City of La Porte City

COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS March 23, 2020

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session at the La Porte City Community Center on March 23, 2020. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Brett Hakeman, Kristi Harrill and Brent Sadler present. Absent was Council Member Tim Smith.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to approve the agenda.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Hakeman to approve the consent agenda including Minutes of March 9, 2020, disbursements totaling $46,975.80, Police Reports for January and February 2020, Administrative Report and approval of alcohol permits for Thriftway.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to APPROVE RESOLUTION 20-20 SETTING DATES OF CONSULTATION AND PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED AMENDMENT NO 7 to the LA PORTE CITY URBAN RENEWAL AREA. The amendment removes the area of the proposed Sweet Third Addition from the La Porte City Urban Renewal Area. The consultation with other taxing authorities will take place 2:00 PM on March 31st, 2020 and the public hearing will take place at 7:00 PM on April 27, 2020.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to APPROVE RESOLUTION 20-21 SETTING DATES OF CONSULTATION AND PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED AMENDMENT NO 2 to the SWEET ADDITION URBAN RENEWAL AREA. The amendment adds the area of the proposed Sweet Third Addition to the Sweet Addition Urban Renewal Area. The consultation with other taxing authorities will take place 2:00 PM on March 31st, 2020 and the public hearing will take place at 7:00 PM on April 27, 2020.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Sadler to approve RESOLUTION 20-22 CHANGING DATE OF FIRST CITY COUNCIL MEETING IN JUNE 2020. The meeting originally scheduled for Monday June 8, 2020 will now take place on Thursday June 4, 2020.

Moved by Sadler seconded Gaston to approve RESOLUTION 20-23 SETTING SALARY FOR STREET FOREMAN. The resolution approves an hourly rate of $25.00 for Street Foreman Robert Williams effective March 1, 2020.

Moved by Hakeman, seconded by Gaston to approve PROPERTY, LIABILITY and WORK COMP INSURANCE RENEWAL. The City’s overall insurance expense will increase 6.62% to $179,590 from 2019.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to adopt RESOLUTION 20-24 APPROVING 28E AGREEMENT WITH LA PORTE CITY UTILITIES FOR REIMBURSEMENT OF MAIN STREET RECONSTRUCTION COSTS. The agreement sets the terms for repayment of La Porte City Utility’s portion of the Main Street Reconstruction Project costs.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to adopt RESOLUTION 20-25 AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPROVE CHANGE ORDERS FOR THE MAIN STREET RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT. The resolution authorizes the Mayor to approve all changes orders of up to $5,000.00. All change orders will also be approved by the City Council at their next regular meeting.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Hakeman to adopt RESOLUTION 20-25 AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPROVE CHANGE ORDERS FOR THE WOLF CREEK TRAIL AND PARKING LOT PROJECT. The resolution authorizes the Mayor to approve all changes orders of up to $5,000.00. All change orders will also be approved by the City Council at their next regular meeting.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to CANCEL ALL RESERVATIONS AT THE LA PORTE CITY COMMUNITY CENTER through April 15, 2020. All reservations will be refunded their rental fee. In addition, no new reservations will be accepted prior to April 15th, 2020.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Hakeman to approve APPOINTMENTS OF SPENCER BRUESS AND DONALD GRIMM TO LA PORTE CITY FIRE RESCUE SERVICE.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Hakeman to APPROVE PURCHASE OF HOME DEPOT GIFT CARDS WITH CREDIT CARD REWARDS POINTS. The gift cards will be used to purchase supplies for the City.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Sadler to APPROVE CRS CONTRACT WITH MSA PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FOR WOLF CREEK TRAIL AND PARKING. The contract for $32,000 is for construction observation, inspections and staking.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to APPROVE CRS CONTRACT WITH MSA PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FOR MAIN STREET RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT. The contract for $160,000 includes $20,000 for design of the City parking lot and $140,000 for construction observation, inspections and staking.

Move by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to adjourn at 7:32 PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk Dave Neil, Mayor

City of La Porte City

Claims for 3/23/2020

Access Systems, Equip Lease 73.63

Advantage Administrators, Flex 265.24

Advantage Archives, Digitize 130.00

Aspro Inc, Upm Cold Mix 639.36

Bergankdv, Webroot 22.00

BHC Auditor, Cons Comm 8,729.00

Bound Tree Medical, Supplies 281.38

Brown K, Refund Cc Rent 75.00

Center Point Large Print, Books 46.74

Dutton, Daniels, Hines, Legal 490.00

EFTPS, PR Taxes 5,178.52

Farmers State Bank, Visa 2,022.47

Gordon Flesch Co, Laserfiche 754.96

Gumdrop Books, 4 Books 61.96

Gworks, Tax Forms 148.41

Harrill J, Reimbursement 139.05

IAMU, HISS Mar-May 2020 550.89

ISU, GTSB Conf 239.10

Kronschnabel J, Reimb 13.66

LPC Connect, Telephone 923.08

LPC Utilities, Utilities 6,352.67

LPC Motor Supply, Oil 296.10

Magazine Sub Svc, Subs 429.54

Motorhead Mayhem Oil Chg, Tire 82.39

Mullnix N, Refund Park Shelter 50.00

Sled Shed, Gasket & Fuel Line 7.30

Storey Kenworthy, Labels 60.66

Superior Welding, Oxygen 191.51

Teamsters, Union Dues 115.00

Thriftway, Supplies 7.28

Unitypoint, Pre Employment 42.00

US Cellular, Cell Service 223.33

USA Bluebook, Paper Towels 76.28

Waterloo Med Ctr, Mutual Aid 136.00

Wex Bank, Fuel 823.57

Whittlesey J, CC Router 53.47

Total Accounts Payable 29,731.55

Total Payroll Checks 17,244.25

Report Total 46,975.80

Fund Recap

General 33,252.79

Equipment Replacement 125.00

Road Use Tax 4,493.31

Sewer 6,007.72

Ambulance 3,096.98

Grand Total 46,975.80