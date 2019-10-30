City of La Porte City

COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS October 28, 2019

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session at Hawkins Library on October 28, 2019. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Brett Hakeman, Kristi Harrill, Brent Sadler and Tim Smith present.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Move by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to approve the agenda.

During citizen comments, Glenn Moore commented that he did not agree with the proposed ordinances to set weight limits on 3rd and 4th Streets. Rick Ogle with Mid Iowa Coop also spoke regarding traffic at the elevator. He stated that he did not think that 8th Street and the intersection at Cedar Street are wide enough for multiple trucks. Marc Mahood said that the proposed ordinances were a slap in the face to farmers and agreed that the 4th and Commercial intersection is too narrow and will become too congested during harvest and that the City is making it too difficult for farmers to get their crops to the Coop. Council member Brent Sadler said that the City Council is not trying to make things more difficult for farmers, but that the City has an obligation to its citizens to maintain the streets. Mayor Neil stated that the loads of grain coming down 4th Street to the Coop get larger and larger every year and the road is quickly deteriorating. 4th Street recently received an asphalt overlay costing $53,000 in an effort to preserve the street surface until it can be reconstructed. The weight limit ordinance was proposed as a way to further help the street last. Estimated costs to rebuild 4th Street are over $1 million and the City is approximately 3 – 5 years away from being able to bond for the project without a substantial tax increase. Neil also stated that while the City does receive approximately 295,000 each year in Road Use Tax for street repair and maintenance, none of it is designated for farm to market roads. 8th Street, where the City would prefer to have heavy vehicles travel is a designated farm to market road and could be eligible for farm to market road funding in the future. Neither 3rd or 4th Street are designated farm to market roads, as such, neither would ever be eligible for farm to market funding and their repair and maintenance costs are the sole responsibility of the City and it residents. Steve Hager addressed the City Council also indicating that he was opposed to the weight limits, as it inconveniences farmers bringing their grain in from west of the community and would likely cause traffic backups along both sides of 8th Street. He asked if the Council would consider instituting the weight limits for 10 months out of the year and allowing heavy truck traffic on 4th Street during harvest. Alice Werner indicated that she thought farmers would take their business elsewhere if the City put weight limits on 4th Street. She suggested that the City should forgo other street projects to repair 4th Street for the farm traffic.

Becky Webb spoke to the City Council regarding her request to rent the Community Center and whether a deposit would be required.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Smith to approve the consent agenda including Minutes of October 14, 2019, disbursements totaling $139,893.97 and the Ambulance Report for the third quarter of 2019.

Dysart Police Chief Joe Hols addressed the City Council regarding the UNION SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICER PROGRAM. The SRO Program would put an officer full-time in the Union School buildings throughout the school year. The objective of the program would be to establish relationships and rapport with the students and staff in the Union Schools. The program would also provide educational opportunities as well as after school programs. Cost of the program would be split evenly between the City of Dysart and the Union Community School District.

Library Director Jolene Kronschnabel provided the LIBRARY REPORT FOR QUARTER 3 OF 2019. For the third quarter of 2019, the library hosted 73 programs, circulated over 7,000 items and patrons saved over $54,000 by borrowing books from the library.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to approve the SECOND READING OF ORDINANCE 555 SETTING WEIGHT LIMITS ON THIRD STREET. The proposed ordinance would prohibit any vehicle with a gross weight in excess of five (5) tons from operating on Third Street between Commercial and Cedar Streets. School busses, city vehicles and vehicles making deliveries would be exempt. The third reading will take place at the November 11, 2019 City Council meeting.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Hakeman to take no action on the SECOND READING OF ORDINANCE 556 SETTING WEIGHT LIMITS ON FOURTH STREET.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Smith to direct the clerk to prepare an ordinance placing a 5-ton weight limit on 4th Street between Commercial and Cedar Streets except for the months of October and November each year. The ordinance will be considered for adoption at the November 11, 2019 City Council meeting.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Harrill to RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE RESIGNATION OF PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION MEMBER. Richard Sides resigned effective October 15, 2019.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to APPROVE FY19 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT. The report is a financial accounting as required by the State of City activities for the fiscal year that began July 1, 2018 and ended June 30, 2019. For FY19 the City recorded $3,821,728 in revenues and $3,683,654 in expenditures resulting in an increase in fund balance of $138,704. Total fund balance at June 30, 2019 was $2,693,314.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Sadler to ADOPT RESOLUTION 19-69 AMENDING FEE SCHEDULE. The amendment adds a $300.00 refundable deposit and proof of insurance requirement for anyone requesting to have streets closed for private events.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Smith to adopt RESOLUTION 19-70 CHANGING THE DATE OF THE FIRST CITY COUNCIL MEETING IN DECEMBER 2019. The meeting date will be moved from Monday, December 9th to Tuesday, December 10th due to scheduling conflicts for a majority of the City Council.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Smith to adopt RESOLUTION 19-71 APPROVING STREET CLOSURES FOR TREE LIGHTING EVENT. The resolution approves the closing of Main Street from Commercial Street to Locust Street on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM for the holiday tree lighting event.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Sadler to adjourn at 8:40 PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk David Neil, Mayor

City of La Porte City

