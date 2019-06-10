COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS June 4, 2019

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in special session on June 4, 2019. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Kristi Harrill, Brent Sadler and Tim Smith present. Absent was Council Member Brett Hakeman.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to approve the agenda.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to approve an 8 LOT PLAT FOR SWEET SECOND ADDITION. Once complete, the plat will be forwarded on the Planning & Zoning for approval.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to authorize Mayor Neil to negotiate for the acquisition of property in the southern portion of the City.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to adjourn at 6:07 PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk David Neil, Mayor