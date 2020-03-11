City of La Porte City

COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS

March 9, 2020

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session on March 9, 2020. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Brett Hakeman, Kristi Harrill, Brent Sadler and Tim Smith present.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Hakeman, seconded by Sadler to approve the agenda.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Smith to approve the consent agenda including Minutes of February 24, 2020, disbursements totaling $70,212.96, Clerk’s Report for February 2020 and Administrative Report.

Mayor Neil announced that the date and time had arrived for the PUBLIC HEARING ON THE FY21 BUDGET. Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to open the public hearing. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to receive and place on file proof of publication. For FY21, the levy rate will be $16.08161 per $1,000 of taxable value, generating $1,072,876 in revenues, an increase of $65.00 over FY20. Moved by Smith, seconded by Hakeman to close the public hearing.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Hakeman to approve RESOLUTION 20-17ADOPTING FY21 BUDGET setting a levy rate of $16.08161 for the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2020.

Mayor Neil announced that the date and time had arrived for the PUBLIC HEARING ON PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS AND COST ESTIMATES – SWEET 2nd and 3rd ADDITION. Moved by Gaston, seconded by Smith to open the public hearing. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to receive and place on file proof of publication. The project consists of infrastructure including streets, sewer, water, and electric for Sweet 2nd & 3rd Additions, with 8 new lots in Sweet 2nd and 6 new lots is Sweet 3rd. Engineer’s estimate of costs for the project is $479,803.00. The project will be funded with general obligation bonds, which will be repaid utilizing tax increment financing revenues from Sweet 1st, 2nd and 3rd additions as necessary. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Smith to close the public hearing.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to approve RESOLUTION 20-18 ACCEPTING PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS and COST ESTIMATES FOR SWEET 2nd & 3rd ADDITIONS. Bids for the project will be opened on April 2, 2020.

Mayor Neil announced that the date and time had arrived for the PUBLIC HEARING ON PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS AND COST ESTIMATES – WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT PROJECT. Moved by Smith, seconded by Harrill to open the public hearing. Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to receive and place on file proof of publication. The project includes new screening, disinfection and reed beds for sludge disposal. Engineer’s estimate of costs for the project are $1,604,125.00. The project will be funded with a loan from the State of Iowa Revolving Loan Fund and repaid with sewer user revenues. Moved by Hakeman, seconded by Harrill to close the public hearing.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to approve RESOLUTION 20-19 ACCEPTING PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS and COST ESTIMATES FOR WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT. Bids for the project will be opened on April 7, 2020.

The Council reviewed a PROPOSAL FOR WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT OPERATIONS CONTRACT. With the retirement and resignations of its only two certified waste water operators, the City requested a proposal from PeopleService for plant operations. If the City were to contract with PeopleService, the company would be responsible for all plant operations, testing and maintenance. The amount of the proposal is $147,180.00 per year. The contract term is 5 years with an annual increase equal to the CPI + 1%.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Hakeman to approve PROPOSAL FROM PEOPLESERVICE FOR WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT OPERATIONS and authorize the Mayor and City Clerk to enter into a 5-year contract for service.

Moved by Smith, seconded Gaston to ADOPT RESOLUTION 20-20 APPROVING UPDATED CREDIT CARD POLICY. The updated policy removes Sam Weich from the list of approved cardholders.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Smith to APPROVE MAYOR NEIL’S APPOINTMENT OF COREY LORENZEN to the Economic Development Commission. Lorenzen’s term will begin immediately and run for three years.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Smith to adjourn at 7:32 PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk Dave Neil, Mayor

City of La Porte City

Claims for 3/9/2020

Ability Network, Rev Cycle Mgmt 150.00

Gordon Flesch Co, Inc, Std Pmt 171.16

Advantage Admin, Flex 229.24

Aflac, Ins 172.57

Ahlers & Cooney, Legal 799.50

Allen Occ Health, Testing 26.00

Bergankdv, Ethernet Switch 49.00

Black Hawk EMS Dues 50.00

BH Waste, Contract 15,414.06

Black Hills Energy, Natural Gas 1,748.69

Bound Tree Medical, Supplies 232.09

CECHFP, Fuel 1,661.20

City Laundering, Supplies 332.00

Davison T, Supplies 38.45

EFTPS, PR Taxes 7,180.67

EMS Learning Res, Bls Cards 136.00

Heiman Fire, Helmet Front 183.36

Hendryx Electric, Service Call 112.70

IA Dept Of Nat Res., Permit 100.00 IPERS, Pension 8,978.06

LPC Printing, Pubs 504.76

LPC Motor Supply, Belts 169.93

Menards, Construction Materials 25.98

Mercy One, Supplies 350.25

Mid Iowa Solid Waste, Parts 1,692.89

Orkin Pest Control, Pest Control 107.89

US Postmaster, Stamps 110.00

Schumacher Elevator, Qtrly Maint 292.02

Storey Kenworthy, Supplies 71.20

Teamsters, Union Dues 115.00

Test America Inc, Testing 922.95

IA Treas, Q4-19 Sales Tax 3,537.13

Urb’s, Batteries 172.04

US Cellular, Cell Service 223.33

USA Bluebook, Parts 398.03

Varsity Cleaners, Laundry 24.00

Waterloo Med Ctr Mutual Aid 136.00

Wex Bank, Fuel 948.53

Total Accounts Payable 47,566.68

Total Payroll Checks 22,646.28

Grand Total 70,212.96

Fund Recap

General 45,526.62

Road Use Tax 12,867.02

Main Street Rehab 114.31

Sweet Second Addn 799.50

Sewer 9,039.24

Ambulance 1,866.27

Grand Total 70,212.96

February 2020 Receipts

General 68,509.57

Equipment Replacement 1,000.00

Economic Development 138.52

Road Use Tax 28,190.31

Employee Benefits 1,791.21

Special Revenue TIF 939.58

Debt Service 2,154.53

Permanent Funds 693.62

Sewer 33,756.64

Ambulance 1,123.93

February 2020 Receipts 138,297.91