City of La Porte City

COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS

June 24, 2019

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session June 24, 2019. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Brett Hakeman, Kristi Harrill, Brent Sadler and Tim Smith present.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Sadler seconded by Gaston to approve the agenda.

Moved by Harrill seconded by Gaston to approve the consent agenda including Minutes of June 10, 2019, disbursements totaling $154,019.67, Clerk’s report for June 2019 and Administrative Report.

Mayor Neil declared that the time and place had arrived for the PUBLIC HEARING ON SALE OF CITY PROPERTY LOCATED AT 411 7TH STREET. An auction was held on Saturday, June 22nd and the winning bid for the property was submitted by Michael and Janice Sells in the amount of $11,000. Moved by Sadler seconded by Smith to open the public hearing. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to receive and place on file proof of publication. Mayor Neil asked if any written comments had been received, and there were none. Mayor Neil asked if there were any comments from those in attendance, there were none. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to close the public hearing.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Hakeman to adopt RESOLUTION 19-44 APPROVING SALE OF CITY PROPERTY. The resolution approves the sale of the property located at 411 7th Street to Michael and Janice Sells for $11,000. The City Attorney will prepare a Quit Claim Deed to finalize the sale.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to approve the SECOND READING OF ORDINANCE 547 ESTABLISHING LOAD LIMITS ON MAIN STREET. The ordinance sets a maximum weight for vehicles traveling in the 200 – 500 blocks of Main Street. School buses, city owned vehicles, vehicles to receive service or repair and vehicles making deliveries in the 200 – 500 blocks of Main Street are exempt. The Council will consider the third reading at the July 8th meeting.

Moved by Gaston seconded by Harrill to approve the SECOND READING OF ORDINANCE 548 ESTABLISHING 2 HOUR PARKING LIMITS ON MAIN STREET. The ordinance would establish 2-hour parking in the 200 – 500 blocks of Main Street between the hours of 6:00 AM and 8:00 PM. The Council will consider the third reading at the July 8th meeting.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Smith to approve the SECOND READING OF ORDINANCE 549 ESTABLISHING NO PARKING ZONES. The ordinance establishes no parking zones on both sides of Third Street from the Locust Street intersection to a point 30 feet southeast and on both sides of Third Street from the Commercial Street intersection to a point 50 feet northwest. The Council will consider the third reading at the July 8th meeting.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Hakeman to adopt RESOLUTION 19-45 APPROVING CIGARETTE PERMITS FOR FY20. The permits approved were issued to Casey’s, Dollar General and Thriftway.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Smith to adopt RESOLUTION 19-46 APPROVING TRANSFER FROM EQUIPMENT REPLACEMENT TO CAPITAL PROJECTS. The resolution approves the transfer of $10,000 from the Equipment Replacement Fund in the form of an interfund loan to the Capital Projects Fund for payment of engineering costs associated with the Wolf Creek Park and Wolf Creek Trail Project. The loan will be repaid when the fundraising and grants are received for the project.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to adopt RESOLUTION 19-47 APPROVING TRANSFER FROM EQUIPMENT REPLACEMENT TO CAPITAL PROJECTS. The resolution approves the transfer of $20,000 from the Equipment Replacement Fund to the Capital Projects Fund for payment of engineering costs associated with the City Ball Diamonds Renovation Project.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to adopt RESOLUTION 19-48 APPROVING TRANSFER FROM ROAD USE TAX TO CAPITAL PROJECTS. The resolution approves the transfer of $25,000 from the Road Use Tax Fund in the form of an interfund loan to the Capital Projects Fund for payment of engineering costs associated with the Sweet 2nd Addition Housing Project. The loan will be repaid when the Tax Increment Financing revenues are received in the future.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to approve the Mayor’s appointment of William Judd to the LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES. Appointment will begin on July 1, 2019 and run for 6 years.

The council discussed employee reimbursement for Gym Memberships. The City Clerk will prepare a resolution for consideration at the next council meeting.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Sadler to adjourn at 7:15 PM.

Amanda Stocks, Deputy City Clerk David Neil, Mayor

City of La Porte City

Claims for 6/24/2019

