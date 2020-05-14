City of La Porte City

COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS

May 11, 2020

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met electronically in regular session on May 11, 2020. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Brett Hakeman, Kristi Harrill, Brent Sadler and Tim Smith present.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Smith to approve the agenda.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Hakeman to approve the consent agenda including Minutes of April 27, 2020, Disbursements totaling $68,412.20, Clerk’s and Police Report for April 2020, Administrative Report and Library Report for Q1-20.

Mayor Neil announced that this was the time and place for the public hearing and meeting on the matter of the authorization of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of not to exceed $3,600,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, in order to provide funds to pay the costs of the opening, widening, extending, grading, and draining of the right-of-way of streets, highways, avenues, alleys and public grounds, and market places, and the removal and replacement of dead or diseased trees thereon; the construction, reconstruction, and repairing of any street improvements, bridges, grade crossing separations and approaches; the acquisition, installation, and repair of sidewalks, culverts, retaining walls, storm sewers, sanitary sewers, water service lines, street lighting, and traffic control devices; and the acquisition of any real estate needed for any of the foregoing purposes, including sewer, water, storm sewer, curb and gutter, paving, and related infrastructure for the Main Street project, Sweet Addition Second Addition project, and Sweet Addition Third Addition project, for essential corporate purposes, and that notice of the proposed action by the Council to institute proceedings for the authorization of the Loan Agreement and the issuance of the Notes had been published as provided by Sections 384.24A and 384.25 of the Code of Iowa. Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to open the public hearing. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to receive and place on file proof of publication. The Mayor then asked the Clerk whether any written objections had been filed by any resident or property owner of the City to the issuance of the Notes. The Clerk advised the Mayor and the Council that no written objections had been filed. The Mayor then called for oral objections to the issuance of the Notes and none were made. Whereupon, the Mayor declared the time for receiving oral and written objections to be closed. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to close the public hearing. Whereupon, the Mayor declared the hearing on the authorization of entering into a Loan Agreement and the issuance of the Notes to be closed.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to adopt RESOLUTION 20-36 INSTITUTING PROCEEDINGS TO TAKE ADDITIONAL ACTION FOR THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED $3,600,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN NOTES. The resolution allows for the issuance of general obligation loan notes for the Main Street and Sweet Addition projects.

Mayor Neil announced that this was the time and place for the public hearing and meeting on the matter of the authorization of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of not to exceed $600,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, of the City of La Porte City, State of Iowa, in order to provide funds to pay the costs of aiding in the planning, undertaking, and carrying out of urban renewal projects under the authority of Chapter 403 including sewer, water, storm sewer, curb and gutter, paving, and related infrastructure for the Sweet Addition Second Addition project and Sweet Addition Third Addition project, for essential corporate purposes, and that notice of the proposed action by the Council to institute proceedings for the authorization of the Loan Agreement and the issuance of the Notes and the right to petition for an election had been published as provided by Sections 384.24(3)(q), 384.24A, 384.25 and 403.12 of the Code of Iowa, and the Mayor then asked the City Clerk whether any petition had been filed in the Clerk’s Office, as contemplated in Section 362.4 of the Code of Iowa, and the Clerk reported that no such petition had been filed, requesting that the question of issuing the Notes be submitted to the qualified electors of the City. Moved by Hakeman, seconded by Harrill to open the public hearing. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to receive and place on file proof of publication. The Mayor then asked the Clerk whether any written objections had been filed by any resident or property owner of the City to the issuance of the Notes. The Clerk advised the Mayor and the Council that no written objections had been filed. The Mayor then called for oral objections to the issuance of the Notes and none were made. Whereupon, the Mayor declared the time for receiving oral and written objections to be closed. Moved by Smith, seconded by Harrill to close the public hearing. Whereupon, the Mayor declared the hearing on the authorization of entering into a Loan Agreement and the issuance of the Notes to be closed.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to adopt RESOLUTION 20-37 INSTITUTING PROCEEDINGS TO TAKE ADDITIONAL ACTION FOR THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED $600,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN NOTES. The resolution allows for the issuance of general obligation loan notes for the Sweet Addition project.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to adopt RESOLUTION 20-38 DIRECTING ADVERTISEMENT FOR SALE AND APPROVING ELECTRONIC BIDDING PROCEDURES AND OFFICIAL STATEMENT. The Council received information from its Municipal advisor evaluating and recommending the procedure hereinafter described for electronic, facsimile and internet bidding to maintain the integrity and security of the competitive bidding process and to facilitate the delivery of bids by interested parties. The recommendation and process for electronic bidding was found and determined to provide reasonable security and to maintain the integrity of the competitive bidding process and to facilitate the delivery of bids by interested parties in connection with the offer at public sale.

