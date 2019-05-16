City of La Porte City

COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS

May 13, 2019

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session on May 13, 2019. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Brett Hakeman, Kristi Harrill, and Brent Sadler present.

Absent was Council member Tim Smith.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to approve the agenda.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to approve the consent agenda including Minutes of April 22, 2019, disbursements totaling $122,868.31, Police Report for April 2019 and Administrative Report.

Library Director Jolene Kronschnabel presented the LIBRARY REPORT FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2019. For the first quarter of 2019, the library hosted over 50 events and activities, 6,474 items were circulated and patrons saved over $50,000 by borrowing items from the library rather than purchasing them. In addition, Kronschnabel is continuing to inform local organizations and the public about the digitization project.

Historic Preservation President Jan Erdahl discussed storyboard placement. STORYBOARD PLACEMENT for storyboards at the Fire Station Museum, which include a board for Jesse Wasson and La Porte City Fire/Rescue Service. The Council expressed a preference to place the Wasson board next to the railing by the front door of the museum, and the fire department board next to the building by the large arched doors. Erdahl indicated that they would like to have all of the boards installed before the Festival of Trails.

Zach Hoover with the La Porte City Lions Club discussed the 2020 LIONS CLUB FESTIVAL OF TRAILS CELEBRATION with the Council. Due to the anticipated construction on Main Street, the Lions Club is planning an alternative location for the 2020 celebration. The Lions Club has tentatively planned to hold the festival on the grounds of Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 1019 Poplar Street.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Sadler to APPROVE PURCHASE OF ABILITY CLAIM PROCESSING SOFTWARE for ambulance billing. Annual cost for the software is $2,000 for the first year and $1,900 each year after. The software will make it possible to file claims electronically instead of using paper forms.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Sadler to APPROVE COST TO ATTEND HISTORIC PRESERVATION SUMMIT. The summit will take place June 6 – 8 in Newton. Approval included registration and hotel for commission members Jan Erdahl and Susan Robertson.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to adopt RESOLUTION 19- 28 APPROVING STREET CLOSURES FOR FESTIVAL OF TRAILS CELEBRATION. The resolution details the street closures necessary for the 2019 Festival of Trails Celebration June 13 – 16, 2019.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Hakeman to adopt RESOLUTION 19- 29 APPROVING STREET CLOSURES FOR FARMERS MARKET. The resolution approves the closure of the 200 block of Main Street on Friday, June 21st for the Farmers Market kickoff event.

Moved by Sadler, Harrill seconded by to adopt RESOLUTION 19-30 APPROVING FEES LARGE ITEM AND APPLIANCE PICKUP. The fees are $10 for large items and $25 for appliances and apply only during unlimited garbage events. All other pickups need to be scheduled through the City’s contracted hauler.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Sadler to adopt RESOLUTION 19-31 APPROVING POLICY ON USE OF LIFE JACKETS AT AQUATIC CENTER. The policy allows the use of Coast Guard approved life jackets in the zero-depth entry area of the aquatic center only.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to adopt RESOLUTION 19- 32 APPROVING SMALL CELL WIRELESS POLICY. The policy details requirements and applicable fees for installation of small wireless facility installations in the pubic rights of way.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to adjourn at 7:52 PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk David Neil, Mayor

City of La Porte City

Claims for 5/13/2019

A1 Septic, Pumped 3 Lift Stations 862.50

Acc 4, Pool Chemicals 1,309.40

Adv Syst, Std Pmt & Usage 203.56

Adv Syst, Conract Pmt-Pd 27.40

Aflac, Ins 172.57

Ahlers & Cooney, URA Amend 1,215.70

Palmer B, Concession Reimb 195.65

BHC Treas, Radio Fees 376.11

BH Waste, Contract 15,289.56

Black Hills, Natural Gas 731.58

CECHFP, Fuel 915.86

City Laundering, Cleaning 531.40

Clarke Mosquito, Chemicals 3,772.19

EFTPS, PR Taxes 11,923.81

EBS, Health Ins Admin 174.88

Ferguson Ent, Supplies 444.64

GPS, Inc, Sweet 2nd Addition 1,375.00

Hawkeye CC, Ilea Cl 4,370.00

Iowa League , Grantfinder Sub 50.00

IAWD, Q4-18 Unemp 27.14

IPERS, Pension 14,871.28

Hennings K, Sholarship 250.00

Davison K, Mileage 46.92

LPC Printing, Pubs 517.46

LPC Motor Supply, Supplies 285.97

Menards, Supplies 43.60

Miller Window, Window Cleaning 92.00

Motorhead Mayhem, Repair 755.67

MSA Prof, Main St Recon 13,601.50

NEIA League, FY19-20 Dues 20.00

Orkin Pest Control, Pest Control 107.89

Petty Cash, 2019 Rec Petty Cash 213.95

Powerplan, O-Ring 5.81

Racom Corp, EDACS Access 54.88

Shred-It USA, Shredding 85.76

Speer Financial, Inc, MSRB Filing 315.00

Stetson Bldg Products, Shovels 144.52

Storey Kenworthy, Supplies 237.26

Teamsters Local 238, Union Dues 214.00

Test America Inc, Testing 835.80

Tharp Designs, Rec Shirts 2,172.00

Theresa Renaud, Museum Event Reimbursement 142.67

Treas of IA, State Taxes 3,155.00

Unitypoint Clinic-Occ Med, Testing 42.00

Urb’s Do It Best Hdwe, Supplies 355.08

Van Meter, Overload Relay 288.51

Wertjes, Uniforms 181.00

Wex Bank, Fuel 1,318.87

Total Accounts Payable 84,323.35

Total Payroll Checks 38,544.96

Report Total 122,868.31

Fund Recap

General 88,608.79

Economic Development 37.00

Road Use Tax 7,718.70

Debt Service 315.00

Main Street Rehab 7,140.00

Sweet Second Addn 2,828.92

Sewer 14,778.40

Ambulance 1,441.50

Grand Total 122,868.31