COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS October 22, 2018

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session on October 22, 2018. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Kristi Harrill, Brent Sadler and Tim Smith present. Absent was Council member Mike Johnson.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to approve the agenda.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to approve the consent agenda including Minutes of October 8, 2018, disbursements totaling $36,224.09, Administrative Report and Ambulance Report for the 3rd quarter of 2018.

The Council reviewed JOB DESCRIPTIONS FOR PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR, STREET SUPERVISOR and WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT OPERATOR. Moved by Harrill seconded by Sadler to table approval of until changes can be made.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to table Resolution 18-69 ASSIGNING JOB TITLES FOR PUBLIC WORKS until changes to the job description are made.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Harrill to RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE RESIGNATION OF MUSEUM BOARD MEMBER ANGIE HUTTON. Hutton’s resignation will take effect November 30, 2018.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to approve the Mayor’s appointment of Dean Bostian and Dawn Hendershot to the MUSEUM BOARD. Bostian’s term will begin November 1, 2018 and run for five years and Hendershot’s term will begin December 1, 2018 and expire October 31, 2021.

The Council reviewed bond and rate calculations for the proposed SEWER TREATMENT PLANT UPGRADES. Based on current bond estimates, the City’s monthly base rate will need to be increased approximately 12% from $25.75 to $29.00 by the start of the project in order to meet the bonding requirements, and rates will need to increase 2% – 3% annually thereafter. The City has not increased sewer fees since 2013.

The Council reviewed cost estimates for MAIN STREET RECONSTRUCTION. The project would include replacement of the street, curb, sidewalk and street lights and water main. Full width replacement of the brick street with similar pavers is estimated at $2.2 million, while replacing the street with pavers in the drive lane and concrete in the parking is estimated at $1.7 million.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to adjourn at 8:13 PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk David Neil, Mayor

City of LaPorte City

Claims for 10/22/2018

General Fund

Adv Syst, Cont 111.32

Adv Syst, Cont 48.60

Bergankdv, Qtrly Server Check 200.00

Biblionix, Annual Sub 1,300.00

CECHFP, Bulk Oil 59.91

Covenant, Physical 355.20

Dutton Braun et al, Legal 112.50

EFTPA, PR Taxes 4,540.69

Farmers State Bank, VISA 4,482.95

Hawkeye CC, ILEA Basic 4,200.00

Heiman Equp, Heiman Supreme 955.97

IA Dept Pub Safety, IA Syst 300.00

IPERS, Pension 1,563.04

Kirkwood CC, Training Amb 110.00

Kronschnabel J, Mileage 44.71

LPC Ins, Work Comp Audit (515.00)

LPC Printing, Pubs 913.59

LPC Utilities, Electric 3,454.86

LPC Motor Supply, Supplies 87.36

US Postmaster, Stamps 50.00

Swank Movie Licensing License 215.00

Teamsters, Union Dues 85.98

Thriftway, Supplies 63.37

Turner K, 2018 Garden Supplies 39.47

US Cellular, Cell Phone 151.00

Witham Factory Outlets, 6 Keys 29.98

Total General 22,960.50

Economic Development Fund

Adv Env, Asbestos Removal 87.00

Farmers State Bank, VISA 355.45

INRCOG, Urban Revit 870.00

Total Economic Development 2,212.45

Road Use Tax Fund

Barco, Traffic Cones & Broom 894.15

CECHFP, Bulk Oil 2,442.81

EFTPS, PR Taxes 874.11

Farmers State Bank, VISA 636.98

LPC Motor Supply, Supplies 127.58

Manatts, Concrete 1,034.00

Mid Iowa Equip, Sweeper Parts 521.61

Total Road Use Tax Fund 6,531.24

Employee Benefits Fund

LPC Ins, Work Comp Audit (4,886.14)

Total Employee Benefits (4,886.14)

Sewer Fund

CECHFP, Bulk Oil 179.73

Schmitz & Sons, Inc, Black Dirt 140.00

EFTPS, PR Taxes 402.10

Farmers State Bank, VISA 299.96

LPC Ins, Work Comp Audit 904.56

LPC Utilities, Electric 1,949.88

Menards, Supplies 32.71

Pollution Control, Repair Pump 4,688.00

Teamsters, Union Dues 1.52

Test America Inc, Testing 835.80

US Cellular, Cell Phone 37.78

USA Bluebook, Safety Shirt 63.13

Total Sewer 9,535.17

Ambulance Fund

Bound Tree Medical, Supplies 538.06

Covenant Med, Drugs 656.00

EFTPS, PR Taxes 77.15

LPC Ins, Work Comp Audit 12,110.58

LPC Utilities, Electric 108.10

US Postmaster, Stamps 50.00

Superior Welding, Oxygen 108.83

US Cellular, Cell Phone 59.41

Waterloo Fire Rescue, Mutual Aid 300.00

Total Ambulance 14,008.13

Total Accounts Payable 50,361.35

Total Payroll Checks 18,862.74

Report Total 69,224.09

Fund Recap

General 37,775.27

Economic Development 2,212.45

Road Use Tax 8,916.87

Employee Benefits (4,886.14)

Sewer 10,918.10

Ambulance 14,287.54

Grand Total 69,224.09