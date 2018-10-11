City of La Porte City

COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS October 8, 2018

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session on October 8, 2018. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Kristi Harrill, Mike Johnson, Brent Sadler and Tim Smith present.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Smith to approve the agenda.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to approve the consent agenda including Minutes of September 24, 2018, disbursements totaling $239,538.36, Clerk’s Report, Police Report and Administrative Report for September 2018.

Maggie Burger from Speer Financial reviewed the City’s Tax Increment Financing and Debt Service Report for FY20. In FY20, the City will make payments on three general obligation bonds, 2012 (Street Reconstruction), 2013 (Aquatic Center) and 2016 (Bishop Ave Reconstruction). Principal and interest payment for the three will total $363,437.50, with $205,920.00 generating from the City’s tax levy, $112,972.50 from Tax Increment Financing and $44,545.00 from the sewer fund.

Moved by Johnson, seconded by Harrill to APPROVE THE FY20 TIF CERTIFICATIONS. The certifications will allow the City to collect the following Tax Increment Financing amounts:

Aquatic Center Bond $85,000

Bishop Avenue Bond $31,000

Sweet Addition Loans $70,000

Mayor Neil announced that the date and time had arrived for the PUBLIC HEARING ON ADOPTING CODE OF ORDINANCES. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to OPEN THE PUBLIC HEARING. Moved by Smith, seconded by Sadler to RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE PROOF OF PUBLICATION. Mayor Neil asked if any written comments were received and there were none. Mayor Neil asked if there were any comments from those in attendance and there were none. Moved by Gaston, seconded by Smith to CLOSE THE PUBLIC HEARING.

Mayor Neil announced that the date and time had arrived for the PUBLIC HEARING ON FY19 BUDGET AMENDMENT. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to OPEN THE PUBLIC HEARING. Moved by Gaston, seconded by Smith to RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE PROOF OF PUBLICATION. Mayor Neil asked if any written comments were received and there were none. Mayor Neil asked if there were any comments from those in attendance and there were none. Moved by Smith, seconded by Harrill to CLOSE THE PUBLIC HEARING.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to approve the SECOND READING OF ORDINANCE 541 TO CHANGE THE ZONING CLASSIFICATION OF CERTAIN PROPERTY FROM R1 “RESIDENTIAL” to C-2 “COMMERCIAL”. The properties for the proposed rezoning are Black Hawk County parcels 8712-25-431-015, 8712-25-431-003 and 8712-25-431-016. Parcels 8712-25-431-003 and 8712-25-431-016 are owned by the City of La Porte City. Moved by Smith, seconded by Johnson to waive the requirement for three readings and move to adoption. Roll call vote passed 5-0 and Mayor Neil declared Ordinance 541 adopted and effective upon publication.

Moved by Johnson, seconded by Smith to approve the FIRST READING OF ORDINANCE 542 ADOPTING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES. The code was recently updated to include legislating and language changes. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to waive the requirement for three readings and move to adoption. Roll call vote passed 5-0 and Mayor Neil declared Ordinance 542 adopted and effective upon publication.

The Council reviewed samples and costs estimates for a stone engraved with “Oleen’s Garden” for the garden around the Veterans Memorial. Cost estimate for the stone is approximately $300.00.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Johnson to adopt RESOLUTION 18-65 CHANGING THE LOCATION OF THE NOVEMBER 12, 2018 City Council meeting. The meeting will take place at Hawkins Memorial Library.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to adopt RESOLUTION 18-66 APPROVING STREET CLOSURES FOR MUSEUM FALL FESTIVAL. Main Street between Sycamore Street and Chestnut Street and Chestnut Street between Main Street and First Street will be closed from 9:00AM – 4:00PM on October 14, 2018.

Moved by Johnson seconded by Smith to adopt RESOLUTION 18-67 APPROVING AMENDED APPLICATION FOR URBAN REVITALIZATION PROGRAM. The application form was amended to include commercial properties, which are eligible for the program.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to adopt RESOLUTION 18-68 APPROVING FY19 BUDGET AMENDMENT. The amendment includes increases in expenditures for training and capital equipment for public safety, wages for mosquito spraying, improvements to the ball diamonds and Wolf Creek Park and windows and roof for City Hall. Total amendments are $136,700.00 and will be paid from reserve accounts.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Johnson to approve the FY18 URBAN RENEWAL REPORT. The report is the City’s annual accounting of Tax Increment Financing funds received and spent and is submitted to the Department of Management.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to approve PROPOSAL FOR DESIGN AND ENGINEERING – WASHINGTON STREET STORM SEWER. The estimated fee for work is $24,100

Moved by Smith, seconded by Harrill to approve sale of seven handguns by the La Porte City Police Department and a number of miscellaneous items by the La Porte City FFA Ag & Historical Museum. The Police department has recently replaced the guns with newer models. The guns will be sold to current officers of the department for the same price the department would have received on trade-in. The museum items include three school desks, two large iron wheels, a hay fork, a homemade wooden bookcase and two flag stands, all of which are not used by the museum, are of unknown provenance and have been in storage for some time.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Johnson to approve HEALTH AND DENTAL INSURANCE RENEWAL FOR 2018-19. The City’s plan renews December 1, 2018 and will include an overall premium increase of 18%. Motion carried 4-0 with Harrill abstaining due to a conflict of interest.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Smith to offer the AVESIS VISION PLAN to employees at their own cost.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to APPROVE LETTER OF SUPPORT FOR PEOPLE FOR BIKES GRANT APPLICATION. The $10,000 grant is for the reconstruction of the bike trail bridge over Wolf Creek.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to APPROVE SALE OF CITY APPAREL. The City will offer two designs in shirts for adults and youth. All proceeds will go toward the Wolf Creek Park project.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Smith to adjourn at 8:02PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk David Neil, Mayor

