City of La Porte City

COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS

May 26, 2020

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met electronically in regular session on May 26, 2020. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Brett Hakeman, Kristi Harrill, Brent Sadler and Tim Smith present.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to approve the agenda.

Danielle Hakeman addressed the Council regarding the proposed recommendation from the Parks & Recreation Commission to not open the pool this summer. She asked the Council to wait to make a decision on pool closures for a few weeks to see what if the Governor updates her proclamation and to see what the Dysart City Council decides to do at their meeting on June 10th.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Smith to approve the consent agenda including Minutes of May 11, 2020, Disbursements totaling $159,374.95, Ambulance Report for Q1-20 and Administrative Report.

Mayor Neil announced that this was the time and place for the public hearing on FY20 BUDGET AMENDMENT

Moved by Smith, seconded by Hakeman to open the public hearing Moved by Sadler, seconded by Hakeman to receive and place on file proof of publication. The budget amendment includes an additional $389,790 is budgeted revenues and $1,216,070 in budgeted expenditures. The majority of the amended revenues and expenditures are related to the City’s capital projects, including Main Street Reconstruction, Wolf Creek Trail and Sweet 2nd and 3rd Addition. Moved by Smith, seconded by Harrill to close the public hearing.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Hakeman to approve RESOLUTION 20-39 adopting FY20 Budget Amendment.

Mayor Neil announced that this was the time and place for the public hearing on LA PORTE CITY HOUSING REHABILITATION PROGRAM. Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to open the public hearing. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Smith to receive and place on file proof of publication.

Nature and Location of Proposed Activities

1. The City of La Porte City is considering submitting a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) application for the Housing Sustainability Program as administered by the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA). If funded, the nature of the proposed activities includes exterior repairs and, if warranted, lead hazard reduction and radon mitigation for six (6) single-family, owner-occupied homes within the identified Project Location that are owned by low- and moderate-income households.

2. The Project Location consists of all areas within the city limits of La Porte City that 1) are completely outside the 1% annual chance (“100-year”) floodplain, also known as the Special Flood Hazard Area, 2) are connected to the City water and sewer systems, and 3) were developed for residential use before 2000. For the purposes of this project, the City will use the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA’s) preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) for Black Hawk County.

How the Need for the proposed activities was identified

The City of La Porte City approved a Housing Needs Assessment (HNA) on June 11, 2018 (Resolution #18-36). The HNA included several findings that directly or indirectly indicated a need for home rehabilitation assistance for low- and moderate-income homeowners. For example, while most of La Porte City’s housing stock is in excellent or good condition, 19% is in fair or poor condition, according to windshield surveys. Additionally, at the rate of housing production when the HNA was prepared, La Porte City will have a projected shortfall of 13 to 30 units by 2030. Furthermore, the City’s 2015 Comprehensive Plan Update found that opportunities to develop greenfield lots and annex land are currently limited. As a result, La Porte City must support investment in its existing housing stock to provide high-quality homes with modern amenities, which are necessary to help attract and retain young families.

To improve the overall quality of La Porte City’s housing stock, and to ensure that older homes remain in the active housing stock rather than falling into vacancy and disrepair, the HNA recommended that the City pursue CDBG funds to assist low- and moderate-income homeowners with rehabilitation.

Project Cost and Funding Source

Exterior Home Rehabilitation Hard Costs: $24,999 per home, $149,994 total (6 homes)

Lead Hazard Reduction Costs*: $6,000 per home, $36,000 total (6 homes)

Temporary Relocation during Lead Hazard Reduction*: $2,000 per home, $12,000 total (6 homes)

Technical Administrative Services: $3,500 per home, $3,500 per home, $21,000 (6 homes)

Lead/Radon Carrying Costs (inspections, testing, write-ups, related staff work): $2,000 per home, $12,000 total (6 homes)

General Administrative Services: $18,000 total

Total Requested Amount of Federal Funds: $248,994

*Lead Hazard Reduction and Temporary Relocation expenses only as needed.

Source of Funds: Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)

100% of project funds ($248,994) will benefit persons of low and moderate income, per program requirements.

