City of La Porte City

COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS November 25, 2019

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session on November 25, 2019. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Kristi Harrill, Brent Sadler and Tim Smith present. Absent was City Council member Brett Hakeman.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to approve the agenda.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to approve the consent agenda including Minutes of November 11, 2019 and disbursements totaling $76,262.25.

Council member Brett Hakeman arrived at 7:07 PM

Maggie Burger from Speer Financial presented the City’s Tax Increment Financing Report for FY21. In FY21, the City will request $85,000 in TIF revenues for bond payments on the Family Aquatic Center, $31,000 for Bishop Avenue and $25,000 to repay an interfund loan for Sweet Second Addition.

Moved by Sadler seconded by Smith to approve the FY21 TAX INCREMENT FINANCING CERTIFICATION FOR LA PORTE CITY URBAN RENEWAL AREA. For FY21, the City is requesting $85,000 in TIF revenues for bond payments on the Family Aquatic Center, $31,000 for Bishop Avenue.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to APPROVE FY21 TAX INCREMENT FINANCING CERTIFICATION FOR SWEET URBAN RENEWAL AREA. For FY21 the City is requesting $25,000 to repay an interfund loan for Sweet Second Addition.

The Council reviewed information on the SERVICE LINE WARRANTY PROGRAM. The program is administered through Utility Service Partners and endorsed by the Iowa League of Cities. If approved by the City, the program would afford all property owners in the City the opportunity to purchase service line insurance for water and sewer lines. The insurance would cover repairs of up to $8,500 per occurrence for line failure due to normal wear and tear, freezing, ground shifting and tree root invasion. Premiums for the coverage would be $6.75/mo for water, $7.75/mo for sewer and $9.99 for in home plumbing.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to authorize the City to enter in to the Service Line Warranty Program and forgo the optional revenue stream.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Harrill to adopt RESOLUTION 19-72 SETTING SALARY FOR CITY EMPLOYEE. The resolution sets that new salary for Waste Water Treatment Plant Operator Frank Laniohan at $19.75/hr. effective November 25, 2019.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to APPROVE PROPOSAL FOR ENGINEERING – MSA PROFESSIONAL SERVICES. The proposal is for design and platting of Sweet Third Addition with a lump sum fee of $9,000.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to APPROVE PROPOSAL FOR SURVEY – GPS, INC. The proposal is for topographic survey for Sweet Third Addition with a lump sum fee of $4,200.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Sadler to SET TIME AND DATE FOR PUBLIC HEARING ON PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS AND COST ESTIMATES – WOLF CREEK TRAIL AND PARKING. The public hearing will take place on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 7:00 PM.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Smith to adjourn at 7:42PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk David Neil, Mayor

City of La Porte City

Claims for 11/25/2019

Access Systems, Cont 76.63

Advanced Systems, Cont 249.14

American Legion, 2 4X6 Flags 52.00

Aspro Inc, Upm Cold Mix 529.84

Bergankdv, System Rec Renew 162.15

BHC Treas, Radio Fee Q2FY20 2,772.58

BHC Treasurer, Prop Taxes 670.00

CECHFP, Fuel 639.54

Don’s Truck Sales Inc, Motor, Hyd 291.33

EFPTS, PR Taxes 6,001.22

EBS, Admin/Testing 551.88

Farmers State Bank, Visa 5,319.18

Gis Benefits, Met Life 298.29

Goodyear Tire, 4 Tires 775.50

Govoffice, Annual Hosting Fee 750.00

Horvath K, 16 Books 96.00

IPERS, Pension 8,766.85

Kronschnabel J, Exp Reimb 71.93

LPC Connect, Telephone/Internet 991.75

La Porte City Utilities, Utilities 5,747.31

LPC Motor Supply, Battery 564.41

Michael Todd, Snow Plow Blades 622.71

Mutual Of Omaha, Ins 132.92

Paxson J, Amb Reimb 3.00

Storey Kenworthy Toner Cartridge 94.43

Superior Welding, Oxygen 50.83

Teamsters Local 238, Union Dues 115.00

Test America Inc, Testing 803.25

IA Treas, PR Taxes 2,140.00

Ultimate Safety Conc, Supplies 139.84

US Cellular, Cell Service 233.63

Wellmark, Health/Dental 16,274.13

Wolf Stream, Calcium Chloride 877.25

Total Accounts Payable 56,864.52

Total Payroll Checks 19,397.73

Report Total 76,262.25

Fund Recap

General 56,621.93

Road Use Tax 8,455.92

Sewer 9,222.43

Ambulance 1,961.97

Grand Total 76,262.25