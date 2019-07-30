The City of La Porte City’s recycling center will be on the move later this year, following a real estate transaction approved by the City Council Monday night. In a move designed to help consolidate the operations of the Public Works Department, the Council approved the sale of the land it owns located near the intersection of 4th Street and Maple Street, presently occupied by the City’s Quonset hut and recycling center.

Terms of the sale were tied to a piece of property owned by James Brunner that the City will receive in return. Brunner’s L-shaped property, nearly a full acre in size, sits behind the City’s Public Works facility. Because the property offered by the City is roughly half that size, Brunner will also receive $5,000 in addition to the exchange.

The acquisition of Brunner’s land will allow the City to relocate all public works materials to one centralized location. It will also create a new location for the City’s recycling center, with improved access and monitoring of the activity associated with recycling operations.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk, noted that the sale agreement will provide adequate time for the City to move materials and equipment from its property to the new location off Schull Avenue, meaning that the current recycling center location will likely not change for at least a few months. The City will notify residents prior to when that change will be made.

In other business, the Council approved a proposed adjustment of Aquatic Center hours due to the availability of lifeguards. The new hours reduce operations slightly, leaving the Family Aquatic Center open Mondays from 6:30 – 8:30 PM, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 1 – 4:30 PM and 6:30 – 8:30 PM, and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 – 6 PM. Regular season hours would end on Sunday, August 20, with the pool remaining open from 1-6 PM on weekends through Labor Day. Of course, changes to this proposed schedule are possible at any time.