COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS September 9, 2019

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session September 9, 2019. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Kristi Harrill, Brent Sadler and Tim Smith present. Absent was Council member Brett Hakeman.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to approve the agenda.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Smith to approve the consent agenda including Minutes of August 26, 2019, disbursements totaling $76,315.78 and Police Report for August 2019.

The Council considered a REQUEST TO CLOSE 200 BLOCK OF MAIN STREET for private event. Nick Mullnix and Leah Harp are requesting permission to close the 200 block of Main Street on October 4, 2019 from noon until 1:00 AM for a wedding reception and street dance.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Sadler to adopt RESOLUTION 19-62 APPROVING FY19 STREET FINANCE REPORT. The report is submitted to the Iowa Department of Transportation and details the City’s expenditures from the Road Use Tax fund and other funds for street construction, repairs and maintenance.

Moved by Gaston, seconded by Harrill to adopt RESOLUTION 19-63 SETTING FACILITY RENTAL FEES. The resolution sets the rental fee for the community center at $75 for weekend and holiday rentals and $35.00 for weeknight rentals. Rental fee for the City park shelter will be $50.00 per day. The new rates will go into effect for all new reservations scheduled after September 30, 2019.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to adopt the FIRST READING OF ORDINANCE 554 SETTING RATES FOR SOLID WASTE COLLECTION. The ordinance increases the charges for commercial garbage and recycling containers approximately 15%. The second reading will take place at the September 23, 2019 City Council meeting.

The Council review figures for proposed NEW STIPEND PAY FOR LA PORTE CITY FIRE RESCUE SERVICE. The proposal changes the pay structure from hourly to a per call stipend and eliminates training and on call pay.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to APPROVE CONTRACT FOR DESIGN FOR WOLF CREEK TRAIL AND PARKING LOT IMPROVEMENTS. The estimated fee for work is $35,000.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Gaston to adjourn at 7:46 PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk David Neil, Mayor

City of LaPorte City

Claims for 9/9/2019

Acco, Chemicals 1,022.50

Adv Syst, Contract 166.09

Adv Syst, Contract 27.40

AFLAC, Ins 172.57

BH Abstract, Update Abstract 230.00

BHC Treasurer, Pro Rated Taxes 383.33

BH Waste, Contract 15,291.56

Black Hills Energy, Natural Gas 385.34

City Laundering, Laundry 202.12

Dream Steam, Carpet Cleaning 664.30

Dutton, Et Al, Legal 280.00

EFTPS, PR Taxes 6,467.19

Game Time,Hardware 539.50

Hartz A, Uniform Reimb 37.44

IAMU, HISS Sept-Nov 2019 550.89

IAWD, Q4-18 Unemp 27.14

IPERS, Pension 14,822.56

LPC Printing, Pubs 200.82

LPC Motor Supply, Car Battery 325.00

MSA Prof Svc, Main St Recon 3,570.00

Orkin Pest Control, Pest Control 107.89

US Postmaster, Stamps 110.00

Proshield, Fire Extinguisher 945.00

Radar Road Tec, Radar Cert 105.00

Sides & Bown, Window Install 949.93

Stocks A, Mileage 9.79

Storey Kenworthy, Supplies 36.62

Teamsters, Union Dues 107.00

Test America, Testing 888.30

IA Treas, State Taxes 3,345.00

Urb’s DIB, Supplies 120.49

Varsity Cleaners, Laundry 15.00

Weich S, Uniform Reimb 95.37

Wex Bank, Fuel 1,490.14

Total Accounts Payable 53,691.28

Payroll Checks 22,624.50

Report Total 76,315.78

Fund Recap

General 58,419.68

Economic Development 383.33

Road Use Tax 7,700.77

Main Street Rehab 3,570.00

Sewer 5,173.74

Ambulance 1,068.26

Grand Total 76,315.78