying interest rate between 0% and 3%. In addition, the City will rebate property taxes for two years.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Hakeman to APPROVE POOL HOURS, POLICIES AND PROCEDURES FOR 2020. The pool will open on July 1, 2020 for public swim, water aerobics and lap swim. Swim lessons will begin on July 6, 2020. Public swim will be Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 1:00 – 3:00 PM and 6:30 – 8:30 PM and Saturday and Sunday from 2:00 – 4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM. Lap swim will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6:00 – 6:45 AM and 7:30 – 8:15 AM. Water aerobics will be held Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6:45 – 7:30 AM. Fees for the 2020 season will be posted at the pool and on the City website, www.lpcia,com.

Due to COVID 19 guidelines issued by the State of Iowa and the CDC, some facility layout and operations will be modified to comply. Pool capacity will be limited to 50 patrons. The bathhouse will be available for restroom use only, patrons should enter dressed to swim. Concession stand will not be available. Patrons may bring snacks and drinks for their personal use. All children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult or babysitter over the age of 14. A complete list of the policies and procedures will be posted at the pool and on the City website, www.lpcia.com.

Moved by Hakeman, seconded by Sadler to ADOPT RESOLUTION 20-55 SETTING POOL FEES FOR 2020.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Sadler to adjourn at 8:03 PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk Dave Neil, Mayor

