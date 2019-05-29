City of La Porte City

COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS May 28, 2019

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session on May 28, 2019. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Brett Hakeman, Kristi Harrill, and Brent Sadler and Tim Smith present.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to approve the agenda.

Moved by Sadler, seconded Hakeman to approve the consent agenda including Minutes of May 13, 2019, disbursements totaling $76,760.31, Clerk’s Report for April 2019, Administrative Report, Approval of Parade, Fireworks and Beer Permits for Festival of Trails Parade and approval of Beer and Liquor Permits for Thriftway.

Mayor Neil declared that the date and time had arrived for the PUBLIC HEARING ON FY19 BUDGET AMENDMENT. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Smith to open the public hearing. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to receive and place on file proof of publication. The budget amendment includes $340,087 increases in revenue amendments consisting primarily of grant and donation receipts and $262,023 increases in expenditure amendments. The expense amendments include increases in police wages and capital equipment purchases, public works wages and group insurance, administration wages and benefits and capital projects including Main Street Rehabilitation, Sweet 2nd Addition and Ball Diamonds. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to close the public hearing.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Hakeman to adopt RESOLUTION 19-33 APPROVING FY19 BUDGET AMENDMENT.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Sadler to adopt RESOLUTION 19-34 APPROVING EXTENSION TO SWEET URBAN RENEWAL AREA. The resolution allows the City to collect Tax Increment Financing revenues on the Sweet Addition for an additional 5 years to repay the debt for the Sweet 2nd Addition expenses.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to adopt RESOLUTION 19-35 SETTING TIME AND DATE FOR PUBLIC HEARING ON SALE OF CITY PROPERTY. The City will offer the property at 411 7th Street for sale at auction on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM. The City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, June 24th, 2019 to review the winning bid. Roll call vote passed 4-0 with Sadler abstaining due to a conflict of interest.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to adopt RESOLUTION 19-36 TRANSFERRING FUNDS FROM TAX INCREMENT FINANCING FUND TO DEBT SERVICE FUND. The resolution approves the transfer of $82,832.50 for the Aquatic Center bond payment and $30,712.30 for the Bishop Avenue bond payment from the Tax Increment Financing fund to the Debt Service Fund.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Hakeman to adopt RESOLUTION 19-37 TRANSFERRING FUNDS FROM THE TAX INCREMENT FINANCING FUND TO THE GENERAL FUND. The resolution approves the transfer of $65,000 from the Tax Increment Financing Fund to the General Fund to repay interfund loans that were issued for the Sweet Addition bond payments.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to adopt RESOLUTION 19-38 TRANSFERRING FUNDS FROM THE TAX INCREMENT FINANCING FUND TO THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT FUND. The resolution approves the transfer of $5,202.10 from the Tax Increment Financing Fund to the Economic Development Fund to repay interfund loans issued for the Witham Auto Economic Development Loan interest payments.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to adopt RESOLUTION 19-39 TRANSFERRING FUNDS FROM THE SEWER FUND TO THE DEBT SERVICE FUND. The resolution approves the transfer of $40,175.00 from the Sewer Fund to the Debt Service Fund for the 2012 Street Construction bond payment.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Smith to adopt RESOLUTION 19-40 AMENDING AND ADOPTING CREDIT CARD POLICY. The resolution adds Deputy City Clerk Amanda Stocks to the VISA and Sam’s Club approved cardholder list.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to adopt RESOLUTION 19-41 SETTING CONTRACTOR PAYMENTS FOR 2019 RECREATION LEAGUE. The resolution sets the payments for the 3rd and 4th grade baseball co-coaches at $600.00 each.

The Council discussed potential changes to City ordinances pertaining to the Main Street commercial district, including load limits and parking restrictions. The City Clerk will prepare ordinances for consideration at the next Council meeting that include weight limits in the Main Street commercial district of no more than 4 tons, a 2 hour parking limit in the Main Street commercial district and parking restrictions in the 200 block of 3rd Street to facilitate large vehicle traffic.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Hakeman to adjourn at 7:42 PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk David Neil, Mayor

City of La Porte City

Claims for 5/28/2019

Access Systems, Copier Lease 105.09

Acco, Ladder Tread 435.43

Advantage Archives, Microfilm 700.00

AFLAC, Ins 172.57

Althof A,Rec Coach 150.00

American Legion, 19 Flags 341.00

Bader B, Rec Director 545.33

Bistline B, Rec Coach 162.50

Buckingham B, Rec Coach 150.00

Carey, A, Rec Coach 162.50

Carey J, Rec Coach 137.50

Center Point Large, Books 92.88

Coots Materials, Rock 2,218.43

Dutton Braun et al, Legal 630.00

EBS, Health Ins Admin 174.88

Ecolab, Pest Control 60.84

EFTPS PR Taxes 5,805.34

Farmers State Bank, VISA 4,733.04

Hora N, Rec Coach 137.50

Horvath C, Books 78.00

Hudson M, Rec Coach 162.50

Iowa Barns, 1 Book 29.95

ILEA, Test Eval 150.00

IAWD, Q4-18 Unemp 27.14

IPERS, Pension 10,138.97

Kiefer, Suits & Tees 481.35

Kronschnabel J, Reimb 7.00

LPC Insurance, Premium Reimb (433.00)

LPCConnect, Communication 861.12

La Porte City Utilities, Utilities 6,227.70

Lebahn L, Rec Coach 137.50

LPC Motor Supply, Supplies 15.89

Menards, Pool Supplies 652.87

Petty Cash, Pool Starting Cash 130.00

US Postmaster, Stamps 110.00

Purdy L, Refund Shelter Rent 40.00

Racom Corp, Edacs Access 54.88

Storey Kenworthy, Supplies 133.54

Superior Welding, Oxygen 131.99

Teamsters, Union Dues 107.00

IA Treas, State Tax 2,004.00

Urb’s DIB, Paint & Supplies 73.06

US Cellular, Communication 240.14

Wellmark Of Iowa, Health Ins 18,085.12

Whittlesey J, Flowers 42.00

Total Accounts Payable 57,603.55

Total Payroll Checks 19,156.76

Report Total 76,760.31

Fund Recap

General Fund 60,891.79

Equipment Replacement Fund 40.00

Road Use Tax Fund 5,839.62

Sewer Fund 8,521.70

Ambulance Fund 1,467.20

Grand Total 76,760.31

April 2019 Receipts

General 273,964.19

Equipment Replacement 1,701.00

Economic Development 2,223.92

Road Use Tax 12,435.97

Employee Benefits 74,225.39

Special Revenue TIF 71,691.54

Debt Service 77,631.72

Permanent Funds 32,060.21

Sewer 31,858.71

Ambulance 8,579.35

April 2019 Receipts 586,372.00