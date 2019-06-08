The City of La Porte City is asking for input from all residents, businesses and visitors regarding the rebranding campaign of the city. A survey has been created for as many people as possible to provide feedback on their thoughts and feelings about La Porte City. The public’s answers will provide helpful information that can be used to develop a strong, united, and consistent brand for La Porte City.

The survey will take less than five minutes and can be found on the City’s website at https://www.lpcia.com or the City’s Facebook page @laportecityia through June 25. Copies of the survey can be found at City Hall and will also be at the City booth at the Festival of Trails. Printed copies of the survey can also be filled out and returned to City Hall at 202 Main St.