Plans to Minimize Displacement of Persons and Businesses and to Assist Persons Actually Displaced

No businesses or persons will be displaced as a result of the proposed activities. The only relocation that will take place will be the temporary relocation of households in order to comply with lead-based paint requirements. In the event of displacement, the City would follow the HUD Relocation and Displacement Policy.

Contact Information

Contact person authorized to receive and respond to citizen proposals, questions and complaints concerning proposed and funded activities: Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk, City of La Porte City, 202 Main Street, La Porte City, IA 50651.

Contact person available and able to provide technical assistance to groups representative of low- and moderate-income persons in preparing and presenting their proposals for the request and use of federal funds: Rose Phillips, Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments, 229 E. Park Avenue, Waterloo, IA 50703.

Application Submission Date

The project application will be submitted on or before July 31, 2020.

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AND HOUSING NEEDS ASSESSMENT

Community Name: City of La Porte City, Iowa

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AND HOUSING NEEDS OF LOW- AND MODERATE-INCOME PERSONS

1. Promote the development and preservation of high-quality, privately owned housing affordable to low- and moderate-income (LMI) households.

2. Assist LMI homeowners with home repairs, energy efficiency improvements, and accessibility modifications to help them sustain homeownership, age in place, and upgrade the quality and amenities of the City’s older housing stock.

3. Support efforts to create and preserve subsidized rental housing for cost-burdened renters.

4. Assist LMI first-time homebuyers with down payment/closing cost assistance and principal reduction.

5. Encourage developers to build homes in a range of sizes and styles, including townhomes and condominiums, to provide moderately priced housing with modern amenities.

6. Support flood mitigation efforts to help LMI homeowners in the Special Flood Hazard Area avoid future flood damage.

7. Encourage employers with well-paying entry-level jobs to open, relocate, or expand in La Porte City.

8. Expand transit options and improve sidewalks for residents without cars.

OTHER COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AND HOUSING NEEDS

1. Develop housing units in a range of sizes and styles to accommodate population growth and the changing housing needs and preferences of existing households, including single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums, apartments, and senior housing.

2. Preserve older housing stock, particularly homes with historic value.

3. Encourage homeowners in the Special Flood Hazard Area to make their properties more flood resistant and resilient.

4. Redevelop vacant parcels in the Special Flood Hazard Area for recreation, or for low-intensity residential, commercial, or civic uses in structures designed to withstand flooding.

5. Strike a balance among greenfield housing development, infill development, and rehabilitation of existing homes to provide a high-quality housing stock to attract and retain families.

6. Encourage businesses to convert their upper-story spaces to residential units or commercial office spaces.

7. Promote incentives to businesses to relocate to the central business district.

8. Continue infrastructure and aesthetic improvements along Main Street.

9. Continue development of recreational opportunities along Wolf Creek.

10. Rehabilitate baseball diamonds and other City recreational facilities.

11. Continue upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant, streets, sewer lines, and other infrastructure.

12. Support the creation, expansion, or relocation of businesses that would provide high-quality jobs; new dining, retail, and service options; and other benefits to La Porte City.

13. Fill gaps in the existing sidewalk network, and replace deteriorated sidewalk sections.

PLANNED OR POTENTIAL ACTIVITIES TO ADDRESS HOUSING AND COMMUNITY NEEDS

1. Monitor the availability of funds to expand affordable housing opportunities for LMI households, including but not limited to the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME, Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB), the Iowa Northland Regional Housing Council (INRHC). As appropriate, apply for funds to support owner-occupied rehabilitation, home purchase assistance, and rental development and preservation for LMI households.

2. As new housing developments supported by Tax Increment Financing (TIF) generate revenue, use LMI set-aside funds to support owner-occupied rehabilitation, home purchase assistance, rental development and preservation, or other housing initiatives benefiting LMI households. TIF funds may be used as matching funds for state, federal, and private grants.

3. Encourage nonprofit developers to develop and preserve affordable rental housing in La Porte City.

4. Assist the owners and managers of Prairie Village with obtaining funds for preservation and maintenance, with priority given to funding sources that substantially extend the affordability period.

