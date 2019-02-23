With sub-zero temperatures and massive piles of snow currently dominating the landscape, a dip in the La Porte City Family Aquatic Center is probably the last thing on the minds of local residents. Not so for City staff, though, who already are making plans for the summer pool season.

Following a successful referendum to finance a new pool, the new La Porte City Family Aquatic Center opened in 2006 and offers a number of family-friendly amenities. In recent years, though, the pool’s hours have been scaled back, at times sitting empty during prime operational hours. Why? In addition to inclement weather, the primary reason for aquatic center closures relate to a lack of lifeguards to staff the facility.

While it takes a minimum of eight lifeguards to fully staff the pool during open swim hours, additional lifeguards are also needed for other operations, which include offering swim lessons and staffing private pool parties. With summer vacations and other activities affecting lifeguard availability, the City would like to have at least 20 lifeguard candidates willing to work. Last year’s candidate pool was the smallest in recent memory, just 14. This resulted in gaps in coverage and late-notice closures of the aquatic center, leaving pool patrons and city officials frustrated. At other times, there were enough lifeguards to open the facility but not enough to fully staff it, which meant the water slide could not be used.

With the goal of increasing the number of employees working at the pool in 2019, the City of La Porte City is currently advertising for lifeguards, swim instructors and concession/admission attendants for the Family Aquatic Center’s upcoming season, which will run from approximately May 15 to September 15. Lifeguards must complete the necessary certification requirements prior to June 1. The University of Northern Iowa and Wartburg offer lifeguard training classes but space is limited and fills up quickly. The City will reimburse half the cost of certification for lifeguards whose employment is in good standing at the conclusion of the 2019 season.

Applications, available at City Hall or online at lpcia.com, must be submitted by March 29, 2019. Applicants who have signed up for a certification class may submit their applications prior to certification. If interested in becoming a lifeguard and are unable to register for a lifeguard training class, or for additional information about working at the Family Aquatic Center, please contact City Hall at 342-3396.