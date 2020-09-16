City of La Porte City

COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS

September 14, 2020

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session on September 14, 2020. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Kristi Harrill, Brent Sadler and Tim Smith present. Absent was Council member Brett Hakeman.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the Council members present.

Moved by Sadler seconded by Smith to approve the consent agenda including Minutes of August 24 and September 9, 2020, disbursements totaling $855,877.96, Clerk’s and Police Reports for August 2020 and Administrative Report.

Maggie Burger with Speer Financial presented the City’s TIF REPORT FOR FY22. The report details the City’s debt service, tax increment financing revenue abatement and debt capacity for the upcoming fiscal year.

Council Member Brett Hakeman arrived at 7:17PM.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Smith to approve FY22 TIF CERTIFICATION – LA PORTE CITY URBAN RENEWAL AREA. For FY22, the City will certify $1,204,000 in debt from the Main Street project and request $30,000 in TIF revenues for the Bishop Avenue bond payment and $86,000 for the Main Street bond payment.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to approve FY22 TIF CERTIFICATION – SWEET ADDITION RENEWAL AREA. For FY22, the City will certify $299,170 in debt from the Sweet 2nd and 3rd Addition project and request $100,000 in TIF revenues for Sweet Addition bond payment and Low to Moderate Income set aside.

Ryan Hosch with MSA Professional Service provided a MAIN STREET RECONSTRUCTION UPDATE. Midwest’s paving crew is expected to finish all concrete work in the 400 and 500 blocks by Sept 18th with the exception of the plaza in the 200 block as the City is waiting for information on the shade structure footings. Once that information is received, they will finish paving the plaza as well. Petersen Concrete poured the seating wall in the plaza on September 14th. Culver’s paver crew finished with the 300 block the first week of September. They will begin work in the 400 block on September 14th. After work delays because of damage to their shop from the derecho and the week of September 7th due to rain, Culvers has asked for a 14-day extension (to October 29th) to finish the street pavers through the 500 block. MSA will prepare a change order for the additional days for approval at the September 28, 2020 Council meeting. Although the 300 block is substantially complete, Midwest will delay opening the block to traffic until the street lights are set and the pavement markings are complete to avoid anticipated parking issues once the block reopens. That work is expected to start the week of September 14th.

Moved by Sadler seconded by Gaston to APPROVE PAY APPLICATION #5 – MAIN STREET RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT. Total for this pay application is $616,757.02.

The City reviewed BIDS FOR MAIN STREET LIGHT POLES AND HOLIDAY DECORATIONS. Bids for light poles were received from David Neil (1 pole for $36.00), Jeff Davis (3 poles for $35.00 ea.) and Duane Craft (32 poles for $15.84 ea.). Moved by Gaston, seconded by Hakeman to accept bids and approve sale of poles to bidders. Each bidder will be offered their choice of poles beginning with the highest bidder. No bids were received for the holiday decorations.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Harrill to approve FIRST READING OF ORDINANCE 562 – SIDEWALK REGULATIONS – C-1 COMMERCIAL DISTRICT. The ordinance sets forth rules for placement of merchandise and decorative items in the Main Street District.

The Council reviewed OTHER MAIN STREET REGULATIONS related to use and/or closure of Main Street for private and community events, included prohibited practiced and insurance requirements. Council recommendation to include a deposit requirement for use and/or closure of streets. The Council will consider the completed list for approval on September 28th.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to APPROVE RESOLUTION 20-66 AMENDING CITY CREDIT CARD POLICY. The resolution removes Emily Nelson from the list of approved credit card holders and adds Deposit Only card holders Jane Whittlesey, Amanda Stocks, Katie Davison and Jolene Kronschnabel. The cards allow cardholders to make electronic deposits to the City’s bank accounts at Farmer’s State Bank.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to APPROVE RESOLUTION 20-67 ADOPTING FAIR HOUSING POLICY. The policy is required as part of the City’s participation in the Housing Rehab Grant Program.

Moved by Hakeman, seconded by Gaston to APPROVE RESOLUTION 20-68 ADOPTING EQUAL EMPLOYMENT. The policy is required as part of the City’s participation in the Housing Rehab Grant Program.

Moved by Gaston, seconded Smith to APPROVE RESOLUTION 20-69 ADOPTING ANTI-DISPLACEMENT/RELOCATION POLICY. The policy is required as part of the City’s participation in the Housing Rehab Grant Program.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to APPROVE SALE OF CITY MAINTAINER to Gary Wordehoff for $25,000.00.

The Council reviewed a REQUEST FOR STREET CLOSURE by the La Porte City Lions Club for October 16-18. The Lions are planning an event encompassing an area from Tama Street through the 200 block of Main Street including the City parking lot. Plans include food vendors, a beer tent and live music. Until the entire Main Street project is completed, Midwest Concrete maintains control and liability responsibility for the entire project area. The City will discuss with Midwest to determine if they will allow the event.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Harrill to adjourn at 8:33PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk Dave Neil, Mayor

City of La Porte City

Claims for 9/14/2020

