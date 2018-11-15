City of La Porte City

COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS November 12, 2018

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session on November 12, 2018 at Hawkins Memorial Library. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Kristi Harrill, Mike Johnson and Brent Sadler present. Absent was Council member Tim Smith.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to approve the agenda.

Moved by Johnson, seconded by Sadler to approve the consent agenda including Minutes of October 22, 2018, disbursements totaling $158,691.87, Clerk’s Report and Police Report for October 2018.

Library Director Jolene Kronschnabel presented the LIBRARY REPORT for the third quarter of 2018. During the third quarter, the library presented 58 programs, circulated 6,107 items and patrons saved $61,110 by borrowing items from the library.

Moved by Johnson, seconded by Sadler to approve PUBLIC WORKS JOB DESCRIPTIONS. The job descriptions are for the Public Works Director, Street Foreman and Waste Water Grade III Operator.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to approve RESOLUTION 18-69 ASSIGNING JOB TITLES FOR PUBLIC WORKS effective November 12, 2018. The job titles were assigned as follows:

Public Works Director Sam Weich

Street Foreman Rob Williams

WW Grade III Operator Frank Laniohan

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to table discussion on STORYBOARD AT FIRE STATION MUSEUM.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to approve the FIRST READING OF ORDINANCE 543 – SEWER RATES. The ordinance includes two rate increases for sewer customers:

For all payments due after December 15, 2018, the minimum user charge shall be $27.50 plus $.015 per cubic foot of usage exceeding 750 cubic feet.

For all payments due after June 15, 2019, the minimum user charge shall be $29.00 plus $.02 per cubic foot of usage exceeding 750 cubic feet.

The second reading will take place on November 26, 2018.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to adopt RESOLUTION 18-70 APPROVING TRANSFER FROM PERMANENT FUND TO GENERAL FUND. The resolution approves the transfer of $521.33 from the Police Task Force Account in the Permanent Fund to the General Fund for the purchase of body armor and other equipment.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to adopt RESOLUTION 18-71 APPROVING TRANSFER FROM EQUIPMENT REPLACEMENT TO GENERAL FUND. The resolution approves the transfer of $117,229 from the Fire Department Account in the Equipment Replacement Fund to the General Fund for the purchase of a new fire truck.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to adopt RESOLUTION 18-72 APPROVING TRANSFER FROM EQUIPMENT REPLACEMENT TO GENERAL FUND. The resolution approves the transfer of $18,122.68 from the Police Department Account in the Equipment Replacement Fund to the General Fund for the purchase of a new police vehicle.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to adopt RESOLUTION 18-73 APPROVING TRANSFER FROM EQUIPMENT REPLACEMENT TO GENERAL FUND. The resolution approves the transfer of $18,806.33 from the Parks Improvement Account in the Equipment Replacement Fund to the General Fund for the purchase of a new playground equipment at the Aquatic Center.

The Council reviewed preliminary costs and plans for the development of SWEET 2nd ADDITION. The plans call for the development of eight lots at an estimated cost of $155,000.

The Council discussed a proposal for AGENDA MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE. The proposal from iCompass would provide a portal where Council and the public could view council meeting information, minutes and a calendar of upcoming meetings. Cost for the software is $3,500 annually. The Council took no action on the proposal.

The Council reviewed the PROPOSED BUDGET CALENDAR for the FY20 BUDGET. The budget must be certified to the State of Iowa by March 15, 2019.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to adjourn at 8:12PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk David Neil, Mayor

