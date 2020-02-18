Snowmobilers will have a clearer path in and out of La Porte City following action taken by the City Council last week. With the passage of Ordinance 557, which references snowmobiles, language was added that will allow snowmobiles on City streets for the purpose of using the most direct route for ingress to and egress from the City. Previously, snowmobiles were not permitted on city streets after they had been plowed. A complete reading of Ordinance 557 can be found on page 3 of this edition of The Progress Review.

At the February 10 City Council meeting, the Council also reviewed bids for solid waste collection, which includes pickup for both garbage and the city’s curbside recycling program. Three bids were received:

Black Hawk Waste – $13,459.64/month for a three-year contract with prices guaranteed

Rite Environmental – $17,259.65/month for a five-year contract with annual Consumer Price Index increases

Serious Sanitation – $14,573.00/month for a three-year contract with annual adjustments for landfill rate increases

On a unanimous vote, the Council awarded the contract to Black Hawk Waste.

The issue of overnight parking was considered by the Council, as the first reading of Ordinance 558 was discussed and passed. The ordinance would return overnight parking to Main Street but eliminate it from the City’s parking lot at the La Porte City Community Center. The second reading of Ordinance 558 will be considered at the February 24 City Council meeting.

The City’s public hearing to approve the 2021 fiscal year budget was set by the Council to take place on March 9, 2021. A summary of the City’s expected revenues and expenses, along with a projected levy rate, will be published in the February 26, 2020 edition of The Progress Review.

Fire Chief Jeff McFarland presented the 2019 ANNUAL FIRE REPORT. For 2019, the fire department responded to 106 calls for service and the ambulance responded to 314 calls for service. The department consists of 27 active members and 1 probationary member with 9 EMT’s, 2 Advanced EMT’s and 2 EMT-Paramedics. Twenty-two members of the department are also Firefighter 1 or Firefighter 2 certified.

In other business, the Council approved salaries for all non-union employees, effective July 1, 2020. The Council also appointed Madison DeWitt as pool manager for the 2020 summer season and set salaries the lifeguards and concession workers. The City is currently accepting applications for those positions. Applications are available at City Hall and online at www.lpcia.com.

Following his appointment by the Council, the City’s new Recreation Director for the 2020 t-ball, baseball and softball programs will be Mike Bistline. In a related move, the Council also approved the Parks & Recreation Department’s request to offer naming rights for the City’s ball diamonds. Persons or organizations donating $10,000 or more to the ball diamonds reconstruction project will have the opportunity to name one of the two new diamonds, subject to City Council approval.