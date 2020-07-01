COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS June 29, 2020

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in special session at City Hall on June 29, 2020. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 4:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Brett Hakeman, Kristi Harrill, Brent Sadler and Tim Smith present.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to approve the agenda.

Moved by Hakeman, seconded by Smith to go into CLOSED SESSION at 4:01 PM pursuant to Iowa Code 21.5(c) the City Council will enter into closed session as provided in Section 21.5(c) of the Iowa Code “To discuss strategy with counsel in matters that are presently in litigation or where litigation is imminent where its disclosure would be likely to prejudice or disadvantage the position of the governmental body in that litigation..” Following the closed session the City Council will return to open session for possible action on the matters discussed during the closed session.

The Council returned to open session at 4:58PM.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Harrill to adjourn at 4:59 PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk Dave Neil, Mayor