City of La Porte City

Claims for 11/12/2018

General Fund

Adv Syst, Contract 221.43

Adv Syst, Contract 139.40

Aflac, Ins 96.67

Belle Plaine Nursery, Wreaths 584.14

BH Waste, Contract 15,187.76

Black Hills Energy, Natural Gas 376.39

City Laundering, Cleaning 407.30

Davison K, Mileage 68.68

Dutton Braun, Legal 52.50

EBS, Health Ins Admin 149.89

EFTPS, PR Taxes 9,066.58

EBS, Flex 1,514.79

Gall’s Inc, Vest 648.34

Game Time, Playground 39,656.33

GIS Benefits, Met Life 276.74

Govoffice, Website 750.00

ILEA, MMPI Evaluation 150.00

IPERS, Pension 8,251.65

LPC Insurance Agency, Premium 39.00

La Porte City Printing, Pubs 619.16

LPC Motor Supply, Supplies 106.58

Mcfarland J, Batteries 169.41

Menards, Lock & Door Jamb Kit 175.93

Midwest Breathing, Qtrly Air Test 169.45

Miller Window, Cleaning 92.00

Monkeytown, Glass Cleaner 12.29

Morarend J, Yoga Classes 360.00

Mutual Of Omaha, Ltd Ins 101.29

Orkin Pest Control, Pest Control 69.43

US Postmaster, Stamps 100.00

Racom Corp, Edacs Access 27.44

Stocks A, Mileage 107.58

Teamsters, Union Dues 162.93

Thriftway, Supplies 18.53

IA Treas, PR Taxes 2,569.86

True North, Life Ins 397.10

Urb’s DIB, Flex Tape & Seal 183.50

Varsity Cleaners, Laundry 9.20

Wellmark Of Iowa, Health Ins 13,690.07

Wertjes Uniforms, Uniforms 1,557.25

Wex Bank, Fuel 847.09

Xpressions, Uniform Lettering 230.00

Total General 99,413.68

Equipment Replacement Fund

Keroff, Reimb For Cc Rental 50.00

Total Equipment Replacement 50.00

Road Use Tax Fund

Aspro Inc, Upm Cold Mix 933.80

Black Hills Energy, Natural Gas 35.19

Bmc Aggregates, Concrete Sand 684.65

EFPTS, PR Taxes 1,771.62

Home Depot, Shovels 91.92

IPERS, Pension 1,083.89

LPC Motor Supply, Supplies 70.08

Menards, Lock & Door Jamb Kit 59.94

Stetson, Llc, Cast Iron Skid Plate 721.74

IA Treas, PR Taxes 309.18

Urb’s DIB, Flex Tape & Seal 33.83

Wellmark Of Iowa, Health Ins 22.33

Total Road Use Tax 5,818.17

Debt Service Fund

Speer Financial, Tif Report 350.00

Total Debt Service 350.00

Capital Projects Fund

MSA, Ball Diamonds Eng 5,075.00

Total Capital Projects 5,075.00

Sewer Fund

Central Iowa Dist, Scrubs 103.00

City Laundering, Cleaning 247.55

EBS, Health Ins Admin 24.99

EFTPS, PR Taxes 1,149.66

GIS Benefits, Met Life 44.16

IPERS, Pension 783.23

LPC Motor Supply, Supplies 8.71

Manatts, Concrete 1,025.06

Menards, Lock & Door Jamb Kit 97.97

Mutual Of Omaha, Ltd Ins 21.75

Teamsters, Union Dues 11.07

IA Treas, PR Taxes 680.56

Urb’s DIB, Flex Tape & Seal 99.83

Van Meter, Circuit Breaker 1,809.97

Wellmark Of Iowa, Health Ins 1,808.02

Total Sewer 7,915.53

Ambulance Fund

Black Hills Energy, Natural Gas 39.02

Bound Tree Medical, Supplies 247.34

Covenant, Supplies 41.48

EFTPS, PR Taxes 154.34

GIS Benefits, Met Life 7.05

IPERS, PR Taxes 119.80

Mutual Of Omaha, Ltd Ins 2.87

Orkin Pest Control, Pest Control 18.46

Racom Corp, Edacs Access 27.44

IA Treas, PR Taxes 29.40

Varsity Cleaners, Laundry 15.00

Wellmark Of Iowa, Health Ins 324.74

Wex Bank, Fuel 150.64

Total Ambulance 1,177.58

Total Accounts Payable 119,799.96

Total Payroll Checks 38,891.91

Report Total 158,691.87

Fund Recap

General Fund 129,081.03

Equipment Replacement Fund 50.00

Road Use Tax Fund 10,656.45

Debt Service Fund 350.00

Capital Project Fund 5,075.00

Sewer Fund 11,743.01

Ambulance Fund 1,736.38

Grand Total 158,691.87

October 2018 Receipts

General 258,063.81

Equipment Replacement 514.00

Economic Development 930.03

Road Use Tax 20,481.50

Employee Benefits 69,752.66

Special Revenue TIF 69,246.54

Debt Service 73,138.01

Permanent Funds 347.24

Sewer 29,851.95

Ambulance 8,228.16

October 2018 Receipts 530,553.90