City of La Porte City

Claims for 10/8/2018

General Fund

Advanced Systems, Std Pmt 166.09

AFLAC, Ins 296.67

BHC Auditor, Cons Comm 6,739.20

BHC Extension, Applicator Reg 105.00

BH Waste, Contract 15,215.76

Black Hills Energy, Natural Gas 505.90

CECHFP, Fuel 56.68

City Laundering, Cleaning 329.35

Clarke Mosquito, Biomist 1,742.80

EBS, Health Ins Admin 157.64

EFTPS, PR Taxes 4,821.41

EBS, Flex 174.04

GIS Benefits, Met Life 529.02

Goodyear Tire, Tires 234.40

Heiman Fire Equip, Equip 146.05

Heiman Inc, New Fire Truck 151,031.00

IAWD, Q3-18 Unemployment 121.54

IPERS, Pension 8,808.45

LPC Printing, Pubs 585.66

LPC Motor Supply, Oil & Filter 53.59

Monkeytown, Hand Soap 32.50

Mutual Of Omaha, Ins 109.80

Orkin Pest Control, Pest Control 68.75

Racom Corp, Edacs Access 27.44

Radar Road Tec, Cert 165.00

Sandry Fire Supply, Boots 377.18

Simmering-Cory, Code Update 1,300.00

Teamsters, Union Dues 81.09

IA Treas, State Taxes 1,831.46

Urb’s DIB, Screwdriver Set 41.16

Wex Bank, Fuel 955.30

Total General 196,809.93

Equipment Replacement Fund

Hanuik S, Refund CC Rental 50.00

Total Equipment Replacement 50.00

Economic Development Fund

Adv Env, Asbestos Inspection 1,045.00

Total Economic Development 1,045.00

Road Use Tax Fund

Black Hawk Rental, Gator Line 39.99

Black Hills Energy, Natural Gas 32.91

BMC Aggregates, Concrete Sand 384.17

CECHFP, Fuel 906.83

Don’s Truck Sales Inc, Parts 71.44

EFTPS, PR Taxes 876.23

IPERS, Pension 1,145.88

LPC Motor Supply, Oil & Filter 16.14

Powerplan, Wiper Arm & Blades 503.01

Star Equipment, Rent Equip 1,530.00

Tifco Industries, Welding Helmet 178.93

IA Treas, State Taxes 332.34

Total Road Use Tax 6,017.87

Wolf Creek Rehab Fund

MSA Prof Svc, Trail Design 3,825.00

Total Wolf Creek Rehab 3,825.00

Sewer Fund

CECHFP, Fuel 170.03

City Laundering, Cleaning 198.04

EBS, Health Ins Admin 24.24

EFTPS, PR Taxes 422.93

GIS Benefits, Met Life 88.32

Home Depot, Gloves 27.82

IAWD, Q3-18 Unemployment 9.40

IPERS, Pension 739.17

Mutual Of Omaha, Ins 21.75

Teamsters Union Dues 1.41

Test America Inc, Testing 949.20

IA Treas, State Taxes 208.80

Urb’s DIB, Screwdriver Set 3.12

Van Meter, Grn Lite 36.35

Waterloo Bldg, WWTP Roof 5,715.00

Total Sewer 8,615.58

Ambulance Fund

BHC Auditor, Cons Comm 1,684.80

Black Hills Energy, Natural Gas 31.35

EFTPS, PR Taxes 77.17

GIS Benefits, Met Life 14.10

IAWD, Q3-18 Unemployment 4.30

IPERS, Pension 119.80

LPC Motor Supply, Oil & Filter 61.52

Mutual Of Omaha, Ins 2.87

Orkin Pest Control, Pest Control 18.27

Racom Corp, Edacs Access 27.44

Superior Welding, Oxygen 47.95

IA Treas, State Taxes 29.40

Varsity Cleaners, Laundry 21.00

Wex Bank, Fuel 245.13

Total Ambulance 2,385.10

Total Accounts Payable 218,748.48

Total Payroll Checks 20,789.88

Report Total 239,538.36

Fund Recap

General 213,493.39

Equipment Replacement 50.00

Economic Development 1,045.00

Road Use Tax 8,381.36

Wolf Creek Rehabilitation 3,825.00

Sewer 10,079.11

Ambulance 2,664.50

Grand Total 239,538.36

September 2018 Receipts

General 76,034.10

Equipment Replacement 12,808.99

Economic Development 1,341.56

Road Use Tax 33,151.09

Employee Benefits 8,652.00

Special Revenue TIF 5,564.49

Debt Service 8,774.66

Permanent Funds 12,615.77

Sewer 25,541.48

Ambulance 10,225.04

September 2018 Receipts 194,709.18