5. Monitor availability of funding to assist LMI homeowners in the Special Flood Hazard Area with measures to improve the flood resistance and resilience of their homes, including but not limited to home elevation, basement floodproofing, and sewer backflow preventers.

6. Tailor business incentives to prioritize businesses whose practices align with La Porte City’s economic development goals, including expansion of well-paid employment opportunities and downtown revitalization, including upper-story residential development.

7. Work with the Iowa Northland Regional Transit Commission to explore options for extending transit service to La Porte City.

8. Ensure that zoning regulations provide for a mix of housing sizes and types, with sufficient land zoned for high enough density to accommodate mixed housing in appropriate parts of the City.

9. Assist property owners with obtaining financial incentives for historic preservation, flood adaptations, and installing best practices for water management such as rain barrels and bioswales.

10. Continue to implement existing grants and apply for new grants to support downtown revitalization and recreational improvements.

11. Invest City revenue and apply for grant funds, as appropriate, to support sidewalk infill.

12. Maintain a capital improvements schedule that allows for infrastructure upgrades at an appropriate pace to match maintenance needs and demand changes.

13. Date and location of assessment: May 26, 2020, La Porte City City Hall

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to close the public hearing.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Harrill to adopt RESOLUTION 20-40 AUTHORIZING MAYOR TO SIGN MOU WITH INRCOG FOR HOUSING REHABILITATION ADMINISTRATION.

Moved by Hakeman, seconded by Harrill to approve RESOLUTION 20-41 ADOPTING ADMINISTRATIVE PLAN FOR LA PORTE CITY HOUSING REHABILITATION PROJECT.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Hakeman to adopt RESOLUTION 20-42 APPROVING APPLICATION FOR CDBG HOUSING REHABILITATION PROJECT.

Mayor Neil announced that this was the time and place for the public hearing on COVID 19 RESPONSE GRANT. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Hakeman to open the public hearing. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Smith to receive and place on file proof of publication. In March, the City received a $12,600 grant to provide food for individuals and families in the community. To date, the project has provided over 200 weekly pickup meals and over 60 home delivered meals. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to close the public hearing.

Moved by Hakeman, seconded by Sadler to approve the FIRST READING OF ORDINANCE 560 PROVIDING FOR TAX INCREMENT LEVIES – LA PORTE CITY URBAN RENEWAL AREA, AMENDMENT 7. The 2nd reading will take place at the June 4, 2020 City Council meeting.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to approve RESOLUTION 20-43 ADOPTING PROCUREMENT POLICY. The policy is required by the State of Iowa for all federal grants, including the COVID 19 RESPONSE GRANT.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to adopt RESOLUTION 20-44 APPROVING TRANSFER FROM TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TO DEBT SERVICE. The transfer of $112,447.32 is for debt service payments on the 2013 Family Aquatic Center ($81,972.50) and Bishop Avenue Reconstruction ($30,474.82).

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to adopt RESOLUTION 20-45 APPROVING TRANSFER FROM TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TO GENERAL FUND. The transfer of $69,591.16 is to repay interfund loans that were made from the general fund to the debt service fund for bond payments on Sweet First Addition.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Hakeman to adopt RESOLUTION 20-46 APPROVING TRANSFER FROM SEWER FUND THE DEBT SERVICE FUND. The transfer of $44,545.00 is for the sewer portion of the 2012 bond payment.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to adopt RESOLUTION 20-47 APPROVING TRANSFER FROM DEBT SERVICE TO CAPITAL PROJECTS FUND. The transfer of $70,000.00 in the form of an interfund loan is for payments on the Wolf Creek Trail and Parking Lot Project. The interfund loan will be repaid to the debt service fund when the City receives its grant funding.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to adopt RESOLUTION 20-48 APPROVING TRANSFER FROM ROAD USE TAX FUND TO CAPITAL PROJECTS FUND. The transfer of $250,000 in the form of an interfund loan is for payments on the Main Street Reconstruction Project. The interfund loan will be repaid hen general obligation bonds are received.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Harrill to APPROVE CHANGE ORDER #1 – WOLF CREEK TRAIL AND PARKING LOT. The change order is for additional slot clearing near the fire station at Main Street along Wolf Creek and results in an increase of $500.00 to the project.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Harrill to APPROVE CHANGE ORDER #2 – WOLF CREEK TRAIL AND PARKING LOT. The change order is to replace and deteriorating storm sewer pipe causing a sink hole near the Hwy 218 Bridge and results in an increase of $17,450.00 time and materials estimate to the project.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Harrill to APPROVE CHANGE ORDER #3 – WOLF CREEK TRAIL AND PARKING LOT. The change order is to prep the site are for the restrooms at Wolf Creek Park and results in an increase of $1,001.25 to the project.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Harrill to APPROVE CHANGE ORDER #4 – WOLF CREEK TRAIL AND PARKING LOT. The change order is to install electrical conduit for lighting at the restrooms and pavilion at Wolf Creek Park and results in an increase of $3,740.00 to the project.

