City of La Porte City

COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS

October 14, 2019

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session October 14, 2019. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Brett Hakeman, Kristi Harrill and Tim Smith present. Absent was Council Member Brent Sadler

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Gaston seconded by Harrill to approve the agenda with the following change: Moving Item 8i Discussion on Police Policy Manual Ch 1 & 2 to the beginning of the agenda.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Hakeman to approve the consent agenda including Minutes of September 23, 2019, disbursements totaling $157,096.49, Clerk’s Report, Police Report and Administrative Report for September 2019.

The Council discussed Chapters 1 and 2 of the new police policy manual. As future chapters are developed, they will be forwarded to the City Council for review. When all chapters have been developed and reviewed, the City Council will adopt the entire policy manual.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to table HEARING REGARDING ORDER TO ABATE NUISANCE.

Moved by Harrill, seconded Gaston to approve the THIRD READING OF ORDINANCE 554 SETTING RATES FOR SOLID WASTE COLLECTION. The ordinance increases the charges for commercial garbage and recycling containers approximately 15%. Roll call vote passed 4-0 and Mayor Neil announced that the ordinance had passed and would be effective upon publication.

Moved by Hakeman, seconded by Smith to APPROVE FY19 URBAN RENEWAL REPORT. The report is submitted annually to the Iowa Department of Management and provides details on how the City expends Tax Increment Financing funds.

Moved by Gaston, seconded Hakeman to approve the FIRST READING OF ORDINANCE 555 SETTING WEIGHT LIMITS ON THIRD STREET. The proposed ordinance would prohibit any vehicle with a gross weight in excess of five (5) tons from operating on Third Street between Commercial and Cedar Streets. School busses, city vehicles and vehicles making deliveries would be exempt. The second reading will take place at the October 28 City Council meeting.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Smith to approve the FIRST READING OF ORDINANCE 554 SETTING WEIGHT LIMITS ON FOURTH STREET. The proposed ordinance would prohibit any vehicle with a gross weight in excess of five (5) tons from operating on Fourth Street between Commercial and Cedar Streets. School busses, city vehicles and vehicles making deliveries would be exempt. The second reading will take place at the October 28 City Council meeting.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Hakeman to APPROVE REQUEST TO ADVERTISE FOR SALE – CITY PROPERTY. The City will advertise for sale at 2008 Honda CRF 100F dirt bike with sealed bids due back to the City Clerk by noon on Friday, November 8th. Bids will be opened at the November 11 City Council meeting.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Hakeman to appoint HEATHER FREDERIKSEN TO THE PARKS AND RECREATION BOARD.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to adopt RESOLUTION 19-67 CHANGING THE LOCATION OF THE OCTOBER 28th CITY COUNCIL MEETING. The meeting will take place at Hawkins Library.

Moved Harrill, seconded by Gaston to adopt RESOLUTION 19-68 APPROVING STREET CLOSURES FOR FALL FESTIVAL. The resolution approves the closing of Main Street from Chestnut to Walnut Street on Sunday, October 20th from 11:00 to 5:00 PM for the Museum’s Fall Festival event.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Hakeman to APPROVE HEALTH, DENTAL AND VISION PLANS FOR 2020. Premiums for the City’s health plan will increase approximately 4% and dental premiums will increase approximately 3%. There is no increase scheduled for the vision plan. All plans are through Wellmark. Roll call vote passed 3-0 with Harrill abstaining due to conflict of interest.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Hakeman approve ADVANTAGE ADMINISTRATORS as the City’s benefits administrator for 2020. Annual cost will be approximately $1,100 vs. $2,500 for services from Employee Benefits Systems. All plans are through Wellmark. Roll call vote passed 3-0 with Harrill abstaining due to conflict of interest.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to adjourn at 7:34 PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk David Neil, Mayor

City of La Porte City

Claims for 10/14/2019

Ability Network Inc, Training 150.00

Adv Systems, Contract 171.16

Adv Systems, Contract 30.96

AFLAC, Ins 172.57

Ahlers & Cooney, Urban Renewal 217.00

Bergankdv, Contract Hours 5,950.00

BHC Auditor, Cons Comm 8,303.83

BHC Extension, Training 70.00

BHC Landfill, Garbage 160.93

Black Hawk Waste, Contract 15,244.56

Black Hills Energy, Natural Gas 576.80

City Laundering, Laundry 209.08

Dutton, Daniels, Et Al, Legal 267.79

EBS, Health Ins Admin 174.88

EFTPS, PR Taxes 11,865.28

Farmers State Bank, Visa 10.00

Fossil Industries, Story Board 583.00

GIS Benefits, Met Life 298.29

Grow Cedar Valley, Membership 410.00

Hawkins Library, Wreaths, 135.00

Image Trend, Annual Support 874.18

IAWD, Q3-19 Unemp 172.82

IPERS, Pension 14,603.87

LPC Printing, Printing & Pubs 396.52

LPC Motor Supply, Arctic Ban 412.06

LPC Vet Clinic Pc, Animal Control 64.00

Menards, Keypad Flexlock 373.25

Motorhead Mayhem, Oil Change 61.01

MSA Prof Svc, Main St Recon 17,850.00

Orkin Pest Control, Pest Control 107.89

P&K Midwest, Windowpane 433.87

Print Transformations, Story Bd 195.00

Shred-It, Document Destruction 45.00

Sides & Bown Con, Amb Roof 12,812.88

Storey Kenworthy, Garbage Bags 43.02

Superior Welding, Flowmeter 73.82

Teamsters, Union Dues 230.00

Test America Inc, Testing 835.80

Treas Of Iowa, State Taxes 3,193.00

Urb’s DIB, Supplies 210.16

Wellmark Of Iowa, Ins 16,406.49

Wertjes Uniforms, Holder 22.00

Wex Bank, Fuel 957.19

Witham Factory Outlets, Explorer Oil Change 51.05

Wordehoff Cont, Snow Pusher 2,500.00

Total Accounts Payable 117,926.01

Payroll Checks 39,170.48

Report Total 157,096.49

Fund Recap

General 101,860.04

Road Use Tax 15,819.75

Main Street Rehab 17,850.00

Sweet 2nd Addition 84.00

Sewer 8,376.21

Ambulance 13,106.49

Grand Total 157,096.49

September 2019 Receipts

General 107,685.50

Equipment Replacement 970.40

Economic Development 4,659.62

Road Use Tax 32,830.72

Employee Benefits 9,218.32

Special Revenue TIF 6,085.02

Debt Service 11,252.03

Permanent Funds 346.86

Sewer 32,906.05

Ambulance 11,302.69

September 2019 Receipts 217,257.21