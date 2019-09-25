City of La Porte City

COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS September 23, 2019

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session September 23, 2019. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Brett Hakeman, Kristi Harrill and Brent Sadler present. Absent was Council Member Tim Smith.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to approve the agenda.

Moved by Harrill seconded by Gaston to approve the consent agenda including Minutes of September 9, 2019, disbursements totaling $59,622.60, Clerk’s Report for August 2019 and approval of liquor permit for Casey’s General Store. Roll call vote passed 3-0 with Sadler abstaining due to a conflict of interest.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to approve the SECOND READING OF ORDINANCE 554 SETTING RATES FOR SOLID WASTE COLLECTION. The ordinance increases the charges for commercial garbage and recycling containers approximately 15%. The third reading will take place at the October 14, 2019 City Council meeting.

Moved by Sadler seconded Hakeman to approve RESOLUTION 16-64 TO APPROVE CLOSURE OF 200 BLOCK OF MAIN STREET. The resolution approves the closure of Main Street from Locust to Commercial Street from noon – 1:00 AM on Friday October 4, 2019 for a private event.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to approve RESOLUTION 16-65 SETTING STIPEND FOR FIRE RESCUE SERVICE. Effective November 1, 2019, department members will be paid $20 per call for a call lasting no more than 4 hours, $50 per call for all calls lasting more than 4 hours and $10 for non-transport or medical assist calls. Officer annual stipend will remain unchanged.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to adopt RESOLUTION 19-66 APPROVING TRANSFER FROM PERMANENT FUND TO GENERAL FUND. The resolution approves the transfer of $3,668.75 from the Police Task Force Account in the Permanent Fund to the General Fund to offset the cost of body cameras.

Moved by Hakeman, seconded by Gaston to APPROVE ASPRO OVERLAY PROJECTS. The projects include the overlay of Bruce Lane from Bluff Street to Hillcrest, Valley Drive from Hillcrest to Pleasant Drive at an estimated cost of $48,984.90 and 4th Street from Cedar to Maple Street at an estimated cost of $53,272.00. Work is expected to be completed this fall.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill APPROVE THE MAYOR’S APPOINTMENT OF SHERRY SHEFFLER TO THE FFA HISTORICAL & AG MUSEUM BOARD. Sheffler’s term will begin immediately and expire October 31, 2021.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to APPROVE RELEASE OF MORTGAGE – 213 MAIN STREET as the economic development loan to Whittlesey Property Management has been repaid in full.

Moved by Hakeman, seconded by Harrill to APPROVE MEMBERSHIP APPLICATION TO GROW CEDAR VALLEY.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to adjourn at 7:23 PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk David Neil, Mayor

City of La Porte City

Claims for 9/23/2019

Access Syst, Cont 75.64

Acco, Pump Motor 6,178.64

Adv Syst, License Fees 700.51

Adv Archives, Digitization 1,346.44

Allen T, LG Cert Reimb 67.50

BHC Treas, Shield Yrly Support 500.00

BH EMS, 2019 Membership Dues 50.00

Bound Tree Medical, Supplies 183.67

CECHFP, Fuel 1,686.86

Cedar Bend HS, Stray 30.00

Center Point Large Print, Books 46.74

Corpman M, LG Cert Reimb 195.00

Dream Steam, Carpet Cleaning 156.78

C Tech, Computer/Wifi Work 50.00

EBS, Health Ins Admin 174.88

EFTPS, PR Taxes 6,250.90

Farmers State Bank – VISA 1,532.47

Harrill J, Uniform Reimb 89.85

Hartz A, Uniform Reimb 139.09

IAWD, Q4-18 Unemp 27.14

IPERS, Pension 1,563.04

Kronschnabel J, Library Dvd’s 239.78

LPC Connect, Telephone/Internet 947.06

LPC Utilities, Utilities 9,416.33

Lexipol, LLC, Subscription 2,757.00

LPC Motor Supply, Battery 94.36

Mercy One, Supplies 849.28

Morarend J, Yoga-13 Weeks 390.00

Mutual Of Omaha, Ins 132.92

Oberhauser R, LG Cert Reimb 97.50

Overdrive, FY20Bridges 581.75

P&K Midwest, Spindle 126.10

Rathe M, LG Cert Reimb 97.50

Sadler M, LG Cert Reimb 90.00

Sams Club, Pool Concessions 165.08

Sandry Fire Supply, Pants 812.44

Sash M, LG Cert Reimb 97.50

IA Library, FY20 Bridges Sub 76.00

Storey Kenworthy, Supplies 81.03

Superior Welding, Oxygen 27.59

Swank Movie, License 226.00

Teamsters, Union Dues 107.00

The Lifeguard Store, Shipping 15.00

US Cellular, Cell Service 249.76

Varsity Cleaners, Laundry Service 12.00

Waterloo Medical, Mutual Aid 136.00

Total Accounts Payable 38,870.13

Total Payroll Checks 20,752.47

Report Total 59,622.60

Fund Recap

General 44,522.40

Road Use Tax 6,147.22

Sewer 6,798.25

Ambulance 2,154.99

Grand Total 59,622.86

August 2019 Receipts

General 82,592.90

Equipment Replacement 10,926.00

Economic Development 1,470.67

Road Use Tax 33,018.88

Employee Benefits 10.82

Special Revenue TIF 6.90

Debt Service 10.97

Permanent Funds 872.37

Sewer 31,961.63

Ambulance 10,840.69

August 2019 Receipts 171,711.83