Moved by Hakeman, seconded by Sadler to APPROVE PAY APPLICATION #1 FOR THE MAIN STREET RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT. Pay application #1in the amount of $94,130.28 covers work completed during the month of April including some mobilization, a portion of the parking lot retaining wall, water main installation, removal of stoplights and storm sewer installation.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Hakeman to APPROVE SEVERANCE AGREEMENT WITH ALLEN HARTZ pending Hartz’s approval and signature.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Sadler to SET TIME AND DATE FOR PUBLIC HEARING ON HOUSING REHABILITATION GRANT PROGRAM. The public hearing will take place on May 26, 2020.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to SET TIME AND DATE FOR PUBLIC HEARING ON CDBG GRANT PROGRAM FOR COVID 19 RESPONSE GRANT. The public hearing will take place on May 26, 2020.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Smith to approve the Mayor’s appointment of Dawn Hendershot to Museum Board of Directors. Hendershot’s term will begin immediately and expire October 31, 2024.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Hakeman to APPROVE $250.00 from the parks flower budget for the Woman’s Club to plant flowers at the North entrance to the City.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Smith to adjourn at 7:40PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk Dave Neil, Mayor

City of La Porte City

Claims for 5/11/2020

A1 Septic Svc, Pump Lift Stations 582.50

Ability Network Inc, Subscription 150.00

Gordon Flesch Co, Contract 217.85

Advantage Admin, Flex 292.94

AFLAC, Ins 172.57

Allen Occ Health, Testing 26.00

BHC Recorder, URA Recording 159.00

BH Waste Disposal, Contract 15,237.48

Black Hills Energy, Natural Gas 764.71

Bound Tree Medical, Gloves 181.66

City Laundering, Laundry Svc 313.62

Clarke Mosquito Cont, Spray 4,208.36

Dutton, Daniels, Et Al, Legal 916.90

EFTPS, PR Taxes 6,110.75

Farmers State Bank, VISA 3.00

Grosse Steele, Pipe 367.00

LPC Printing, Pubs 543.47

LPC Utilities, Thermometer 107.53

LPC Motor Supply, Supplies 115.37

Mercy One, Mutual Aid 136.00

Motorhead Mayhem, Repair 15.00

Mutual Of Omaha, Ins 132.68

Nutrien Ag Solutions, Chemicals 150.22

Orkin Pest Control, Pest Control 107.89

P&K Midwest, Arm 61.44

Shepard L, Shelter Refund 50.00

Storey Kenworthy/, Supplies 361.59

Superior Welding, Oxygen 60.92

Teamsters, Union Dues 115.00

Test America Inc, Testing 936.60

UCSD, Museum Scholarship 250.00

Urb’s DIB Supplies 30.13

US Cellular, Cell Service 223.20

Varsity Cleaners, Laundry Service 60.00

Wellmark, Health/Dent Ins 15,561.27

Wertjes Uniforms, Uniform 123.00

Wex Bank, Fuel 750.39

Accounts Payable Total 49,596.04

Payroll Checks 18,816.16

Report Total 68,412.20

Fund Recap

General 60,210.23

Equipment Replacement 50.00

Road Use Tax 2,395.95

Main Street Rehab 213.25

Sweet Second Addn 464.40

Sewer 3,431.72

Ambulance 1,646.65

Total Funds 68,412.20

April 2020 Receipts

General 263,742.20

Equipment Replacement 2,974.00

Economic Development 1,763.93

Road Use Tax 26,611.39

Employee Benefits 85,277.05

Special Revenue TIF 72,770.95

Debt Service 106,253.17

Main Street Rehab 1,316.00

Permanent Funds 775.43

Sewer 32,880.60

Ambulance 14,030.21

April 2020 Receipts 608,394.93