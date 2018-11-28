City of La Porte City

COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS November 26, 2018

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session on November 26, 2018. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Kristi Harrill, Brent Sadler and Tim Smith present. Absent was Council member Mike Johnson.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to approve the agenda.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to approve the consent agenda including Minutes of November 12, 2018, disbursements totaling $151,890.82 and pool and recreation financial reports for 2018.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to approve the SECOND READING OF ORDINANCE 543 – SEWER RATES. The ordinance includes two rate increases for sewer customers:

For all payments due after December 15, 2018, the minimum user charge shall be $27.50 plus $.015 per

cubic foot of usage exceeding 750 cubic feet.

For all payments due after June 15, 2019, the minimum user charge shall be $29.00 plus $.02 per cubic foot of usage exceeding 750 cubic feet.

The third reading will take place at the next City Council meeting.

The Council reviewed a REQUEST FOR USE OF COMMUNITY CENTER. Be the Change Group Fitness asked for consideration of a decrease or no rent for use of the Community Center for a twice weekly exercise class. The Council discussed and acknowledged that allowing free use of the center would lead to other requests that would need to be allowed as well. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to regretfully deny the request.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Harrill to APPROVE FY18 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT. The report summarizes the financial activity of the City for FY18 and is required to be submitted to the State by December 1, 2018. In FY18, the City had total revenues of 3,707,984 and total expenditures of $3,694,222.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Smith to adopt RESOLUTION 18-74 AMENDING SALARIES OF CIY EMPLOYEES. The resolution sets new hourly rates for police officer Garret Husmann at $18.71 after attaining certification, and Waste Water III Operator Frank Laniohan at $22.50 after one year of service.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to adopt RESOLUTION 18-75 ADOPTING NEW PASSWORD POLICY. The password policy was suggested by the State auditor.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Sadler to adopt RESOLUTION 18-76 APPROVING TRANSFER FROM EQUIPMENT REPLACEMENT TO GENERAL FUND. The resolution approves the transfer of $17,999.64 from the fire department account in the equipment replacement fund to the general fund for the purchase of nine sets of bunker gear.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Smith to adopt RESOLUTION 18-77 CHANGING THE DATE OF THE FIRST COUNCIL MEETING IN DECEMBER. The date of the first City Council meeting in December from December 10th to December 12th.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to APPROVE THE MAYOR’S APPOINTMENT OF JEFF McFARLAND AS FIRE CHIEF. McFarland’s term will begin January 1, 2019 and will run for 2 years.

The Council reviewed proposed plans and costs for SWEET 2nd ADDITION. Preliminary cost estimates to develop eight lots, including water main are $250,000. The City could utilize Tax Increment Financing revenues to recoup the cost of they chose to develop the lots themselves. Based on current TIF revenues, the costs could be recouped in approximately 6 years.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Smith to adjourn at 7:32PM.

After adjournment, the City Council held a work session to review 2018 accomplishments and goals.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk David Neil, Mayor

City of La Porte City

Claims for 11/26/2018

General Fund

Adv Syst, Cont 105.92

Advantage Archives, Microfilming 725.00

Aschenbrenner J, Reimb 64.77

Bergankdv, Portable Hard Drive 158.00

Book Farm, Puppets 134.18

Brain Bucket Graphics, Vinyl 535.00

CECHFP, Fuel 46.82

Center Point Large Print, Books 46.14

Data Tech, Annual License 2,000.78

C Tech, Laptop Work 75.00

Ecolab, Pest Control 60.84

EFTPS, PR Taxes 4,466.54

Farmers State Bank, VISA 2,554.52

Clive Library, Books & Postage 30.00

GIS Benefits, Met Life 217.42

Hawkins Library, Wreaths 110.00

Horvath C, 1 Books 108.00

IIMC, 2019 Membership Fee 195.00

IPERS,Pension 8,360.82

Kanawha Library, Postage 6.00

Kronschnabel J, Mileage 26.38

LPC Telephone, Communication 650.44

LPC Utilities, Electric 2,538.75

McFarland J, Mileage 463.76

Monkeytown, Thermal Rolls 22.43

Racom Corp, Equip In New Truck 745.00

Sandry Supply, Bunker Gear 17,999.64

Stalker Concepts, Radar Gun 1,426.00

Stocks A, Mileage 27.06

Teamsters, Union Dues 82.91

IA Treas, State Tax 1,752.75

US Cellular, Cell Service 151.00

Total General 45,886.87

Road Use Tax Fund

Aspro Inc, 8th Street Overlay 69,062.50

BHC Engineer, Shouldering 701.18

CECHFP, Fuel 749.23

Coots Materials, Materials 960.49

EFTPS, PR Taxes 1,142.16

Farmers State Bank, VISA 267.49

IPERS, Pension 1,339.05

LPC Motor Supply, Inflator 123.00

Manatts, Concrete 2,065.38

Star Equipment, Screed 700.00

Teamsters, Union Dues 2.63

IA Treas, State Taxes 376.16

Total Road Use Tax 77,489.27

Wolf Creek Rehab Fund

MSA Prof Svc, Eng 2,550.00

Total Wolf Creek Rehab 2,550.00

Sewer Fund

CECHFP, Fuel 140.49

EFTPS, PR Taxes 395.62

Farmers State Bank, VISA 442.50

Gierke Robinson, Gloves 38.18

GIS Benefits, Met Life 44.16

IPERS, Pension 647.57

LPC Telephone, Communication 93.79

LPC Utilities, Electric 2,751.69

Teamsters, Union Dues 1.46

Test America Inc, Testing 662.55

IA Treas, State Tax 177.69

US Cellular, Cell Service 37.79

USA Bluebook, Float Switch 367.00

Van Meter, Switch,Circuit Breaker 332.72

Total Sewer 6,133.21

Ambulance Fund

EFTPS, PR Taxes 77.17

GIS Benefits, Met Life 7.05

IIPERS, Pension 119.80

LPC Telephone, Communication 120.25

LPC, Electric 107.29

IA Treas, State Tax 29.40

US Cellular, Cell Service 59.40

Total Ambulance 520.36

Total Accounts Payable 132,579.71

Total Payroll Checks 19,311.11

Report Total 151,890.82

Fund Recap

General Fund 60,407.67

Road Use Tax Fund 80,648.57

Wolf Creek Rehabilitation Fund 2,550.00

Sewer Fund 7,484.82

Ambulance Fund 799.76

Grand Total 151,890.82