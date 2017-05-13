La Porte City residents will soon have the option to pay for select City services with a credit card, thanks to a resolution passed by the City Council last week. The list of approved services includes facility rentals, recreation fees, and fire and ambulance bills. Use of a credit card to pay for those services will come with a service fee.

The Council approved a resolution that clarifies the La Porte City Fire Department’s billing procedure. Fire department calls that are disregarded by dispatch prior to arrival, are mutual aid calls to assist another department, or if a fire in question is a legal fire and the property owner did not request assistance are not considered billable fires.

Hawkins Memorial Library Director Jolene Kronschnabel presented the library’s quarterly report. From January thru March, 5,845 items were circulated, 47 special programs were held and patrons saved $55,614 by borrowing items from the library. Following her report, the Council approved Mayor Neil’s appointment of Teresa Vopelak to the library’s Board of Trustees. She will complete Laurie Rife’s term, which expires July 1, 2020. Rife resigned last month after being hired as an assistant librarian.

In other business, the Council authorized Mayor Neil to sign the sanitation services contract with Black Hawk Waste, which goes into effect July 1, 2017. The Council also set salaries for employees working at the Family Aquatic Center and seasonal mowers.

Prior to the regular meeting, the City Council held a work session to discuss a sump pump and footing drain disconnection program.