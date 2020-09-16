COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS

September 9, 2020

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in special session on September 9, 2020. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 7:30 PM with Council Members Kristi Harrill and Brent Sadler present in person and Council Member Jasmine Gaston present electronically.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Sadler to approve the agenda.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to AUTHORIZE MAYOR NEIL TO ENER INTO AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE PROPERTY LOCATED AT 504 HWY 218 N FOR $130,000.00.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to adjourn at 7:38PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk Dave Neil, Mayor