COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS November 11, 2019

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session on November 11, 2019. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Kristi Harrill and Brent Sadler present. Absent were Council members Brett Hakeman and Tim Smith.

Mayor Neil presented a plaque to Dick Sides in thanks and recognition for his 34 years of service on the La Porte City Planning & Zoning Commission.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to approve the agenda.

Rick Ogle spoke to the City Council regarding the changing of the load limits on Fourth Street. He indicated that the majority of his customers would like to see Fourth Street open to heavy traffic year around instead of just October and November as was proposed at the previous City Council meeting. He also indicated that the current weight limits on Main Street make it difficult for trucks and tractors coming in on Tama Rd. Mayor Neil indicated that the City’s interest is in preserving Fourth Street until the City can bond to rebuild it. Linda Keel, grain manager for Mid Iowa Coop also spoke and indicated that they are excited to be in La Porte City and look forward to working in the City. However, she also indicated that in other communities where there was not support for farmers and the coop, they have moved their facilities out of those communities.

Council member Brett Hakeman arrived at 7:11 PM.

Jeff Voelschow spoke regarding the ag traffic on Bishop near his home. He indicated that many of the trucks do not have their loads covered and dust and debris fly out. He would like to see the loads covered to reduce the dust. He believes that the issues with traffic and dust have gotten worse. He indicated that he is in favor of the weight limits because he believes that it is the only way to make the overlay on Fourth Street will last. Cheryl Voelschow also commented that allowing the heavy traffic on Fourth Street even for only two months each year will still cause Fourth Street to deteriorate. She indicated that some of the weight restrictions that are already in place such as the bridge on Fourth Street are being disregarded by trucks going to and from the east bin site. Council member Sadler explained that allowing two months for heavy traffic on Fourth Street came from discussions at the last meeting and a request for a compromise to allow the heavy traffic during the busiest months of the year.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to approve the consent agenda including Minutes of October 28, 2019, disbursements totaling $190,663.90 and Clerk’s and Police Reports for October 2019.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to approve the THIRD READING OF ORDINANCE 555 SETTING WEIGHT LIMITS ON THIRD STREET. The proposed ordinance would prohibit any vehicle with a gross weight in excess of five (5) tons from operating on Third Street between Commercial and Cedar Streets. School busses, city vehicles and vehicles making deliveries would be exempt. Roll call vote passed 4-0 and Mayor Neil declared Ordinance 555 adopted and effective upon publication and signage placement.

The City received four bids for the 2008 Honda dirt bike:

Tracy Moore $131.00

Mike Timmer $252.76

Ken Mintey $300.00

Trent Ryan $326.00

Moved by Hakeman, seconded by Gaston to AWARD BID FOR 2008 HONDA CRF 100F DIRT BIKE to Trent Ryan.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Hakeman to adopt the FIRST READING OF ORDINANCE 556 SETTING WEIGHT LIMITS ON FOURTH STREET. The proposed ordinance would prohibit any vehicle with a gross weight in excess of five (5) tons from operating on Fourth Street between Commercial and Cedar Streets except for the months of October and November of each year. School busses, city vehicles and vehicles making deliveries would be exempt.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to suspend the rules requiring three readings and move the passage of the ordinance. Roll call vote passed 4-0 and Mayor Neil declared Ordinance 556 adopted and effective upon publication and signage placement.

The City Council reviewed information on SERVICE LINE WARRANTY PROGRAM. The program is administered through Utility Service Partners and endorsed by the Iowa League of Cities. If approved by the City, the program would afford all property owners in the City the opportunity to purchase service line insurance for water and sewer lines. The insurance would cover repairs of up to $8,500 per occurrence for line failure due to normal wear and tear, freezing, ground shifting and tree root invasion. The Council requested more information on premiums.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to adjourn at 7:39 PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk David Neil, Mayor

City of LaPorte City

Claims for 11/11/2019

Total Accounts Payable 171,249.38

Total Payroll Checks 19,414.52

Report Total 190,663.90

Fund Recap

October 2019 Receipts

October 2019 Receipts 572,527.34