The City Council reviewed two design options for the new City logo. Moved by Smith, seconded by Harrill to APPROVE THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION’S RECOMMENDATION TO APPROVE DESIGN #1 – CITY LOGO.

In response to COVID 19, the City Council requested that the Parks & Recreation Commission make a recommendation on the summer pool and recreation programs. The Commission reviewed the governor’s proclamation regarding COVID 19 as well as guidelines from the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and recommendations from the City’s insurance carrier. Based on the information available, the commission recommended that the City not open the aquatic center for the 2020 season. The commission also recommended that the postponement of the summer rec season continue until the Cedar Valley League, of which the City is a member makes a decision.

Moved by Hakeman, seconded by Sadler to table action on the pool opening for 2020.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to adjourn at 7:54 PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk Dave Neil, Mayor

City of La Porte City

Claims for 5/26/2020

A1 Septic , Pump 4 Lift Stations 1,056.00

Ability Network Inc, Subscription 150.00

Access Systems Contract 65.60

Advantage Administrators, Flex 265.24

Allen Occupational Health, Testing 26.00

Bergankdv, Hosted Webroot 22.00

Bound Tree Medical, Supplies 86.34

Brown S, Refund Shelter Rental 50.00

CECHFP, Fuel 733.76

CBHS, Pick Up Stray Dog 55.00

EFTPS, PR Taxes 4,723.91

Farmers State Bank, Visa 2,832.09

Henninger Electric, Sewer Plant 449.40

Hotsy Cleaning, Breaker Circuit 17.44

Independence Plbg, Repairs 339.50

IPERS, Pension 7,242.97

Kane A, Refund Cc Rental 75.00

LPC Connect, Communications 1,038.14

La Porte City Utilities, Utilities 5,993.06

LPC Motor Supply, Supplies 431.33

Midwest Con, Main St PA #1 94,130.23

MSA Profl Svc, WCT CRS 6,043.99

Peopleservice, WW Contract 12,265.00

Schumacher Elevator, Qtrly Maint 292.02

Shield Technology, Shieldware 1,450.00

Stone, Refund Park Shelter 50.00

Storey Kenworthy, Janitor Supplies 58.10

Teamsters, Union Dues 92.00

Test America Inc, Testing 509.25

IA Treas, PR Taxes 1,833.00

Unitypoint Clinic-Occ Med, Testing 84.00

US Cellular, Cell Phone Service 223.20

Van Meter, Ballast 74.60

Wertjes Uniforms, Badge Replace 20.00

Wiedenhoff, C, Refund CC Rental 50.00

Witham, Blank Key 108.00

Total Accounts Payable 142,936.17

Total Payroll Checks 16,311.78

Report Total 159,247.95

Fund Recap

General 34,350.79

Equipment Replacement 225.00

Economic Development 275.00

Road Use Tax 3,471.68

Wolf Creek Rehabilitation 6,043.99

Main Street Rehab 94,130.23

Sewer 19,681.94

Ambulance 1,069.32

Grand Total 159,247.95